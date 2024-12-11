Justin Estes is an award-winning writer, strategist, and certified financial marketing expert dedicated to helping others navigate the world of personal finance. With over 7 years of experience creating impactful content for leading brands, he specializes in turning complex financial topics into engaging stories that empower individuals to take control of their finances and improve their lives. Known for his research-driven approach, Justin is also the co-author of the historical fiction novel Ad Absurdum: Quandary of Power.