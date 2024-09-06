At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a 1.5 percent cash back rate on all purchases, 5 percent back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 10 percent back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through November 14, 2024).

Cardholders can easily redeem their rewards for statement credits, checks, gift cards and more.

The card has no annual fee, offers a $50 welcome bonus when spending $100 in the first 3 months from account opening and provides various travel and purchase protections.

If you’re looking for a student credit card that can help you build credit without requiring a security deposit, the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card is a solid choice. This card is a student version of the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, which is one of the most popular flat-rate cash back cards out there.

The Quicksilver Student can help you build credit while earning rewards at the same time. First, here’s a quick look at the overall card details. Then, we’ll dive into the perks and benefits you need to know about.

Highlights of the Capital One Quicksilver Student

Here are some of the most important card details to consider with the Capital One Quicksilver Student:

Rewards rate : 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases; 5 percent back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 10 percent back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through November 14, 2024)

: 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases; 5 percent back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 10 percent back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through November 14, 2024) Welcome bonus : $50 when you spend $100 in the first 3 months

: $50 when you spend $100 in the first 3 months Annual fee : $0

: $0 Regular APR: 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Card benefits

The Capital One Quicksilver Student offers a number of attractive benefits for a student credit card, including flat-rate cash back rewards and a solid welcome bonus. Here are the top Quicksilver Student card benefits you should focus on.

Ongoing cash back rewards

The Quicksilver Student card offers one of the more competitive cash back rates for student cards out there. You’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, as well as 5 percent back on hotels and rental cars booked through the Capital One Travel portal. Through November 14, 2024, you’ll also earn 10 percent back on purchases with Uber or Uber Eats.

Variety of redemption options

Capital One makes it easy to redeem your rewards for a variety of options, and there is no minimum redemption amount to worry about. You can redeem rewards in the form of a statement credit, mailed check, credit on a prior purchase, gift cards or at checkout with Amazon.com or PayPal. Rewards can also be redeemed through Capital One Travel or Capital One Entertainment.

First-year welcome bonus

The Capital One Quicksilver Student offers a welcome bonus that’s easy to earn. You’ll receive $50 when you spend $100 during the first 3 months you have the card. Considering you only have to spend about $33 per month to earn this reward, this cash back bonus offer is one of the most accessible offers available to students.

No annual fee

This student card doesn’t charge an annual fee, meaning there’s no yearly cost for owning it — and no pressure to earn enough rewards to make up for it.

Capital One Entertainment and Dining

With the Quicksilver Student, you get access to Capital One Entertainment. This program offers presale ticket access and special experiences at select concerts, sporting events, comedy shows, theatrical performances and more. Given the range of events and offers, you’ll likely be able to take advantage of these great perks.

You’ll also have access to Capital One Dining, which grants cardholder-only reservations to award-winning restaurants and unique culinary events.

Travel and purchase protections

You’ll receive extended warranty protection on eligible items you purchase with this card. You’ll also enjoy access to the card’s complimentary concierge service. Additionally, the card’s 24-hour travel assistance services will provide you with an emergency replacement card and a cash advance if your card is lost or stolen. The card also comes with travel accident insurance, should you need it.

Fraud protection and credit monitoring tools

Like most cards, this card offers $0 fraud liability, protecting you from being responsible for unauthorized charges. You’ll also have access to a number of credit monitoring tools, including the ability to receive alerts about suspicious charges on your card. You can also receive notifications if select credit bureaus (Experian or TransUnion) report changes to your credit report.

No foreign transaction fees

You won’t have to pay any foreign transaction fees when you use the Capital One Quicksilver Student outside of the U.S., making it a good card to bring with you while you study abroad or go on vacation.

Maximizing the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Card

To make the most of the Quicksilver Student, you’ll want to make sure to pay your card in full and on time each month. This card has a variable APR between 19.99 percent and 29.99 percent and doesn’t offer an introductory APR period, meaning you won’t have any wiggle room when it comes to paying your card on time the first few months.

Further, the Quicksilver Student will not waive its late fee the first time you miss a payment (unlike some other student credit cards), so paying your bill even one day late might mean all your rewards will be eaten up by late fees.

You’ll also want to make sure you take a closer look at all the benefits available, such as Capital One Entertainment and Dining access. Given the wide selection, there may be tickets for events you’re already planning to attend, which means you’ll easily save money.

Lastly, if you have any trips coming up, remember that you can earn 5 percent cash back on hotel and rental car bookings through the Capital One Travel portal. Using your card for Uber and Uber Eats purchases (through November 14, 2024) will also earn you 10 percent cash back.

The bottom line

The Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great option for a student card. Its competitive cash back rate, lack of an annual fee and list of benefits make it stand out against other competing student cards.

That being said, you may earn more rewards with a student card that offers higher bonuses for specific spending categories. Be sure to check out our guide to the top student credit cards before making a decision on which card is right for your wallet.