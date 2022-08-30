How the American Express Business Green Card compares to other business cards

Depending on how your business expenses and annual fee budget lean, these other credit cards might be worthwhile alternatives to the Business Green card:

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.

Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. 1X is earned for other purchases. **

Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases with the Business Green Rewards Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Business Green Rewards Card from vs. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Rather than restricting your boosted rewards rate to travel, The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card also provides 2X points, but on all purchases (up to $50,000 per year, then 1X points), for no annual fee. In fact, this broader rewards scope may be more lucrative if you don’t plan to spend well beyond this annual limit or utilize Amex’s travel transfer partners. However, this is a traditional credit card with a defined credit limit.

But on the bright side, you can request expanded buying power to cover any big expenses around the corner. The Business Green card still has an edge over this feature, though, since the issuer still has to approve each request and your extra wiggle room isn’t unlimited. How much your credit line can be temporarily increased depends on your credit record with Amex — based on factors like payment history, typical credit utilization, etc. — and you’ll have to fully pay off those over-limit purchases as part of your minimum payment that month.

If you don’t mind considering cash back over travel cards, the Capital One Spark Cash Plus is a true charge card and one of the few business cards outside Amex with a flexible spending limit. It rakes in unlimited 2 percent cash back on all purchases and surpasses Amex’s travel portal rewards rate with 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel. However, its $150 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) is a little higher and you can’t carry a balance like the Business Green may allow.

Business Green Rewards Card from American Express vs. American Express® Business Gold Card

If the Blue Business Plus card’s capped rewards and credit line hobble your rewards spending, paying up for the American Express Business Gold card’s heftier $375 annual fee could be worth the upgraded rewards and purchasing power.

The Business Gold card’s benefits largely lie in its stronger rewards rates. Its 4X points on the top two categories your business spends the most, out of six select business expense categories, (up to $150,000 in combined purchases per year, then 1X points) can be much more lucrative than the Business Green card’s rates, especially since the Business Gold’s potential categories include U.S. gas stations, U.S. restaurants and more.

That means businesses with smaller overhead costs that lean toward travel may find the Business Green more cost-effective. However, many businesses will have a much easier time earning rewards with everyday expense-oriented categories, so the Amex Business Gold could be worth it for the majority of businesses.

Best cards to pair with the American Express Business Green Card

Splurging for an additional, pricey American Express card would likely defeat the Business Green card’s cost-effectiveness, so we recommend pairing it with one of the traditional Amex business credit cards. With another $95 or no-annual-fee card, you can shore up the Business Green card’s scope of bonus categories.

However, the Business Green’s low rewards rate makes it difficult to find a card that complements it without stepping on its toes or making it obsolete. The aforementioned Blue Business Plus card’s 2X points on all purchases can cover anything outside your Business Green travel category — even your business’ bills. The Business Green can then cover your travel purchases, making it easier to stay below the Business Plus card’s $50,000 annual spending cap (beyond which you’ll only earn 1X points).

But if you’re serious enough about your rewards strategy to craft a card combination with the Business Green, it may be worthwhile to consider upgrading to a higher-tier Amex card first.