What should you consider when using a money exchange app?

Key takeaways Money stored in payment apps often lacks federal deposit insurance protection.

Basic security practices significantly reduce the risks of fraud or theft.

Apps earn interest on user balances while paying nothing to customers.

Different apps serve different needs — personal, business or international use.

Peer-to-peer payment apps have become almost mandatory in modern life. Whether splitting dinner, paying rent or running a small business, apps like Venmo, Cash App and PayPal make moving money as easy as sending a text. But that convenience comes with considerations most users overlook.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently warned that over 75 percent of U.S. adults now use payment or money exchange apps, but many don’t realize their money may have fewer protections than a traditional bank account. Unlike banks, these apps can invest your stored balance without offering you interest or FDIC insurance.

How money exchange apps work

Most payment apps connect directly to your bank account or debit card. When you send money, the app acts as a digital middleman, pulling funds from your bank and delivering them to your recipient’s app balance. The payment recipient can then transfer that money to their own bank account — though many people now leave balances sitting in their app accounts.

The business behind ‘free’ transfers

While these apps advertise free transfers between users, they make money in several ways. Most significant is “the float” — earning interest on user balances left in the app. When millions of users each keep even small balances, it adds up to substantial amounts the company can invest while paying users nothing.

Payment apps also charge fees for:

Instant transfers to bank accounts

Credit card payments

Business transactions

International transfers

Understanding app limitations

Payment apps can be convenient for sending and receiving money, but they aren’t meant to replace bank accounts. The CFPB notes that money held in payment apps often lacks key protections:

No federal deposit insurance

No guaranteed protection against fraud

No interest earned on balances

Limited options for payment issues and disputes

Security risks and protections

Unlike traditional bank accounts, money stored in payment apps faces unique risks. If a payment company fails, your balance could be lost or tied up in bankruptcy proceedings.

Basic security steps make a huge difference when using payment apps:

Enable all security features, including PIN codes and biometric locks. Most apps provide additional security settings (like two-factor authentication ) beyond your phone’s default protection. Use them.

) beyond your phone’s default protection. Use them. Double-check recipient details before sending. Payment apps typically can’t or won’t reverse transfers sent to the wrong accounts. One mistyped username can mean lost money.

Never use payment apps for transactions with strangers unless you can confirm their identity (like how Venmo prompts you to verify their phone number). Money exchange apps are a favorite of scammers because they can exploit payment app transfers that are instant and usually irreversible.

Smart ways to use peer-to-peer money exchange apps

When using payment apps, keep only what you need in your app balance. While it might be convenient to maintain a payment app balance, that money could be earning interest in a bank account instead.

It’s also important to use the right payment type for each transaction. Personal transfers work for paying friends, but business transactions often need additional documentation and protection.

Be sure to link to bank accounts rather than credit cards when possible. Credit card transfers typically incur extra fees and may be treated as cash advances with high interest rates.

Choosing the right app for your needs

Different apps serve different purposes. Venmo’s social feed makes it popular for splitting various bills among friends but may be too casual for business use. Cash App offers stock and cryptocurrency trading alongside payments. PayPal provides more robust purchase protection but often charges higher fees.

The right choice for you comes down to how you’ll use the app. However, a few best practices can help you properly manage your money in any payment app.

Personal payments

Payment apps shine when used for common, everyday transactions like splitting bills or sharing rent. But be sure to maintain certain habits:

Move larger sums to your bank account quickly. That birthday money from relatives doesn’t need to sit in your Venmo balance where it earns nothing.

balance where it earns nothing. Save payment confirmations, especially for important transfers like rent. Screenshots provide backup if more proof or details are needed later.

Link your most-used payment app to a dedicated checking account rather than your main account. This limits potential exposure if something goes wrong.

Business transactions

Running a small business through payment apps requires extra care:

Use business profiles when available. Apps like PayPal and Square offer specific business features that help you monitor your income and expenses properly.

Document everything. Payment apps don’t automatically provide the records you need for taxes or business planning.

Understand fee structures. Business transactions often cost more than personal transfers, affecting your pricing and profits.

Payment app transfer timing and fees

Most payment apps offer two speeds: standard transfers that take one to three business days or instant transfers for a fee. While waiting a few days might feel inconvenient, those instant transfer fees add up quickly. Typically charging 1 to 1.5 percent of the transfer amount, rushing a $500 transfer to your bank account costs $5–$7.50 each time.

Ask yourself about your immediate needs on top of convenience. If you’re transferring money weekly, those instant transfer fees could cost you hundreds of dollars annually. For example, moving $1,000 monthly using instant transfer at 1.5 percent means spending $180 yearly just on speed.

Standard transfers work fine for most situations:

Regular bill payments can be scheduled ahead.

Rent money can be transferred days before due.

Business income can follow a regular deposit schedule.

Personal transfers rarely need instant processing.

Save instant transfers for true emergencies. The money you save on fees could be earning interest in your bank account instead. Remember, the payment app companies count on users choosing convenience over cost — don’t pay extra unless you absolutely need to.

Alternative ways to send money

Traditional bank wires remain the gold standard for large or crucial transfers. While they cost more — typically $25–$45 for domestic transfers — they offer bank-level security and documentation. Business deals, real estate transactions and major purchases often justify wire transfer fees for their reliability and paper trail.

Western Union serves unique needs through its massive global network. With over 500,000 agent locations worldwide, it helps people send cash to places where access to banks is limited. Recipients can collect money in cash without needing a bank account, which can be a huge advantage for supporting family abroad or handling emergencies in remote areas.

Money orders provide a secure, low-tech option that many overlook. Available at post offices and many retailers for a few dollars, they work like pre-paid checks. Money orders excel when you need to:

Mail a secure payment

Provide proof of payment

Send money to someone without sharing your banking details

Make payments when you don’t have a bank account

The bottom line

While payment apps have revolutionized money transfers, they complement rather than replace traditional banking. Whichever app you choose, treat it like any other financial tool. Keep your balance low, enable all security features, and never send money to people you don’t know. By treating payment apps as transfer tools rather than storage accounts, you can enjoy their convenience while minimizing any risks.

