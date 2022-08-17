A deeper look into the new current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 4X miles on United Airlines purchases, 2X miles on all other travel purchases, dining and eligible delivery services; 1X miles on all other purchases

: 4X miles on United Airlines purchases, 2X miles on all other travel purchases, dining and eligible delivery services; 1X miles on all other purchases Welcome offer : Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open.

: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Annual fee : $525

: $525 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer Intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 21.99 percent to 28.99 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

New cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This is a 10,000-mile decrease from the previous offer with the same spending requirement.

This welcome offer is worth about $720 based on the Bankrate’s latest airline mile valuations, which give United miles a value of 0.9 cents per mile on average. This bonus beats out welcome offers from many premium travel cards, especially airline cards. However, you have to consider the value of flexible rewards that can be used effectively outside United Airlines as well.

Rewards rate

The United Club Infinite Card is an airline rewards credit card that earns miles you can redeem through the United MileagePlus program for things like travel, dining, entertainment, gift cards and more. Your points don’t expire as long as your account remains open.

How you earn

You’ll earn unlimited 4X miles for all United Airlines travel purchases, including:

Baggage fees

Ticket upgrades

In-flight meals and beverages

Wi-Fi

Other United purchases

You’ll also earn 2X miles on:

Non-United travel purchases

Dining

Eligible food delivery services.

All other purchases will earn 1X miles.

Unfortunately, these rewards rates aren’t very strong compared to other travel cards in the United Club infinite card’s price range — or even its sibling cards. Based on an estimated $22,500 yearly spend and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics spending data, the average cardholder may only earn about $271 in rewards value each year with the United Club Infinite (based on the 0.9 cents value per mile).

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card rakes in an average of about $963 in rewards on the same spend at a 2.0 cents average point value with the right transfer partner, despite a similar $550 annual fee. Meanwhile, the United Quest℠ Card almost matches United’s flagship card with about $267 in rewards each year on the same budget, at the same rewards value and with less than half the annual fee ($250). This means that if you’re not planning to make the most of the United Club Infinite’s other features, one of its less-expensive siblings may be the better choice.

How to redeem

You can redeem your earned miles through the United MileagePlus program for flights on United or with one of its Star Alliance airline partners for the best bang for your buck.

Your point values may vary, but you can also redeem miles for other things, including: