Acorns review 2024

Pros: Where Acorns stands out

Three service tiers – plus custodial accounts

Acorns offers three subscription tiers to choose from – Personal, Personal Plus and Premium – each of which offers various investing accounts at different monthly price points ($3, $5 and $9, respectively):

Personal – This tier gets you an individual investing account plus an IRA and a checking account.

This tier gets you an individual investing account plus an IRA and a checking account. Personal Plus – The next tier up comes with all the features of the Personal tier and adds a premium education account, emergency fund and an opportunity to earn a rewards match.

The next tier up comes with all the features of the Personal tier and adds a premium education account, emergency fund and an opportunity to earn a rewards match. Premium – The highest tier adds a benefits hub, custom portfolios, higher rewards matching and an Acorns Early account, which allows you to set up custodial accounts for your children.

The Personal plan will help you get started with investing, save for retirement and even comes with a cash management account. At $3 a month, it’s a pretty good deal unless you’re dealing with small sums. But as your account grows, the fee will decline on a percentage basis.

Your portfolio will be made up of ETFs that align with your overall investing goals and risk tolerance.

The main perk of the Premium plan is that it allows you to set up custodial plans for your children. This feature is largely unavailable at other brand-name robo-advisors. So if this feature matters to you, it’s a solid reason to go with Acorns, helping your kids invest or investing for their benefit.

Simple plans to get you investing

Acorns ties spending to investing with some plans that get money into your accounts while you’re out spending. One of its best known is what Acorns calls “round-ups.”

When you set up round-ups, Acorns can automatically round up any purchase to the next dollar and move that extra amount from your linked bank account into your investing account. When you’ve accumulated at least $5 in round-ups, Acorns invests that amount in your target portfolio. If you don’t want to invest it every time, you can set up a manual transfer process, too.

In addition, you can have extra money deposited into your account through a program called Acorn Earns. Refer friends and receive a small bonus or receive a deposit when you spend at one of the more than 200 brands partnered up with Acorns, part of its Found Money program.

Of course, you can also use a recurring transfer to get money into your investing account. That’s a smart way to keep your portfolio growing relentlessly. And you’ll also be able to use the “smart deposit” feature to squirrel away funds from your direct deposits (more below).

Reasonable fund expenses

The ETFs used in Acorns’ portfolio are reasonably priced, with most funds costing in a range of 0.03 percent to 0.25 percent of invested assets annually, or a cost of $3 to $25 for every $10,000 invested. Many of the stock funds sit right at the low end of that range, too, so if you’re opting for the more aggressive portfolios, you’ll be paying fund expenses that are near the bottom of the industry.

Acorns does give customers the option of investing up to 5 percent of their portfolio in a Bitcoin ETF, which comes with an expense ratio of 0.95 percent. This approach only makes sense for investors with an extremely high risk tolerance given the volatility of cryptocurrencies and questions about their long-term viability.

Most of the funds come from Blackrock, an industry leader, while at least one fund from low-cost leader Vanguard tips the scales, too. And remember you’ll pay ETF fees regardless of which robo-advisor you choose, so it’s important to try to minimize those costs where you can.

Fractional shares

Acorns also offers fractional shares on both new purchases and reinvested dividends. This feature is especially important for small investors who may only have a few dollars to invest because it allows their full savings to be invested, rather than waiting until they have enough saved to buy a full share of an ETF. While many robo-advisors offer fractional shares, some restrict it to only being available on reinvested dividends, so Acorns offering stands out here.

Customer support

It’s not always easy to find customer support these days, with many financial services companies failing to offer phone options and having robots answer chat questions. But Acorns separates itself by offering live chat 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as well as email options. If you prefer to chat on the phone, Acorns is available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. With all these options, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting your questions answered.