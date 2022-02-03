E-Trade Core Portfolios review 2024

Pros: Where E-Trade Core Portfolios stands out

Low-cost funds

E-Trade Core Portfolios offers one of the lowest-cost portfolios around. In fact, the expense ratio of an average portfolio almost couldn’t go any lower. An average portfolio has a weighted expense ratio of just 0.06 percent. That translates into $6 annually for every $10,000 invested. While fees on the ETFs range from 0.03 to 0.39 percent, most sit very close to the cheap end.

Now, this is money that goes to the companies managing these funds, not E-Trade itself. But everyone has to pay expense ratios, and it’s vital to minimize them where you can. And this cost comes on top of the management fee that you have to pay to E-Trade. These fees are paid seamlessly, as is typical for any expense ratio with an ETF.

Almost no rival robo-advisor gets below E-Trade’s cost, Vanguard Digital Advisor being a notable exception.

Fund options

In addition to the core funds that comprise portfolios, E-Trade also offers a couple of other choices that are not standard in most robo-advisor portfolios — a socially responsible ETF and a smart beta ETF. You can opt in to these selections, if you like, but you don’t have to make them part of your portfolio.

E-Trade adds a portion of your money to a socially responsible ETF that focuses on companies with good records in environmental, social and governance issues. These funds often exclude companies in industries such as armaments or fossil fuels if they don’t meet the fund’s criteria.

A smart beta fund looks for certain factors that might drive higher returns with lower risk or achieve the same returns as a traditional index fund with lower risk. This kind of fund often takes a more active approach to investing, with fund managers searching out investments that they think can generate better risk-adjusted returns.

Fractional shares

E-Trade Core Portfolios also uses fractional shares when it builds your portfolio, and not all robo-advisors do. This feature is valuable because it allows you to put all your money to work immediately. Without this feature, your money might be sitting in cash until you have enough to buy a full share, as happens at some rival robo-advisor services. So the market could be rising while you’re waiting to have enough money to buy.

E-Trade allows you to not only buy fractional shares but reinvest your portfolio’s dividends in them, too. So any time you get a cash dividend, it’s rolled back into new shares of your investments. Again, that keeps your money invested and working for you at all times.

Reasonable management fee

E-Trade’s robo-advisory charges a reasonable management fee for what it offers – 0.30 percent annually of your assets – a figure that’s just above what could be called the industry standard of 0.25 percent. In practical terms, that fee means you’d pay $30 each year for every $10,000 managed by E-Trade. This fee includes all the routine costs of the robo-advisor service. That’s serious savings over a traditional human advisor where 1 percent might be more common. However, as is typical in the industry, you’ll pay an additional charge for any ETFs (more below).