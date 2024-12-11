Tiffany Verbeck is a personal finance writer who specializes in increasing income, spending less, investing, and budgeting. She holds a Master's degree in writing and has worked in marketing for over a decade. With her writing, she aims to help people see through the financial jargon and get tips they can actually use in their real lives to better manage money. In her free time, she runs a sustainability podcast called Greening Up My Act on how to affordably live a more eco-friendly lifestyle.