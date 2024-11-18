In the era of digital convenience, money-saving apps have become indispensable tools for managing finances. These platforms allow users to earn rewards, save on everyday expenses and even invest spare change. Many apps offer sign-on bonuses to entice new users — one-time rewards that provide immediate value, often in cash, points or credits.

According to a Bankrate survey, at least 63 percent of smartphone users in the U.S. have downloaded at least one money-saving app, and sign-on bonuses are often a deciding factor. Sign-on bonuses for cash-back apps can range from $5 to $20. These bonuses make apps more appealing and help users kickstart their financial goals with minimal effort.

Get to know the top cash-back, rewards and money management apps offering sign-on bonuses so you can maximize your rewards.

Online Icon Apps summary Acorns: Automatically invest your spare change and receive a $10 bonus for your first deposit.

Chime : Simplify your banking and earn a $100 bonus for setting up direct deposit through a referral.

Dosh : Link your card for automatic cash back at stores, restaurants and hotels, with a $10 referral bonus for new users.

Fetch Rewards : Scan any receipt to earn points for gift cards, plus 2,000 bonus points when you start.

Ibotta : Save on groceries and retail purchases with cash-back offers and a 100 percent sign-on bonus for Thanksgiving.

InboxDollars: Earn money by reading emails and completing tasks. Sign up and receive a $5 bonus.

MyPoints : Earn points for shopping and surveys and get a $10 gift card after spending your first $20.

Rakuten : Earn up to 15 percent cash back at thousands of retailers and receive a $10 bonus after your first purchase.

Stash : Start investing with as little as $1 and receive a $50 bonus when you invest your first $5.

Swagbucks : Complete surveys, watch videos and shop to earn rewards, with a $10 bonus for spending your first $25.



What is a sign-on bonus?

A sign-on bonus is a promotional reward for new users when they join an app or service.

These bonuses serve as an incentive to encourage people to sign up and use the app’s features. For money-saving apps, bonuses might be unlocked by finishing activities like making a purchase, linking a payment method or setting up direct deposit.

Why are sign-on bonuses valuable?

Sign-on bonuses provide immediate financial benefits. For instance:

Immediate savings : A $10 bonus for uploading a receipt can reduce your spending on everyday purchases.

: A $10 bonus for uploading a receipt can reduce your spending on everyday purchases. Kickstarting investments : For investment apps like Acorns, sign-on bonuses can seed your portfolio and give you a head start.

: For investment apps like Acorns, sign-on bonuses can seed your portfolio and give you a head start. Low entry barrier: Most apps require simple actions like registering or making a small initial purchase to unlock the bonus.

Top cash-back apps with sign-on bonuses

Cash-back apps let you earn a percentage of your spending when shopping at participating retailers. Here are some of the best cash-back apps offering valuable sign-on bonuses.

Dosh

Dosh rewards users automatically when they link their credit or debit card and shop at participating merchants. The app offers a $10 referral bonus when you sign up with a referral code and make your first purchase.

How it works : Once linked, your card automatically earns cash back at restaurants, retailers and hotels. Once you reach $15, rewards can be transferred to your bank account, Venmo or PayPal.

: Once linked, your card automatically earns cash back at restaurants, retailers and hotels. Once you reach $15, rewards can be transferred to your bank account, Venmo or PayPal. Pro tip: Use Dosh for dining out and travel bookings to maximize rewards.

Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards allows users to scan receipts from any store to earn points. New users receive 2,000 points (equivalent to $2) as a sign-on bonus. According to Fetch Rewards, users have redeemed over $1 billion in Fetch points to date.

How it works : Upload your receipts to earn points and redeem them for popular gift cards like Amazon and CVS. Certain brands offer bonus points, making it easy to rack up rewards quickly.

: Upload your receipts to earn points and redeem them for popular gift cards like Amazon and CVS. Certain brands offer bonus points, making it easy to rack up rewards quickly. Pro tip: Scan receipts within 14 days of purchase to be eligible for rewards.

Ibotta

Ibotta specializes in grocery and retail savings, partnering with major stores like Walmart, Target and Kroger.

After downloading the app, new users earn a 100 percent cash-back bonus on Thanksgiving dinner. According to Ibotta, American users have collectively saved over $2 billion.

How it works : Browse offers in the app, add them to your account and scan your receipt or link your store loyalty card to receive cash back. Withdraw your money after reaching $20 in rewards.

: Browse offers in the app, add them to your account and scan your receipt or link your store loyalty card to receive cash back. Withdraw your money after reaching $20 in rewards. Pro tip: Look for bonus offers, which provide additional savings for purchasing specific items.

Rakuten

Rakuten, formerly known as Ebates, is a leader in the cash-back app space, offering rewards for shopping at over 3,500 retailers.

New users can earn a 10 percent sign-on bonus on purchases made during their first membership week. According to Rakuten, its users have earned over $3.6 billion in cash-back rewards since 1999, with an average cash-back reward of $90.16 in 2023.

How it works : Users shop through Rakuten’s app or browser extension, automatically tracking purchases and applying cash back. Rewards can be cashed out via PayPal or check.

: Users shop through Rakuten’s app or browser extension, automatically tracking purchases and applying cash back. Rewards can be cashed out via PayPal or check. Pro tip: Use Rakuten for large purchases like electronics to maximize your cash-back percentage, which can go as high as 15 percent during seasonal promotions.

Best rewards apps with sign-on bonuses

Rewards apps expand earning opportunities by offering points or cash for activities like taking surveys and shopping online.

InboxDollars

InboxDollars pays users for reading emails, completing surveys and trying new products. The platform offers a $5 sign-on bonus to new users. The company says active users earn $15 to $55 per month.

How it works : Complete tasks to accumulate cash rewards. Once your account reaches $15, you can request a payout via PayPal or gift card.

: Complete tasks to accumulate cash rewards. Once your account reaches $15, you can request a payout via PayPal or gift card. Pro tip: Focus on high-paying surveys and offers to reach the payout threshold faster.

MyPoints

MyPoints offers rewards for activities similar to those rewarded by Swagbucks. New members receive a $5 welcome bonus after their email is confirmed and a $10 welcome bonus gift card after spending their first $20 through the site in the first 30 days.

How it works : Shop through MyPoints’ portal to earn points on purchases. Points can also be earned through surveys and games.

: Shop through MyPoints’ portal to earn points on purchases. Points can also be earned through surveys and games. Pro tip: Combine MyPoints with Rakuten for additional cash-back opportunities on the same purchases.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks rewards users for completing tasks like answering surveys, shopping and watching videos. New users can earn a $10 bonus after spending their first $25 on a single purchase at a Swagbucks shop. Swagbucks states users have collectively earned over $600 million since its launch.

How it works : Complete activities in the app or use its browser extension to earn SB points, which can be redeemed for cash via PayPal or gift cards at major retailers.

: Complete activities in the app or use its browser extension to earn SB points, which can be redeemed for cash via PayPal or gift cards at major retailers. Pro tip: Focus on high-point activities like surveys to quickly accumulate rewards.

Money management apps with sign-on bonuses

Money management apps provide tools for saving, budgeting and investing, helping users achieve long-term financial goals. Some even offer bonuses for signing up.

Acorns

Acorns rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the spare change in a diversified portfolio. New users can receive a $10 sign-up bonus after making their first recurring investment deposit. Acorns says users have earned and invested more than $40 million since 2016.

How it works : Acorns automatically invests your spare change into ETFs tailored to your risk preferences. You can also set up recurring deposits and earn bonuses from top retailers.

: Acorns automatically invests your spare change into ETFs tailored to your risk preferences. You can also set up recurring deposits and earn bonuses from top retailers. Pro tip: Use Acorns Later to take advantage of its retirement savings features.

Chime

Chime offers fee-free banking with features like early direct deposit and overdraft protection. New users can earn a $100 sign-on bonus by signing up and setting up a $200 direct deposit through Chime’s standard referral program. Chime’s savings account offers an average APY of 2 percent, making it a competitive option for building savings.

How it works : Set up direct deposit via a friend’s referral to unlock the sign-on bonus. Chime also rounds up transactions to the nearest dollar and transfers the difference to savings.

: Set up direct deposit via a friend’s referral to unlock the sign-on bonus. Chime also rounds up transactions to the nearest dollar and transfers the difference to savings. Pro tip: Use Chime’s automatic savings feature to grow your balance effortlessly.

Stash

Stash allows users to invest in fractional shares of stocks and ETFs with as little as $1. New users receive a $50 bonus after investing their first $5.

How it works : Choose from a curated list of investments, or let Stash recommend options based on your goals.

: Choose from a curated list of investments, or let Stash recommend options based on your goals. Pro tip: Use Stash’s financial education resources to build your investing knowledge.

How to maximize sign-on bonuses

Sign-on bonuses offer an extra boost for using money-saving and management apps. To get the most out of these rewards:

Plan your purchases : Use cash-back apps for planned expenses like groceries or travel to unlock bonuses without overspending.

: Use cash-back apps for planned expenses like groceries or travel to unlock bonuses without overspending. Stack rewards : Combine cash-back apps with credit card rewards for maximum savings.

: Combine cash-back apps with credit card rewards for maximum savings. Stay organized: Track deadlines for meeting bonus requirements, as many offers expire within 30 to 90 days.

The bottom line

Sign-on bonuses are an easy way to enhance your savings and rewards experience. Whether you’re earning cash back with Rakuten, saving on groceries with Ibotta or building your portfolio with Acorns, these apps offer meaningful financial benefits with minimal effort.