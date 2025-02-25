6 best investing apps for beginners

It has never been easier to get started with investing thanks to an array of online brokers and robo-advisors, many of which offer investing apps that put financial markets in the palm of your hand. Many of these apps help to simplify the investing process, providing a clean user experience of what can sometimes be a confusing landscape for beginner investors.

Investing apps offer a lot that beginners will appreciate, such as easy trading, portfolio management services and educational resources. Here are some of the best investing apps for beginners.

Best investing apps for beginners

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the best online brokers and its app has plenty to offer beginners. You’ll get low-cost trading along with great research and educational resources that new investors will find useful. Plus, Schwab has some of the best customer support around.

Key features

Commission-free trades on stocks and ETFs

Fractional shares

More than 4,000 no-transaction-fee mutual funds

Top-notch customer service

Robinhood

Robinhood burst onto the scene through its popular mobile app, which offers commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and crypto. The platform is easy to use and is popular with beginners who are often starting with small sums.

Key features

Commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and crypto

App’s interface is easy to navigate

Trade orders are simple to place

Stock research pages provide key metrics

Webull

Webull is another mobile app that offers many features investors will appreciate. There are no commissions on stock, ETF or option trades, and you can open an account with no minimum deposit. Webull also recently added futures to its offering and crypto fans can trade their favorite coins through a separate app called Webull Pay.

Key features

Commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs and options

Overnight trading on more than 500 stocks and ETFs

Competitive cash account

Advanced charting tools

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments has one of the best financial platforms around and can handle just about anything a typical investor is looking to do. You’ll get low-cost trading, access to various retirement accounts, thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds and access to a robo-advisor, among other features. Fidelity is a great choice for investors looking to keep most of their financial life with one firm.

Key features

No commissions on stock and ETF trades

Many different types of accounts available

Research and education on ETFs and mutual funds and various personal finance topics

Customer support is among the industry’s best

Betterment

Betterment is one of the best robo-advisors and is a good fit for investors who want an investment portfolio to be managed automatically. The app builds a portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance using ETFs. There is an annual management fee, but it’s less than what you’d pay for a traditional financial advisor.

Key features

Low-cost portfolio management

Tax-loss harvesting

Cash management account

Access to human advisors at premium tier

Wealthfront

Wealthfront is another top choice for those looking for a robo-advisor to manage their investments. Your portfolio is built using low-cost ETFs and includes features such as tax-loss harvesting and automatic rebalancing that help justify the annual management fee. Its cash management account took the top spot in the 2025 Bankrate Awards.

Key features

Low-cost portfolio managment

Tax-loss harvesting

Cash management account

Broad investment offering

How to decide which investment app is right for you

When choosing which investment app is best for you, you’ll want to think about your primary needs when it comes to investing. Are you looking to trade stocks and ETFs on your own or do you need help building a portfolio?

Those looking to trade frequently should pay attention to costs and which securities are available in a given app. If you’re looking for help building a portfolio, you’ll want to find a robo-advisor to work with.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.