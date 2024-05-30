At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You can close an American Express credit card by calling the number on the back of your card, chatting with the card issuer or mailing a notice to a specific address.

Make sure you have a plan for your rewards before you close your account. If you fail to redeem them within a specific timeline, you'll forfeit all your points.

An account closure could negatively impact your credit score, but this depends on factors like your current credit utilization ratio and details on other accounts you have.

American Express boasts some of the best rewards credit cards on the market today, ranging from cash back credit cards to luxury travel rewards credit cards and everything in between. However, there may be situations where you don’t want to keep your Amex card for the long haul. Maybe you’re scaling down the number of rewards credit cards you have or are tired of the temptation credit cards bring to your life. Or, perhaps you’re getting divorced, so you plan to sign up for a new credit card you can manage on your own.

Whatever the reason, there are some steps you need to take to close a credit card account. Keep reading to find out what it takes to close out an American Express credit card, as well as some alternatives to consider.

How to close an American Express credit card

The good news about closing a credit card account with American Express is that there are multiple ways to get the job done. If you’re ready to close your Amex card account, you have three options to consider:

Call American Express

If you prefer to handle your credit card business over the phone, you can call American Express to cancel your account with a live customer service representative. American Express says you can reach a live representative by calling the number on the back of your card, but you can also call collect at 1-336-393-1111 if you’re outside of the United States.

When you are connected with customer service, all you need to do is explain that you want to cancel your account. Also, be prepared to share your account information, such as your credit card account number and your address with ZIP code.

Chat with Amex

You can also reach out to American Express via their online chat function, which is easily accessible once you log into your American Express credit card account. Steps you can take to cancel your credit card account this way include:

Log into your account at AmericanExpress.com

Find the “chat” button on the bottom right-hand corner of your screen

Click “chat” and tell the representative you want to close your account

Once again, you should be prepared to offer information that can help verify your identity, like your mailing address and zip code.

Send a letter in the mail

You can also send a request to cancel your account via the mail if you prefer. Make sure to include applicable information in your letter, including your account number, name and address. You can mail your letter to American Express using the following address:

American Express

PO Box 981535

El Paso, TX 79998

Does closing an Amex credit card affect your credit score?

While closing a credit card account may not have a significant impact on your credit score, it could cause your score to drop temporarily — even if your account is in excellent standing.

Closing a credit card can reduce your overall available credit, which could cause your credit utilization ratio — which accounts for 30 percent of your FICO score — to increase.

Additionally, the length of your credit history makes up 15 percent of your FICO score, and closing an account can eventually shorten that history. But credit card accounts in good standing remain on your credit report for 10 years.

For these reasons, many experts suggest keeping old credit card accounts open, even if you’re not using them regularly.

Options to consider before canceling your Amex credit card

If you were initially wondering how to close your American Express credit card account but you’re considering alternatives, here are a few moves you could make instead.

Put your card away for safekeeping

If you have an Amex credit card that doesn’t charge an annual fee, then you can always stash it away in a safe or a sock drawer. Your account can keep adding depth and history to your credit report that way, and it won’t hurt your credit if you don’t use the card.

If you do decide to stash your card away and don’t log into your account page frequently, you should take the time to set up account alerts. That way, you’ll know right away if someone tries to use your card number for a fraudulent purchase, and you can call in to report it.

Request a product change

Also, know that American Express may let you switch to a different credit card without closing your account. This is called a product change, and it’s a common move for consumers who want to get away from credit cards that charge an annual fee.

Just know that you can only upgrade or downgrade your Amex card to another option that earns the same type of rewards. If you have a card that earns American Express Membership Rewards points but charges an annual fee, for example, you can switch to a card that earns the same type of points (instead of cash back) without an annual fee.

The bottom line

You can close a credit card account any time you want, but you should think over the advantages and disadvantages before you do. It’s possible keeping your old account open could be a boon for your credit, and you could always consider a product change instead of account closure.

Whatever you do, make sure your decision to keep or close your credit card account is an informed one.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about closing an Amex account

Can I close an Amex credit card with an outstanding balance? Caret Down You can close an American Express credit card with an outstanding balance. Just remember that you’ll need to continue making payments until your account is paid in full.

Can American Express still charge me interest on a closed account? Caret Down American Express will continue charging interest on your closed credit card account until your balance is paid in full. If you want to pay down your debt without any interest charges, you may want to look into a balance transfer credit card that offers an introductory 0 percent APR for a limited time.

What will happen to my Membership Rewards points? Caret Down If you close your American Express credit card and you have rewards in your account, you will forfeit your points balance after enough time has passed. However, you can get around this if you have another American Express credit card that offers the same type of rewards. For example, you could cancel your American Express® Gold Card without losing your American Express Membership Rewards points, so long as you also have an open The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card * account where those points can live.

If you cancel your American Express card, how long do you have to redeem your rewards or transfer them to another card? Caret Down If you close your Membership Rewards credit card and you don’t have another rewards credit card that earns points in the program, you have 30 days from the account closing date to redeem your points. If you do not redeem them within 30 days, you become ineligible to use them.

Will American Express refund the annual fee on a credit card if you cancel your card within a certain time frame after the fee was charged? Caret Down American Express will refund the annual fee charged on a card if you notify them of your intention to cancel your account within 30 days of the fee being charged.

What offers might American Express provide to persuade you to keep your card open? Caret Down American Express may offer to waive or reduce an annual fee in order to keep you as a customer. The issuer may also offer specific points bonus offers if you keep your card open and meet a new spending requirement on the card.

All information about The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.