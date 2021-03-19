SoFi Automated Investing review 2024

Pros: Where SoFi Automated Investing stands out

Low cost

SoFi Automated Investing’s biggest draw is its low cost, and customers should have no arguments around the company’s management fee: zero. That compares favorably to the industry as a whole, where the standard is 0.25 percent, or $25 per $10,000 invested annually. SoFi is one of a handful of robo-advisors that charge nothing, with Schwab Intelligent Portfolios being another.

SoFi constructs its portfolios with nine ETFs representing broad swaths of the market (emerging markets and small-cap ETFs, for example). SoFi uses a couple of its own funds (more on this later) and most of the rest come from Vanguard, a well-known low-cost leader in funds.

These funds (with just one exception) are cheap, allowing you to build a portfolio that costs very little. In fact, the Vanguard funds used are among the cheapest around, with expense ratios below 0.10 percent, or a cost of $10 annually for every $10,000 invested. In fact, several of the funds cost less than half of that.

All in, it should be easy to build a portfolio that costs little. Between SoFi’s free management and the low-cost funds, you could easily pay less than $10 per year for each $10,000 invested. That puts SoFi among the cheapest portfolios out there.

Automatic rebalancing is included in the package. If your actual portfolio starts to drift from your target allocation (if stocks outperform bonds, for example), SoFi will bring it back in line.

Access to certified financial planners and support

You’re not paying a management fee, so SoFi must be skimping on service somewhere down the line, right? If so, it doesn’t appear to be in financial advisors. You’ll be set up to speak with certified financial planners (CFPs), who abide by a fiduciary code to act in your best interest. They can help you with answers to less common investing questions and developing a financial plan.

You’ll also be able to reach customer service representatives via the phone seven days a week at convenient times. Being able to get answers to questions with a phone call is becoming increasingly uncommon, so this is a plus for SoFi.

Easy to get started

It’s easy to get started with a SoFi Automated Investing account. You’ll run through a few questions on your investing goals, when you need the money, and which of five model portfolios you’d like to have (conservative, moderately conservative, moderate, moderately aggressive and aggressive). And then you’re done in a few minutes. (If you need to, you can always go back and quickly edit your model portfolio with a couple clicks.)

Then you’ll be prompted to transfer funds, where you can connect your SoFi account to your bank account. You can do this with instant verification, and you’ll be prompted to set up a recurring deposit. Or you can make a one-time deposit and be on your way. It only takes $1 to get started, so don’t worry if you don’t have a lot to contribute at first. SoFi buys fractional shares in your account, so your money will be fully invested.

The money will be invested in your portfolio as soon as it arrives in the account.

Cash management account

You won’t get a cash management account as part of Automated Investing, but that may be a moot point, since you can open one on the SoFi site anyway. Since you already have a SoFi account, you can open this account quickly and move money between your accounts easily.

A SoFi Banking account offers core bank functionality – mobile banking, money transfer, a debit card and more – without a monthly fee. You’ll also be able to earn an attractive interest rate on the account once you set up direct deposit.

So you’ll get much the same functionality as a cash management account through your robo-advisor account, though you won’t enjoy some features, such as margin loans.

SoFi membership benefits

Using SoFi may entitle you to become a member, giving you access to a number of benefits. These benefits include rate reductions on SoFi loans, local networking events, career coaching and more. You don’t necessarily have to use Automated Investing to receive these benefits, and SoFi offers them to others who use one of its many financial services.