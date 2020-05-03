JetBlue Card review

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 3X points on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on all other purchases

: 3X points on eligible JetBlue purchases, 2X points at restaurants and grocery stores and 1X points on all other purchases Welcome offer : 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days

: 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : 0% for first 12 billing cycles for transfers posted within first 45 days

: 0% for first 12 billing cycles for transfers posted within first 45 days Regular APR: 16.24%, 20.24% or 25.24% variable

Current welcome offer

The JetBlue Card boasts a modest welcome offer of 10,000 points when you spend $1,000 within your first 90 days. By spending and paying off just more than $333 each month for three months, you can unlock your 10,000 points. You can also earn these points through any purchases, so you’re not limited in how you can spend.

Overall, the bonus is on the low side compared to other cards, but it’s not difficult to earn, either. According to Bankrate’s latest valuations, JetBlue TrueBlue Rewards points are worth roughly 1.4 cents apiece. While this is more than the standard 1-cent-per-point redemption value you’ll find on many rewards cards, it’s low compared to the average value of some other cards’ rewards. Based on this valuation, the JetBlue Card’s current 10,000-point welcome offer is worth roughly $140 when redeemed, but this will vary based on flight availability.

To put this into perspective, you can find last-minute flights on Jetblue.com from as low as 13,300 points. While the 10,000 points from the welcome bonus wouldn’t cover this fare completely, the points you’d earn from meeting the spending requirement may make up the difference. For instance, if you spent $1,100 on JetBlue purchases in your first 90 days you’d earn 3,300 points via card spend and 10,000 points from the bonus for a total of 13,300 points.

Rewards

You can earn rewards from all of your purchases with the JetBlue Card, making it a potentially solid choice for families that value simplicity, travel primarily with JetBlue and don’t want to hold more than one credit card. The card’s 2X points for purchases made at restaurants and grocery stores is a decent rate and likely makes the card a more practical choice than many airline cards that only offer bonus rewards on travel purchases.

That said, the card earns rewards at a slow rate compared to some other options.

Earning rewards

You’ll earn the bulk of your points with JetBlue purchases at a rate of 3 points per dollar. Restaurants and grocery stores will earn you 2X the points per dollar, and all other purchases will earn you 1 point per dollar. In addition, cardholders can earn additional points through the JetBlue TrueBlue Dining rewards program. This awards you with 3 miles per dollar you spend at any of the roughly 10,000 eligible restaurants. The JetBlue Shopping Portal will also net you extra points when you make purchases via the portal.

Redeeming rewards

You can redeem your JetBlue rewards only on JetBlue flights, though JetBlue’s alliance with American Airlines will make it possible to redeem TrueBlue points for American Airline flights soon. To redeem, you simply log in to your TrueBlue account and choose your flight. There are no blackout dates, points never expire and there are no redemption fees. Simply choose what works for you and you’re set.