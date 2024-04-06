At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The best time to buy a car is typically at the end of the year, during holidays or at the beginning of the week.

Mondays are often the best day to buy a car as salespeople are more focused on potential customers.

Pay attention to the end of the month, quarter and model year to take advantage of sales quotas and new car releases.

Although interest rates remain high, vehicle transaction prices are ticking down — 3.5 percent year over year in January, according to Kelley Blue Book. Even so, drivers can offset high rates by being tactical when it comes time to buy.

The best time to buy a car is usually around the end of the year since salespeople will be trying to meet their quotas and may offer steep discounts. However, you should also consider holidays — like Labor Day or Memorial Day — and the beginning of the week.

What are the best days and times of year to buy a car?

While there is no secret recipe to getting a cheap vehicle, there are some times when you might have better luck than others.

1. Mondays

Monday can be the best day of the week to buy a new car. Other potential shoppers are often at work, so representatives at car dealerships are focused on anyone who comes in the door.

“Come Monday, everyone has made a lot of good sales and enjoyed the activity of a busy weekend,” says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. “If you call or email a dealer on a Monday, there is a chance that you’re going to get either a better deal or simply more attention. If the person has more time, they might throw in something extra such as free oil changes or free car washes.”

Lightbulb Bankrate tip Research the vehicle you are interested in purchasing ahead of your trip to the dealership. This way, you know what to expect for the out-the-door price

2. End of the year, month and model year

In terms of the best time of the year, October, November and December are safe bets. Car dealerships have sales quotas, which typically break down into yearly, quarterly and monthly sales goals. All three goals begin to come together late in the year.

“The end of the month, the end of the quarter, the end of any period is usually a good time to go,” Moody says. “That’s when there might be bonus opportunities for the salesperson or the dealer that give them extra incentive to want you to leave in a new car.”

In addition to the end of the calendar year, it’s important to keep an eye on the end of the model year — when the newest versions will start hitting the road. Moody says manufacturers generally begin releasing new cars in fall, but there are some exceptions.

“If you pay a little bit of attention to see when the press is starting to share reviews about new cars, it means the release is imminent,” Moody says.

If you’re considering buying an older model, it’s wise to wait for the most updated version to roll out.

“While you might be able to land a deal on the older model, it’s wise to consider holding out for the updated version. It’s very rare that an all-new version of a model comes out, and it’s $5,000 more,” he says. “It’s usually a few hundred dollars more, but it includes all kinds of new features and better gas mileage.”

3. Holidays

Holiday sales can also offer deep discounts. Here are a few holidays that are especially great for buying a car:

Presidents Day: The first few months of the year tend to be slow for all consumer activity, including auto sales, but some manufacturers work to spur spending over Presidents Day weekend.

The first few months of the year tend to be slow for all consumer activity, including auto sales, but some manufacturers work to spur spending over Presidents Day weekend. Memorial Day: Summer is typically among the most expensive times of year to buy a car, but dealers tend to cut prices back around Memorial Day. Next year’s models often trickle out around midyear, reducing the price of cars already on the lot. Beware of big crowds, though. As the weather improves, other buyers may be looking to score the start-of-summer deals.

Summer is typically among the most expensive times of year to buy a car, but dealers tend to cut prices back around Memorial Day. Next year’s models often trickle out around midyear, reducing the price of cars already on the lot. Beware of big crowds, though. As the weather improves, other buyers may be looking to score the start-of-summer deals. July Fourth: Plenty of dealers will work to entice car buyers around the celebration of America’s independence. However, if you don’t need a car immediately, consider whether you can hold out for potentially bigger discounts available closer to the end of the year.

Plenty of dealers will work to entice car buyers around the celebration of America’s independence. However, if you don’t need a car immediately, consider whether you can hold out for potentially bigger discounts available closer to the end of the year. Labor Day: The unofficial end of the summer is officially one of the busiest times for buying a new car. According to Zo Rahim, former economics and industry insights manager at Cox Automotive, the week of Labor Day accounts for more than 2 percent of all new car sales in an entire calendar year.

The unofficial end of the summer is officially one of the busiest times for buying a new car. According to Zo Rahim, former economics and industry insights manager at Cox Automotive, the week of Labor Day accounts for more than 2 percent of all new car sales in an entire calendar year. Black Friday: Car dealerships join the Black Friday sales craze, just like the rest of the retail industry. In addition to manufacturer-offered incentives, you may be able to get better deals from your salesperson. “For example, around Christmas, the person who’s helping you might want to get home to his or her family and be more eager to wrap up the sale,” Moody says.

Car dealerships join the Black Friday sales craze, just like the rest of the retail industry. In addition to manufacturer-offered incentives, you may be able to get better deals from your salesperson. “For example, around Christmas, the person who’s helping you might want to get home to his or her family and be more eager to wrap up the sale,” Moody says. New Year’s Eve: If you can swing it, New Year’s Eve may be one of the best days of the year to shop for a car. Salespeople could be facing monthly, quarterly or yearly quotas on New Year’s Eve, and if they meet their sales goals, they could earn a hefty bonus. This could make finding a favorable deal easier.

How to get the best deal at the dealership

Regardless of when you decide to buy a car, you will need more than perfect timing to get a good deal. Consider the following tips to get the best auto loan rate, no matter the calendar timing.

Know what you can afford: Calculate expected monthly payments to have a strong gauge of what you can afford. Analyzing your finances will help you know which rates you will qualify for. Get a few quotes: It’s wise to get a few quotes from lenders. This way, you can gauge if the dealer financing is a good deal. Research: Do some upfront research on vehicles and lenders to get the best rates. On top of this, do your homework to help you avoid common car-buying mistakes and gain negotiating power when you arrive at the dealership. Improve credit: While interest rates are based on a few factors, your credit score serves as a larger determinant of your APR. Take the time to better your credit before applying for loans to get the most competitive rate.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip Some offers are specific to certain credit scores. Zero percent financing , for example, is best for those with excellent credit. There are also bad credit loans if you don’t have time to improve your score before buying.

The bottom line

Waiting for the best time to buy a car requires patience. If you can hold off on a purchase, time can be your ally. Although pricing isn’t currently in consumers’ favor, keep an eye out for incentives and deals during upcoming holidays to maximize your savings.

Narrowing your top car choices and picking the right time of year to buy a car — or the right month or day — can help you save thousands.