Barry Bridges

Former Senior editor, credit cards

 

About the author

I take a fair amount of heat for being thrifty, and I'm not sure that's a bad thing. Living within your means and simplifying where possible are two of the keys to financial wellness, and my personal experience bears it out. That said, I'm not averse to occasionally splurging on a pair of well-made sneakers or an MLB streaming package (Bronx Bombers Rule).

Expertise

Personal finance, credit cards (balance transfer, zero interest and student)

Personal finance experience

  • Writer and Editor for The Simple Dollar (2017-2018)
  • Senior Editor, Bankrate.com (2018-2021)

Previous professional experience

  • Reporter, news editor, city editor and editorial page editor at two daily newspapers in North Carolina
  • Two-time winner, North Carolina Press Association Journalism Contest

Education

B.A. in Mass Communication with Distinction, University of North Carolina at Asheville

Notable publications

