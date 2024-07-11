Amex Blue Business Cash vs. Amex Blue Business Plus
Key takeaways
- Neither The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card nor The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express charge an annual fee, so either one could add a tool to your business toolbox without costing you extra to carry them.
- Both business cards offer rewards, but the Blue Business Cash exclusively offers cash back in the form of statement credits, while the Blue Business Plus offers Membership Rewards points that you can redeem in various ways.
- These cards also both feature an introductory APR offer on purchases.
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card and The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offer a similar list of benefits for business owners. The main difference is that the Amex Blue Business Cash earns cash back in the form of statement credits, while the Amex Blue Business Plus earns American Express Membership Rewards points.
The best card for you will depend on how you prefer to receive your rewards and, perhaps, whether you have other Membership Rewards-earning cards in your wallet. Read on to find out the details of these cards, how their rewards compare and how to make the best decision for your business.
Main details
|Amex Blue Business Cash
|Amex Blue Business Plus
|Welcome offer
|Earn a $250 statement credit after making $3,000 in purchases during the first 3 months after account opening
|Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards points after making $3,000 in purchases during the first 3 months after account opening
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (18.49% – 26.49% variable APR thereafter)
|0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (18.49% – 26.49% variable APR thereafter)
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|Foreign transaction fee
|2.7% on foreign transactions
|2.7% on foreign transactions
Amex Blue Business Cash vs. Amex Blue Business Plus highlights
Whether you choose the Amex Blue Business Cash or Amex Blue Business Plus will depend on how you prefer to receive your rewards. To better evaluate these business credit cards, we’ll compare them in several categories.
Amex Blue Business Plus
-
The Amex Blue Business Plus wins this category because cardholders can get slightly more rewards and can enjoy a lot more flexibility when it comes to redeeming rewards than Amex Blue Business Cash cardholders do. The Amex Blue Business Cash earns 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1 percent.
The Blue Business Plus, meanwhile, earns:
- 2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points
- 2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through the Amex Travel portal
That extra spending category gives the Blue Business Plus an edge. Plus, the points earned with the Blue Business Plus can be combined with Membership Rewards points earned with other Amex cards, making it possible to rack up rewards more quickly.
Amex Membership Rewards points also don’t expire, which is another benefit to using them. However, the value of your points completely depends on how you redeem them. Bankrate values them at about 2.0 cents each when you transfer them to a high-value American Express travel partner. However, they can dip as low as being worth 0.5 to 0.7 cents per point for certain redemptions like gift cards, merchandise or statement credits.
If you are planning to spend more than $50,000 per year, you’ll want to consider other American Express business credit cards, as both the Blue Business Plus and Blue Business Cash cut their rewards in half once you reach this spending limit.
Amex Blue Business Cash
-
At this time, both cards come with a relatively easy to earn welcome offer. The Amex Blue Business Cash offers a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases during the first 3 months you have the card. It’s a straightforward reward with a fixed monetary value.
On the other hand, the Blue Business Plus awards cardholders 15,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months. At a value of 1 cent per 1 point (a 1:1 value), 15,000 points would be worth $150, but the offer could be worth up to $300 if you transfer your points to one of Amex’s high-value travel partners. Of course, it could also be worth less than $150, depending on how you redeem your rewards.
Even though the welcome offer from the Blue Business Plus has the potential to be worth more, we’re awarding this category to the Amex Blue Business Cash because of its fixed $250 award amount.
Tie
-
These cards offer identical 0 percent introductory APR promotions on purchases for 12 months from account opening, followed by an ongoing variable APR of 18.49 percent to 26.49 percent after that for both cards.
This feature could mean substantial savings for your business if you have a large purchase on the horizon and need extra time to pay it off interest-free. Take advantage of this offer to upgrade equipment or processes that could help take your business to the next level.
Tie
-
Neither the Amex Blue Business Cash nor the Amex Blue Business Plus charge an annual fee.
Tie
-
Both cards charge a 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee. Given that most major credit card issuers charge around 3 percent on foreign purchases, this is a competitive rate. However, plenty of credit cards don’t charge foreign transaction fees at all.
Your business may not take you abroad often, but perhaps you have overseas suppliers or partners and frequently make purchases in foreign currency. A no-foreign-transaction fee card will save you money in this case, as well.
Which card earns the most?
The Blue Business Cash and Blue Business Plus earn the same base rate: 2 percent cash back on up to $50,000 spent annually or 2 points per dollar on up to $50,000 spent annually.
While the base earning power is the same, the Membership Rewards points earned through Blue Business Plus have more potential value when it comes time to redeem them.
Amex Blue Business Cash vs. Amex Blue Business Plus spending example
Let’s say you spend $20,000 on your Blue Business Cash card in a year. At 2 percent cash back, that means you will earn $400 cash back in statement credits.
Now, say you spend the same $20,000 with Amex Blue Business Plus card to earn a total of 40,000 Amex Membership Rewards points. If you plan on transferring those points to a high-value travel partner, we consider each point as being worth around 2.0 cents each. At that rate, your rewards will be worth $800 — which means you’ll get $400 more in value for spending the same amount.
But what if you didn’t redeem them with a high-value travel partner? The value of your Membership Rewards points depends on how you redeem them, which means you can earn much less than $800.
If you simply wanted to redeem your points earned with you Blue Business Plus as a statement credit, those 40,000 points will only be worth 0.06 cents each, according to Amex, which means you’d get a total of $240 in value. That makes the Blue Business Cash the better choice in this scenario.
Choosing the right business card for you comes down to how you expect to use your rewards. If statement credits are what you’re after, the better value comes with Blue Business Cash. If you intend to redeem your rewards for travel using American Express’ transfer partners, Blue Business Plus fits the bill.
Why should you get Amex Blue Business Cash?
Offering no annual fee and a solid welcome offer, the Amex Blue Business Cash is a good fit for business owners wanting to earn cash back without adding additional costs. Here are some more reasons to choose the Amex Blue Business Cash.
Additional benefits
Online applications for the Amex Blue Business Cash are processed quickly, so you can find out if you’ve been approved in as little as 30 seconds. Other benefits include purchase protection, extended warranty coverage and Expanded Buying Power.
Amex’s Expanded Buying Power allows you to spend beyond your credit limit with no over-the-limit fee in the event you are faced with a sudden expense or an opportunity too good to pass up. Amex evaluates these purchases on a case-by-case basis, and the amount you can go over your credit line is not unlimited.
This card also allows you to get employee cards at no additional cost, as well as the ability to select spending limits for each card. Additionally, you can choose an account manager for your card to help handle the account. This can free up your time to focus on other aspects of your business.
Redemption options
When it comes to redeeming your rewards from the Amex Blue Business Cash, options are limited to an automatic statement credit up to two billing cycles after your billing statement. While many cash back cards offer options such as a direct deposit or check, the Amex Blue Business Cash does not offer this flexibility.
Recommended credit score
To increase your odds of approval, a good to excellent credit score (a FICO score of 670 to 850) is recommended for this card.
Why should you get Amex Blue Business Plus?
The Amex Blue Business Plus is a solid choice for business owners who want to earn flexible rewards without an annual fee. Here are some more things to consider before applying for the card.
Additional benefits
The benefits for the Blue Business Plus mostly mirror those of the Blue Business Cash. You’ll have access to Expanded Buying Power, account manager designation and employee cards — as well as features like auto rental coverage, extended warranty protection and purchase protection.
Redemption options
The Amex Blue Business Plus offers a lot of flexibility in terms of how you can redeem your rewards. The most valuable way to redeem your Amex Membership Rewards points is to transfer them to Amex’s travel partners. You can, however, also redeem them for:
- Travel booked through the American Express portal,
- Statement credits
- Gift cards
- Merchandise
- Purchases with select merchants like Amazon or Best Buy
Keep in mind that you won’t get as much value from your points by redeeming them for these options.
Recommended credit score
Good to excellent credit (between 670 and 850) is recommended for this card.
The bottom line
The Amex Blue Business Cash and Amex Blue Business Plus are both solid business credit cards for business owners who don’t plan to spend more than $50,000 per year. The right choice for you will depend on whether you prefer to receive your rewards in the form of cash back or Membership Rewards points.
Some business owners prefer the simplicity of cash back, while others want the flexibility that rewards points can offer. Still, before making a decision, be sure to check out other top business credit cards to see if another card may work better for you.
