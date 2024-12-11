John Schmoll is a former stockbroker with 15 years of experience in finance and business writing. He holds an MBA in Finance from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Schmoll is passionate about helping readers achieve their financial goals, whether that’s paying down debt, learning to invest, maximizing credit card rewards, saving or earning more money. He believes that you don’t need to be an expert to manage your money well and that, with some confidence, you can take actionable steps to upgrade your finances. His writing has been featured on GoBankingRates, Investopedia, CardRatings, Prudential, and U.S. News & World Report.