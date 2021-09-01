Merrill Guided Investing review 2024

Pros: Where Merrill Guided Investing stands out

Two service tiers

Merrill Guided Investing offers two service tiers, and they’re differentiated mainly by the help of an advisor:

The core plan gets you all the basics of the service, with portfolio management and other features. Online with an advisor: This tier ups the game with access to a financial advisor, who can help you establish your financial goals or provide more personalized service.

The core program has a $1,000 account minimum, while the advisor-assisted program requires a $20,000 minimum. The management fees are similarly tiered as well: 0.45 percent annually for the core online plan and 0.85 percent for the online plan with an advisor.

With this structure, Merrill addresses one of the key pain points for many investors – the need for a human financial advisor to help with an investing world that many see as fraught with risk. That option is not available at all robo-advisors, but it’s often available as a service upgrade at many, such as Betterment or Schwab Intelligent Portfolios. SoFi Automated Investing and Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor both provide the option of speaking with advisors for no additional cost.

Active management – not passive

Merrill doesn’t want you to call Guided Investing a robo-advisor. But at some level it still is, even if it uses more of a hybrid approach, especially if you opt for the online program with an advisor. Merrill wants to distinguish its human-driven approach from the computer-driven approach of other robo-advisors, as if the latter approach weren’t created and overseen by humans as well.

The company says that its portfolios are managed by “Merrill investment professionals who use a disciplined approach to asset allocation, portfolio construction and investment selection.”

But the real difference between Merrill’s offering and other robos is that Merrill manages the portfolio actively – and frankly, it’s not clear if that’s a good thing. Plenty of research has shown that active portfolio management tends to underperform more passive investing approaches.

Merrill’s chief investment office develops the investing strategies and which ETFs or mutual funds will be used in portfolios and in what allocations. They’ll also make adjustments to the portfolio as the market moves, with the intent of reducing risk and optimizing returns.

An active approach is usually more expensive than passive investing because it has to build in the costs of the investment pros in managing the portfolio. And Merrill is pricier (more below).

Integration with Bank of America

One of the top features of Merrill’s robo-advisor offering is the fact that it’s integrated with Bank of America. The ability to do it all with one institution will no doubt appeal to many customers who might otherwise be tempted to go with a rival.

It’s also a benefit if you participate in the bank’s preferred rewards program, which gives you perks for keeping more of your money at the bank. One notable feature of the program is extra credit-card rewards, a perk that can make the bank’s credit cards among the industry’s best.

If you’re a member of the program you can receive discounts of 0.05 percent, 0.10 percent, or 0.15 percent off the program fees, depending on how much you have across your Bank of America accounts. The lowest tier begins with $20,000 average daily assets and ranges up to $50,000. So at the lowest tier, your management fee drops from 0.45 percent to 0.40 percent. With the highest discount (for accounts with more than $100,000), your fee would fall from 0.45 to 0.30 percent, a significant discount.

Portfolios and fund expenses

Portfolios are constructed using one of two broad strategies, which you can select before you finalize your sign-up:

Market-tracking: This portfolio tries to track the indexes using passively managed ETFs

This portfolio tries to track the indexes using passively managed ETFs Sustainability focused: This portfolio incorporates funds that are invested in more socially friendly companies

After you run through Merrill’s assessment of your time horizon (when you need the money), what goal you’re investing for and your risk tolerance, the service will present you with one of these two portfolio types. Regardless of your answers to these questions, you’ll be able to choose between these two portfolio strategies, but your answers will affect the allocations within each strategy.

For example, if you’re focused more on the short term or are less risk tolerant, your portfolios will be more focused on bonds and less on stocks. Investors with a long-term horizon or who are more risk tolerant will have portfolios with greater allocations to stocks and less to bonds.

Merrill uses 7 ETFs to build these two strategies, and these ETFs are generally low-cost. The market-tracking portfolio has an expense ratio of 0.05 to 0.07 percent, or a cost of $5 to $7 per year for every $10,000 invested. The sustainability portfolio is a bit pricier, with fees that range from 0.10 to 0.17 percent, or $10 to $17 annually for every $10,000 invested. Merrill has modestly reduced the overall costs of its average portfolios in 2023, a boon for its robo-advisor clients.

Merrill’s market-tracking strategy is about as cheap as you can find, and you’ll pay fees to the ETF managers regardless of which robo-advisor you go with.

Customer service

It’s hard to argue with Merrill’s customer service hours, and you can access someone at any hour, one of the highlights of the Merrill Edge brokerage experience, too. Of course, you’ll have access to your online account at any time, if you just want to check on your performance, allocations or something else.

Account types

Befitting Merrill’s heritage as a full-service broker, Merrill’s robo-advisor offering gives customers a range of account types, among the most in the sector. So you’ll find virtually all major account types here, including some that are missed by others:

Individual taxable accounts

Joint taxable accounts

IRA – traditional, Roth and rollover

Custodial accounts

SEP IRA

SIMPLE IRA

It’s also great news if you’re already a customer at Bank of America because you can add a robo account a little more quickly and have your financial accounts all in one place.