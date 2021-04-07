Stash review 2024

Pros: Where Stash stands out

Two service plans (including custodial accounts)

Stash offers two service tiers that provide a basic and premium level of service, so users can access the features that they really want. The tiers are priced at $3 and $9 per month.

Stash Growth – This tier targets beginners and gives customers the option to open a taxable account, a managed account (Smart Portfolio) and either a traditional or Roth IRA. You’ll also get the Stock-Back Card, which allows you to invest as you spend, as well as $1,000 in life insurance.

Stash+ – The premium tier comes with all the benefits of Stash Growth and adds custodial accounts for children, Stock-Back Card bonuses, improved research and $10,000 in life insurance.

At the Growth tier, you have access to the managed portfolio, what Stash calls Smart Portfolios. This service selects one of three preset portfolios: conservative, moderate and aggressive (more below).

The upper-service tier includes custodial accounts for children, a feature that is unusual in the robo space. Stash also doubles down on the Stock-Back card with higher bonuses.

Prior to August 2022, Stash offered a beginner plan that was just $1 per month. The plan was eliminated to give all customers access to retirement accounts and Stash’s Smart Portfolios.

Smart Portfolios vs. choose-your-own investments

Unlike other services offering managed portfolios, Stash started out by offering clients the ability to purchase individual stocks and ETFs without guidance. That model has shifted in recent years. You can still buy stocks and ETFs, but Stash can also set up a managed portfolio for you through a program it calls Smart Portfolios.

Smart Portfolios place your funds in one of three preset managed portfolios, depending on when you need the money and your risk tolerance. They’ll be distributed among stocks and bonds, with the conservative portfolio more heavily weighted to bonds and the aggressive portfolio heavily loaded with stocks. That’s industry-standard asset allocation.

Even if you don’t use the managed portfolio, you’ll have the option of buying your own stocks or funds. If you want a specific themed ETF, you can search the ETF list and see if Stash offers it. You’ll be able to choose from the most popular stocks, too.

You can buy fractional shares and start investing with just $5, so it’s accessible to all investors. You’ll be able to reinvest all dividends automatically, keeping your money working at all times.

Starting in mid-December 2023, investors will no longer be able to purchase crypto through Stash. It joins several other fintech companies, including SoFi, to nix crypto trading in recent months.

“We found our customers weren’t focused on this aspect of our platform and given the volatility in the market, we’re no longer supporting it,” a Stash representative confirmed via email Dec. 8. Considering Stash is targeted at new investors, ditching crypto might not be a bad thing.

Well-developed educational content

A useful feature of Stash is the variety of investing news and content it offers. Stash provides helpful articles on basics such as diversification, need-to-knows such as taxes and investing content on IPOs and other sectors, for example. You can also sign up for Stash’s weekly email, called The Wallet, which features more news and resources. All in all, it’s a nice benefit for those using the Stash app, though of course you can access all this content without actually using the app.

Stock-Back card and round-ups

The Stock-Back card is a novel twist on a rewards card, and helps customers get spending rewards in stock rather than points, miles or cash. You’ll receive the Stock-Back debit card when you open a cash management account, which is available in each service tier.

The feature rewards you in stock of the company you’re purchasing from. For example, your morning coffee at Starbucks earns you Starbucks stock. If you’re buying from a company that doesn’t have publicly traded stock, then the rewards go into a stock or ETF you’ve preselected.

If you have the Stash Growth plan, you’ll earn 0.125 percent back in stock on every swipe and up to 2 percent at certain merchants with bonuses. If you have the Stash+ plan, you’ll get 1 percent back in stock on all purchases up to $1,000 each month, as well as up to 3 percent at certain merchants.

Stash also has a round-up feature. Whenever you purchase something, Stash will round up the amount to the next dollar and deposit the money into your cash account. This feature has proved popular with consumers and helps you automatically save while you spend.

Cash management account

Stash offers a solid cash management account with some of the usual features as well as one of the more unusual: the ability to get your direct deposit payroll check a couple days early.

Stash’s cash management account features include:

No overdraft or maintenance fees

No minimum balance

55,000+ fee-free ATMs

Instant transfer to investing accounts

Mobile check deposit

“Stock-Back” debit card

The downside to Stash’s cash management account: It doesn’t offer any interest. Compare that to Wealthfront’s offering, which provides the key features here plus a high-yield savings account level of interest – all at no cost.

Renamed ETFs

When you’re looking at the names of traditional ETFs, it can be easy to get caught up in the naming. So Stash has thematically retitled the 90+ ETFs on its platform so that you have some idea what they actually contain in terms that a layperson can understand.

For example, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF becomes “Uncle Sam: Medium Term” for its exposure to medium-term U.S. government bonds. Meanwhile the Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF becomes “Middle Market” for medium-sized U.S. firms.

Is it gimmicky? A little. But the titles help reflect what’s in the fund in an easy-to-digest way.