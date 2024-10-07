Key takeaways Chase allows customers to cancel their credit cards over the phone, by mail and online.

Closing a credit card account may negatively impact your credit score, so it's important to carefully consider your options.

There are alternatives to closing your Chase credit card, such as requesting a product switch, keeping your card but not using it or asking Chase to waive an annual fee you don't want to pay.

Before you close a Chase credit card, you should think long and hard about why you’re considering this move. In the meantime, you should also look into the alternative steps you could take that could change up your credit game for a goal (i.e., avoiding an annual fee) without all the downsides that come with closing your account completely.

While ditching your card might ultimately make sense, the Chase 5/24 rule and other limitations from Chase can make getting a rewards credit card you’ve had in the past much more difficult if you change your mind.

This guide aims to explain how to close a Chase credit card account, as well as some alternate steps you could take instead.

How to close a Chase credit card

Chase doesn’t make it difficult to close your credit card account if that’s what you really want to do. Here are the steps you can take to close down your credit card account altogether.

Call Chase

If you’re wondering how to close a Chase account over the phone, you can begin the process by calling the customer service number on the back of your credit card. Once you get a customer service representative ready to assist you, let them know you want to close your credit card account altogether. While you’re on the phone, you’ll need to share information like your ZIP code, name and account number to prove your identity.

You can also reach Chase’s customer service line at 1 (800)-432-3117.

Cancel your card online

Chase doesn’t offer an online chat feature like American Express does, but they do offer a secure way for you to contact them online. If you bank or manage your credit card account using Chase.com, you can ask Chase to cancel your card through their secure messaging system.

You’ll have to log into your Chase online account management page to do so. From there, head to your “secure messages” from the drop-down menu on the left side of the screen. Then, select the option that says “I have a question about one of my accounts.” Expand EXPAND

At that point, you’ll select the credit card account number for the card you want to close and write a simple message stating you want your account closed and can provide additional information if necessary.

Send a letter in the mail

You can also send a letter to Chase in the mail, which may make sense if you don’t manage your account online or feel like calling in to speak to someone. In your letter, you’ll want to include your name, account number, address and a brief message that says you want your Chase credit card account closed right away.

If you are wondering how to close a Chase credit card via snail mail, you can use the following address:

National Bank By Mail

P.O. Box 6185

Westerville, OH 43086

Does closing a Chase credit card affect your credit score?

Due to the way credit scores are determined, closing a credit card account can hurt your credit score — even if the card is rarely used. There are two main reasons this is true.

First, closing a credit card account shortens the average length of your credit history, which is used to make up 15 percent of your FICO score. Second, and most importantly, closing a credit card can reduce the amount of open credit you have and raise your credit utilization considerably.

Since this factor makes up 30 percent of your FICO score, raising your credit utilization rate through account closure should be your biggest concern. But, how would this factor come into play?

Imagine for a moment you currently have two credit cards — a Chase credit card and a Citi credit card. Each one has a limit of $10,000, so your total credit is $20,000.

Now, imagine you just paid off the balance on your Chase credit card, but you still have $4,000 in debt on your Citi credit card. At this moment in time, your credit utilization rate is 20 percent since you owe $4,000 with a total credit limit of $20,000. However, closing your Chase credit card would leave you owing $4,000 in debt across $10,000 in total credit limits, so your credit utilization rate would increase to 40 percent overnight.

Options to consider before canceling your Chase credit card

If you are worried about damaging your credit score or you don’t necessarily want to ditch your Chase credit card altogether, there are a few smart options to consider:

Ask for Chase to waive the annual fee

If you are canceling your credit card because you don’t want to pay an annual fee, keep in mind that you can always call Chase and ask them to waive the fee. They may or may not approve your request, but the worst they can do is say “no.”

Request a product change

You can also request a product change from one Chase credit card to another, a popular move among those who want to avoid paying high annual fees on rewards credit cards from Chase.

For example, you could call and ask to switch from the Chase Sapphire Reserve® with its $550 annual fee to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card with its $95 annual fee. This would let you save hundreds of dollars per year, yet you could continue earning points for travel in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.

You could even product change to a cash back credit card with no annual fee, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Safely store your credit card

Also, remember that you don’t have to close your credit card just because you don’t want to use it. You can store your card in a safe or a sock drawer, and you don’t have to get it out unless you really want to.

By keeping your credit card open without any activity, the account is still helping to lengthen your average credit history.

The bottom line

Closing a credit card can sometimes be the right move, but there are definitely situations where you’re better off switching products or stashing your card away in a sock drawer. Make sure you consider all the options, as well as potential consequences you’ll face if you close your Chase card account for good. There’s no real “right” or “wrong” answer that applies to everyone, but you should make an informed decision.

Closing a Chase credit card: FAQ