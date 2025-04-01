Crypto vs. wire transfers: Which is better to send money internationally?

Key takeaways Wire transfers cost more but provide familiar bank security.

Crypto moves faster and costs less but requires some technical know-how.

Bank fees often hit you twice — when sending and receiving.

Crypto platforms charge one transaction fee, usually under $5.

Bank wire transfers used to be the only reliable way to send money overseas. Now, cryptocurrency offers a faster, often cheaper alternative. Before choosing between crypto vs. wire transfers, you need to understand what you’re paying for, who you’re paying and what you might be giving up.

When you need to send money to family abroad or pay for international business, you face a trade-off between convenience and cost. Traditional bank wires give you established systems and support. Cryptocurrency platforms promise near-instant transfers for a fraction of the price.

But raw numbers don’t tell the whole story. Your recipient needs to feel comfortable receiving and accessing the money through their local bank branch or a crypto wallet. And while crypto might save you money, it requires learning new tools and managing digital security. Let’s break down the key differences between crypto and wire transfers to help you decide which works best for your situation.

How wire transfers work

Banks charge premium fees for a proven system. You’ll need the recipient’s bank details, including their account and routing numbers. Most banks charge between $25 and $45 to send money abroad, while recipient banks often take another cut for receiving it.

Money moves through a network of correspondent banks, which explains both the high cost and the time lag. Your domestic bank works with partner banks in other countries to complete the transfer. Each bank in the chain may add fees. The whole process typically takes three to five business days.

How crypto transfers work

Cryptocurrency cuts out these middlemen. You buy crypto using dollars, then send it directly to your recipient’s digital wallet. They can convert it back to their local currency through an exchange. The entire process can take minutes instead of days.

Transaction fees vary by cryptocurrency and network traffic. Bitcoin transfers might cost a few dollars, while some newer cryptocurrencies charge just cents. But you’ll need to factor in exchange fees when converting between traditional money and crypto on both ends.

Breaking down the wire transfer process

International wire transfers move your money through multiple banks before reaching your recipient. Each transfer typically involves:

Your local bank

A domestic clearing house

One or more correspondent banks abroad

Your recipient’s local bank

This network exists because most banks don’t have direct relationships with every foreign bank. Instead, they rely on partner institutions to complete international money transfers . This process creates several checkpoints where your transfer:

Converts between currencies

Undergoes security screening

Passes through regulatory checks

Gets verified by each institution

How cryptocurrency changes the game

Cryptocurrency transfers work on a fundamentally different model. Rather than moving through banks, crypto transfers occur directly between digital wallets through blockchain networks.

The basic steps include purchasing cryptocurrency with your local currency, sending it to the recipient’s digital wallet address and the recipient holding the crypto or converting it to their local currency.

Different cryptocurrencies offer different advantages:

Bitcoin provides the most widely accepted network but can face price volatility during high-volume periods.

Ethereum powers many newer transfer solutions but requires an understanding of gas fees.

Stablecoins maintain steady value during transfers by linking to traditional currencies.

Newer payment-focused cryptocurrencies prioritize transfer speed.

Where to send money: Major transfer services and exchanges

Traditional money transfer services have operated for decades. Western Union maintains over 500,000 agent locations globally, while MoneyGram serves customers through banks and retail locations worldwide. These established networks let you send cash for pickup within minutes, though fees vary by location and amount.

Newer digital services like Wise and Xoom have entered the market, often offering lower fees than traditional providers. These platforms typically connect directly to your bank account rather than requiring cash deposits.

For cryptocurrency transfers, major exchanges include:

Coinbase: One of the largest U.S.-based exchanges, offering trading in hundreds of cryptocurrencies

One of the largest U.S.-based exchanges, offering trading in hundreds of cryptocurrencies Binance.US: Known for low trading fees starting at 0.1%

Known for low trading fees starting at 0.1% Kraken: Supports over 280 cryptocurrencies but isn’t available in New York, Washington or Maine

Supports over 280 cryptocurrencies but isn’t available in New York, Washington or Maine Robinhood: Offers commission-free crypto trading but with a more limited selection

Security and fraud protection

Wire transfers provide built-in security through the banking system. Banks verify sender and recipient information, and transfers can often be traced or recalled if issues arise. Most banks offer fraud protection and dispute processes for unauthorized transfers.

Cryptocurrency security depends largely on user diligence. While blockchain technology makes the actual transfers secure, you still need to:

Protect your digital wallet credentials

Verify recipient addresses carefully

Use reputable exchanges

Keep records of all transactions

Scammers target both systems but use different tactics. Wire transfer scams often involve fake emergencies or business schemes. Crypto scams frequently use investment schemes or fraudulent exchanges. Either way transfers to unknown recipients carry significant risks.

Major scams and fraud cases

Wire transfer scams often involve social engineering. The “Nigerian Prince” scheme, which has been running since the 1980s, has cost victims billions by promising wealth in exchange for help moving money. Business email compromise scams, in which fraudsters pose as legitimate companies requesting payment changes, cost U.S. businesses nearly $2.4 billion in 2021.

Cryptocurrency’s biggest frauds show different vulnerabilities. FTX’s collapse in 2022 revealed how even major exchanges can misuse customer funds. The platform’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with defrauding investors of over $1.8 billion which included diverting funds to his hedge fund Alameda Research. Other notable cases include:

OneCoin’s $4 billion Ponzi scheme promising a fake cryptocurrency

BitConnect’s lending platform collapse that wiped out $2.4 billion

Mt. Gox’s 2014 hack that lost 850,000 Bitcoin

Crypto vs. wire transfers: How to protect yourself

With wire transfers:

Never send money to strangers claiming emergencies.

Verify any changes to business payment information by phone.

Keep records of all transfer confirmations.

Check recipient details carefully — one wrong digit can lose your money.

For cryptocurrency:

Use established exchanges that keep customer funds separate.

Enable two-factor authentication on all accounts.

Store large amounts in “cold” wallets disconnected from the internet.

Double-check wallet addresses — crypto transfers can’t be reversed.

Best practices for sending money internationally

Moving money across borders requires more planning than just clicking “send.” Whether you’re helping family back home or paying for business overseas, getting money where it needs to go means navigating fees, timing and local rules.

Know your recipient’s situation

Someone picking up cash at a Western Union in Mexico City has very different needs than a business partner with a bank account in London. Talk to your recipient first. Find out if they have a bank account, how quickly they need the money and whether they’ve used crypto before. This conversation saves headaches later.

Watch the clock and calendar

Bank wires take time to process. Starting a transfer at 4 p.m. Friday means your money will be held until Monday. Most banks “cut off” international wires by early afternoon. Crypto moves 24/7, but your recipient might need banking hours to convert it to local currency.

Understand transfer limits

Many countries restrict the amount of money that can enter their borders. Banks must report transfers over $10,000 to regulators. Some regions cap the amount of cryptocurrency that can be bought or sold in a day. Check these limits before promising money to anyone.

Start small with new methods

Never send a large sum through a new transfer method. Test the process with a smaller amount first. This is especially true for cryptocurrency. A small mistake can make money disappear forever. Once you know the system works, move larger amounts.

Documentation matters

Keep everything — wire transfer receipts, confirmation numbers, crypto wallet addresses — and save it all. Problems with international transfers can take weeks to fix, and good records make the difference. Take screenshots of crypto transactions and print bank transfer confirmations.

The bottom line

Choosing between wire transfers and cryptocurrency depends largely on your specific needs. Wire transfers remain the trusted choice for large, important transactions where bank security and documentation matter most. They’re ideal for buying property, sending business payments or moving substantial amounts across borders.

Cryptocurrency excels at frequent, smaller transfers where speed and low fees are prioritized. If you support family abroad or make regular international payments, crypto’s 24/7 availability and minimal fees could save you significantly over time.

Frequently asked questions