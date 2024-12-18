The best coupon apps and how to use them

With prices rising on everything from groceries to gas, finding ways to save money is crucial in today’s economy. As a result, many consumers leverage popular coupon apps that can offer additional discounts and cash-back rewards on purchases. These apps are exceptionally easy to use and come at no cost to the user (companies usually monetize these apps via affiliate marketing instead).

Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, coupon apps can help you save without the hassle of clipping physical coupons. Here’s a comprehensive look at the best coupon apps available today to help you maximize your savings.

What are coupon apps?

Coupon apps are online services that give you access to digital discounts, cash back incentives and other rewards for various products and services. These apps can help you save on groceries, clothing, household items and virtually any other purchases without the need to carry physical coupons.

Why use coupon apps?

Using coupon apps is just one step in making smarter financial decisions. When used with tools like cash-back credit cards and budgeting apps like YNAB, coupon apps can help you manage your money more effectively.

By combining multiple strategies, such as using apps for coupons, tracking spending with budgeting tools and earning cash back with credit cards, you can make a sizable difference to your financial health.

Coupon apps offer several benefits, including:

Convenience : There is no need to carry or clip physical coupons — all your savings are available digitally on your phone or web browser while making purchases.

: There is no need to carry or clip physical coupons — all your savings are available digitally on your phone or web browser while making purchases. Instant savings : Many apps apply discounts at checkout, simplifying the process.

: Many apps apply discounts at checkout, simplifying the process. Exclusive offers : Some apps provide deals you won’t find anywhere else.

: Some apps provide deals you won’t find anywhere else. Cash-back options: Apps like Rakuten and Ibotta offer cash back on purchases, helping you earn money while you shop.

Top coupon apps to save money

While many coupon apps are available on the market, here are the most popular and well-liked options today.

1. Rakuten

Rakuten, previously known as Ebates, is one of the most popular cash-back and coupon apps on the market. It partners with thousands of retailers to offer cash back on purchases, both online and in-store.

Rakuten users can earn cash back from retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy, then cash out via PayPal or a paper check delivered to your home.

Key features:

Cash-back offers from thousands of retailers

Easy-to-use app and browser extension

Cash rewards available via check

How to use it:

Sign up for a free account and download the Rakuten mobile app or desktop browser extension.

Shop through Rakuten’s links at participating stores.

Earn cash back, which can be withdrawn quarterly.

All told, Rakuten is a solid all-around choice for those looking to dip their toes into coupon apps. The wide range of shops and the ability to receive rewards via check make it a very intuitive experience that can fit into your life, regardless of where you shop.

2. PayPal Honey

PayPal Honey is a browser extension and mobile app that automatically applies coupon codes at checkout, finding the best available discounts.

The app works with thousands of online retailers, including Amazon, eBay and Target, and also offers a rewards program that can offer up to 5 percent back while shopping at select retailers.

Key features:

Automatically finds and applies coupon codes at checkout

Integration with PayPal

Available as both a browser extension and a mobile app

How to use it:

Download the Honey browser extension or app.

Shop at participating stores online.

PayPal Honey will automatically search for valid coupon codes and apply the best one at checkout.

PayPal Honey is ideal for frequent online shoppers who want to save time by skipping manual coupon searches. It’s a PayPal product and integrates with the company’s other offerings, making it a good choice for those already deep in that ecosystem.

3. Ibotta

Ibotta is a cash-back app that rewards users for both online and in-store purchases. It’s particularly useful for groceries, offering cash back when you upload receipts or link store loyalty cards.

Ibotta partners with retailers like Walmart, Kroger and Amazon. Since grocery prices are among the highest pain points for American families in this day and age, the savings potential from Ibotta makes it an exceptionally popular app.

Key features:

Cash-back offers on groceries, clothing, electronics and more

Ability to scan receipts or link loyalty cards

Bonuses for referrals and frequent users

How to use it:

Download the Ibotta app and create an account.

Browse cash-back offers in the app and add them to your account before shopping.

After shopping, upload your receipt or link your loyalty card to get cash back.

While Ibotta can be used for a wide range of different stores, the ability to upload receipts and link store loyalty cards makes it a solid fit for those who want to lower their grocery bills.

4. Coupons.com

Coupons.com offers digital and printable coupons for grocery and household products. You can also link store loyalty cards to have coupons automatically applied at checkout. Coupons.com stands out from competitors because it offers coupons for single items in addition to larger promotions at stores.

While there will likely be deals that are of no interest to you, the service has a lot to offer people who are willing to take the time to browse the rotating selection of sales.

Key features:

Digital and printable coupons for groceries and household items

Store loyalty card integration for automatic savings

Wide selection of offers from major brands and retailers

How to use it:

Download the Coupons.com app or visit the website.

Browse available coupons and either print them or add them to your loyalty card.

Shop at participating stores to automatically redeem the coupons at checkout.

Coupons.com is a great option for shoppers who want to save on everyday essentials like groceries and household supplies. The fact that coupons can be printed out and scanned at any participating store is also useful for those who don’t want to formally sign up for an app.

5. Fetch

Fetch is a receipt-scanning app that allows users to earn points for purchases from any store. You can redeem these points for gift cards from retailers like Amazon, Target and Starbucks. While there are no direct cash rewards, you can redeem points for Visa gift cards that can be used anywhere cards are accepted.

Key features:

Earn points for any receipt from any store

Points redeemable for gift cards to popular retailers

Special offers available for bonus points on specific products

How to use it:

Download Fetch and sign up for an account.

Scan your receipts after making a purchase.

Redeem your points for gift cards once you reach the minimum redemption threshold.

Fetch Rewards is simple and rewarding for users who want to earn points on everyday purchases, no matter where they shop. However, users who want direct cash rewards may want to look elsewhere.

6. RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a popular coupon app offering various deals, coupon codes and cash-back offers. You can search for discounts by category, such as clothing or travel, or by retailer. All you need to do is copy the promo codes you find on the site and paste them onto a site’s checkout page. RetailMeNot offers generous cash back rewards with select retailers. At the time of writing, users can get up to 20 percent cash back at retailers like Temu and CVS.

Key features:

Offers coupon codes and cash-back deals

Search by retailer or category for discounts

In-app notifications for local deals

How to use it:

Download the RetailMeNot app or visit the website.

Browse or search for deals at your favorite stores.

Use coupon codes for online purchases or show the in-store offers to cashiers at checkout.

RetailMeNot is a versatile app that works for both online and in-store shopping, making it a go-to for many bargain hunters. It’s also easy to use, and you don’t have to sign up to receive the promo codes.

How to use coupon apps to maximize your savings

Keeping up with coupons can be challenging, even when you do it digitally. Here are some tips to get the most out of coupon apps.

1. Use multiple apps

Don’t rely on just one app. Stacking savings with coupon and cash-back apps combined can help you maximize value. For example, you can use Ibotta for cash back on groceries and Rakuten to get additional cash back on the same purchase.

2. Check apps before shopping

Always check your coupon apps before heading to the store or completing an online order. For example, you could try doing a Google search for the store where you’re shopping and adding “promo codes” to the search term. This helps ensure that you’re not missing out on available discounts or cash-back offers.

3. Stack offers

Many apps allow you to stack multiple savings options. Use store sales, cash-back offers and coupons simultaneously to maximize your discounts. These savings can add up significantly over time.

4. Set up alerts

Many apps, such as RetailMeNot, offer notifications for new deals and promotions. Enable notifications on your mobile device or web browser to make sure you’re always informed about savings opportunities.

5. Refer friends

Apps like Rakuten and Fetch Rewards offer referral bonuses. Sharing your referral code with friends and family can earn you extra cash back or points. Additionally, many of these apps give you rewards without your referred friend having to make a purchase.

The bottom line

Coupon apps are an excellent tool for anyone looking to save money on everyday purchases. Whether you’re a frequent online shopper or prefer in-store deals, apps like Rakuten, PayPal Honey and Ibotta can help you save money and time.

From automatic coupon codes to cash-back offers, these apps make saving simple and accessible. You can start using one — or several — of these apps today and watch the savings add up over time.

Frequently asked questions