Before setting your sights on your dream car it’s important to secure financing and insurance to ensure your vehicle is paid for and protected for miles to come.
How much car can I afford?
Before shopping, do your research to make sure you get the best car for your budget.
Average cost of car insurance
Do you know how much you should be paying for car insurance? Start here.
Before setting your sights on a sedan or convertible, you must first sign off on the perfect auto loan for your financial needs. Take the following steps before getting behind the wheel of your new vehicle.
Shop around to find the best rate
Before you sign off on dealership financing, it is important to consider other sources of funding like banks, credit unions or online lenders.
Lock in a rate by getting preapproved
Preapproval gives you a firm idea of how much you will be spending each month and lets you compare offers from multiple lenders.
Be prepared for signing
To sign off on your new loan, you will likely need information like proof of income, address and insurance, along with your driver's license.
Begin making loan payments
You're now one step closer buying your vehicle! Now you'll just need to handle your monthly payments.
Auto loan refinancing guide
How much car can I afford?
Auto loan reviews
Car insurance is a way to protect yourself financially if you are involved in a car accident or suffer a loss through fire, theft, vandalism or an act of nature. Car insurance is one of the most important parts of your financial portfolio, but how do you make sure you choose the best company for your needs?
Determine how much coverage you'll need
Evaluating your circumstances may help narrow down the selection of carriers and help you focus on one offering the coverage options you need.
Shop rates and compare quotes
Find the right provider for you by shopping around
Once you know your needs, you can begin seeking out insurance companies that might align with your circumstances.
Check reviews and ratings to see what others are saying
Verified third-party ratings available to take the guesswork out of finding companies with strong customer service and financial strength ratings.
Bankrate Rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Rating = 4.0/5
Bankrate Rating = 4.0/5
Bankrate Rating = 3.7/5
Bankrate Rating = 3.7/5
Bankrate Rating = 3.8/5
Bankrate Rating = 3.8/5
Find your best quote based on coverage
Comparing carriers highlights the difference in rates, but it also shows which carriers offer the coverage options and discounts you are looking for based on your needs.
