Marcus Invest review 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Marcus Invest: Best for
- Current Marcus customers
- Beginning investors
- Smart Beta and Impact portfolios
Marcus Invest is a solid robo-advisor offering that should appeal to investors looking for advanced portfolio offerings at a reasonable price. Marcus handles the basics well by offering portfolio management and automatic rebalancing. Customers will also have access to socially responsible and smart beta investing options, a feature that’s not found at all robo-advisors.
However, Marcus doesn’t offer tax-loss harvesting and could benefit from adding more tools for planning. Still, current Marcus banking customers and those new to investing will likely find that this robo-advisor option meets their needs.
Investors looking for more sophisticated robo-advisors that have more comprehensive offerings might consider Wealthfront or Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, both of which offer tax-loss harvesting. Betterment is another solid choice if you’re looking for similar portfolios to what Marcus offers.
Marcus Invest: In the details
Pros: Where Marcus Invest stands out
Portfolio types
Marcus Invest provides three broad types of portfolios, each of which can be adjusted based on your risk tolerance and investing time horizon:
- Core: Uses index funds to invest in a mix of asset classes in major markets, including internationally
- Impact: Similar to the Core portfolio but with some extra flavor of ESG (environment, social and governance) investing, though not all funds here will be ESG-focused
- Smart Beta: Uses certain investment factors (such as valuation or quality) to try to modestly outperform the market, perhaps with lower volatility or risk
The Smart Beta option is a notable standout as a portfolio choice since few robo-advisors offer it. But it’s worth pointing out that the Smart Beta portfolio uses funds from Goldman Sachs, owner of Marcus. So there’s an inherent conflict of interest here, one that some other robo-advisors also have when they recommend their own funds.
When you open your account, you’ll run through a few quick questions about how long you want to be invested and how you would respond if the market falls. These are used to judge your time horizon and risk tolerance, and thus your allocations to stock funds (riskier and better for long-term investors) and bond funds (safer and better over shorter periods of time.)
If you don’t like the fund allocations that have been selected for the portfolio, you can adjust your answers to these questions later and receive a different allocation.
Expense ratios
Each ETF you buy will charge an expense ratio, a fee that’s seamlessly deducted from your account. This fee structure is the same at any robo-advisor, but it’s an additional cost. Marcus helpfully lays out the average range of the costs you could pay for each of its strategies:
- Core: 0.05 – 0.16 percent
- Impact: 0.11 – 0.19 percent
- Smart Beta: 0.15 – 0.17 percent
Why the variation of costs within each strategy? It depends on the mix of funds chosen – some of which are more expensive than others – and based on your time horizon and risk tolerance.
The average expense ratios fall a bit above the range of ETFs offered at other robo-advisors. The difference may amount to a few dollars for every $10,000 invested, so it’s not much. And you could well end up paying less at Marcus, depending on which exact mix of funds you’re in.
Management fee
Marcus Invest charges an annual management fee of 0.25 percent of invested assets, right in line with what might be called the standard rate offered by robos such as Wealthfront and Betterment. In dollar terms, Marcus would charge $25 annually for each $10,000 you have invested in the account.
But remember that investors at robo-advisors generally have to pay the ETF’s expense ratios on top of the management fee. So once you factor in those costs, all-in fees at many robos might come closer to 0.35 percent or run over that level, depending on the exact funds being purchased.
ETF fees are lumped on top of the management fee at Marcus, too, increasing the costs. If you choose the Smart Beta portfolio option, then Marcus parent Goldman Sachs collects those fund fees, creating a conflict of interest and an incentive to steer you to these funds. Several other robo-advisors direct clients to their in-house funds.
If cost is your only consideration, then it may be worthwhile to have a look at SoFi Automated Investing, which does not charge a management fee.
Account minimum
Marcus reduced its account minimum from $1,000 to $0, in line with most rivals, and you can get started investing with as little as $5. And if you want to open an account at Marcus and have a look around before you plunk down your money, you can easily skip through the deposit step during the sign-up process.
Automatic rebalancing
Marcus Invest offers automatic rebalancing on its portfolio, which is something of a standard feature in robo-advisors these days. With rebalancing, a robo-advisor moves your portfolio back to its target allocations when it runs too far away from them, due perhaps to one asset growing faster than others. Basically, it brings your portfolio back to its originally intended alignment.
At Marcus, investment professionals set the maximum “drift” the account can experience before it needs a realignment. While the robo algorithm alerts the team about a rebalance and what trades could be made, it’s the human advisors who review those trades and approve them. In certain situations – say, during volatile markets – these pros can delay or override rebalancing.
Marcus also thinks about taxes in this rebalancing process, selling the funds with the least tax impact first, in order to minimize taxes. However, it’s not clear if and how the robo-advisor factors in new money coming into the account as a means to rebalancing – and therefore, avoiding all tax implications – as an alternative to actually selling funds.
Clean layout, easy to navigate
The Marcus Invest dashboard is cleanly laid out, and you’ll be able to navigate from it to the relatively few other sections on the site (or app). There you’ll see your balance and can link to your target portfolio, including all the funds that you’re buying. Each ETF also links out cleanly to the prospectus, so you can see the costs for each investment and other relevant information.
The dashboard also gives you projected performance data over time and across three scenarios, so you can gauge how large your portfolio might grow in any given year in the future. A “deposit impact” tool shows you what effect adding money will have on your total wealth over time, a useful visual to show the power of compounding and a handy reminder to add money.
The dashboard also provides you with performance details, so you can understand just how well your portfolio is doing. And that’s about where the tools at Marcus Invest end.
Cons: Where Marcus Invest could improve
No human advisor option
If you need a human advisor, Marcus Invest is probably not for you. There’s not even an option to add one for an extra fee. If human advice is necessary, you can hire a financial advisor to help you or go with another robo-advisor that does offer that service.
Betterment offers this access for an additional fee, while Schwab Intelligent Portfolios rolls unlimited access to advisors into its all-in monthly fee. Ellevest also offers access to advisors on an à la carte basis, while SoFi Automated Investing provides some access, too.
Tools
Marcus really lacks an offering of tools to help you understand your financial decisions and give you a holistic picture of your finances. Yes, it does provide some basic visuals to help you see how your portfolio might perform over time and the effect of adding money to your portfolio. You can also access basic financial calculators, such as an interest calculator. In addition, the Marcus Insights app can pull together all your accounts to track spending, saving and investing, though you don’t need to be investing your money with Marcus to use it.
In contrast, some of the top robos offer tons of tools and educational elements to help you plan your financial journey and see the impacts of your decisions. Ellevest, Empower and Wealthfront are standouts here.
Account types
The account types are somewhat limited but you may still find what you need:
- Individual taxable accounts
- Joint taxable accounts
- Traditional and Roth IRAs
- SEP IRAs
This range will cover a lot of needs but certainly not all of them, so if you need something besides what’s on the list, you will have to turn elsewhere.
Tax strategies
It’s a bit disappointing to see that Marcus Invest doesn’t offer tax-loss harvesting, though that still remains something of a premium feature in the robo space. With tax-loss harvesting, a robo-advisor constantly monitors your portfolio for losing investments and then sells them to gain a tax break. Then it buys a similar fund so that you remain appropriately invested.
Instead, Marcus offers a really basic tax approach here: When it’s time to sell a fund, for example, during rebalancing, it sells the funds with the least negative tax impact. That means it would sell a fund with a low capital gain before one with a higher gain. It’s a simple, straightforward approach and really the minimum that a robo-advisor should offer.
Review methodology
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate
Up next
Betterment5.0 Bankrate Score
Betterment offers a high level of service and features across every aspect of its robo-advisor, from its core investment management to low-cost funds to premium features such as tax-loss harvesting. You can also upgrade your service if you need unlimited access to human advisors, and get access to a feature-rich cash management account, too.
Axos Invest3.5 Bankrate Score
Axos Managed Portfolios offers a strong robo-advisor service with some premium features, all at a reasonable price. Clients also receive a wide choice of funds, including socially responsible funds, though the associated cash management account forces clients to jump through some hoops to receive what is only a mediocre interest rate.
Interactive Advisors4.5 Bankrate Score
Interactive Advisors has upped its game this year, with new features such as tax-loss harvesting that put it among the top robo-advisors. That’s on top of one of the widest range of investing choices, low-cost funds and low overall fees. As strong as all these features are, though, the robo-advisor doesn’t offer access to human advisors, not unusual among robo-advisors.
SigFig3.0 Bankrate Score
SigFig keeps costs low whether it’s account fees, fund fees or the annual management fee. You’ll also get access to human advisors and benefit from automatic rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting. But the lack of a cash management account and relatively high account minimums may cause some investors to look elsewhere.
E-Trade Core Portfolios3.5 Bankrate Score
E-Trade Core Portfolios offers a capable robo-advisor, one that may work best for customers looking to keep their accounts with the broker while having someone do the investing for them. Clients will get low-cost funds as well as less-common choices such as socially responsible funds, though the service doesn’t offer tax-loss harvesting or many tools.
Titan Invest3.5 Bankrate Score
Titan offers something unusual in the robo-advisor space: Titan combines its own actively managed investments with passively managed ETFs, something no other major robo-advisor does. It also hedges those portfolios, does not charge a management fee for the passive funds – a rarity among rivals – and has a low minimum, making it easy to get started.
Morgan Stanley Access Investing3.5 Bankrate Score
For younger investors looking to invest based on their values or certain themes, Morgan Stanley’s Access Investing provides a suitable option among robo-advisors. Investors can choose between impact portfolios that focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues, market-tracking portfolios that minimize fees and performance-based portfolios that attempt to outperform through active management.
J.P. Morgan Automated Investing3.0 Bankrate Score
J.P. Morgan Automated Investing provides portfolio management services with automatic rebalancing and may be a good fit for existing J.P. Morgan customers. But you’ll also pay above-average management fees and have limited account types to choose from. There’s also no tax strategy included in the offering.
Vanguard Digital Advisor3.5 Bankrate Score
Vanguard Digital Advisors keeps it simple: an investment portfolio comprised of four funds at a low all-in price, and then adds on helpful tools and educational components. The combination should do well for clients who don’t need a robo-advisor to provide everything under the sun but want competent investment management from a proven and knowledgeable leader.
Fidelity Go4.5 Bankrate Score
Fidelity Go offers a solid robo-advisor offering that beginning and cost-conscious investors will especially appreciate. However, investors looking for features such as tax-loss harvesting or comprehensive goal planning may be disappointed.
Personal Capital4.0 Bankrate Score
Personal Capital customers will get an experience that more closely resembles that of a traditional financial advisor than a robo-advisor, but you’ll need at least $100,000 to get started. You’ll also get a comprehensive tax strategy to help minimize what you owe to Uncle Sam. But this higher level of service does come at an above average cost compared to the rest of the robo-advisor industry.
Stash3.5 Bankrate Score
Stash’s managed portfolios might appeal to small investors who are looking to save as they spend, but the monthly fees can be high for investors who don’t have a large balance built up and there are only a few types of accounts available.
M1 Finance4.5 Bankrate Score
M1 Finance takes some of the best of what brokers and robo-advisors do and mixes it into a new service that provides automated investing in a fully customizable portfolio – all for no cost. If you want to take it up a notch, you can pay an additional fee and receive a host of upgraded features, including one of the best cash management accounts out there.
Wealthfront5.0 Bankrate Score
Wealthfront offers a strong lineup of features – sophisticated portfolio management using low-cost funds – that showcase why it’s one of the leading independent robo-advisors. It provides a strong cash management account, a robust planning tool and premium features such as tax-loss harvesting that may more than pay back your annual fee.
Ellevest3.0 Bankrate Score
Ellevest brings a competent and well-considered robo-advisor, pitching itself to women, whose financial needs are traditionally underserved. But don’t think it won’t work for anyone who needs nuanced investment management, since it offers low-cost funds, socially responsible funds and – unlike most rivals – a flat monthly fee, making it advantageous for those with more to invest.
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios5.0 Bankrate Score
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios provides a top robo-advisor experience that should be a good fit for many investors. The basic plan comes with no management fee and a low-cost portfolio, plus you’ll get Schwab’s top-notch customer support and easy-to-use platform. The premium plan comes with unlimited access to human financial advisors, but both plans come with above-average account minimums and tax-loss harvesting isn’t an option until you reach at least $50,000 in assets.
Acorns3.5 Bankrate Score
Acorns is a good choice for new investors who are starting with small sums of money, allowing customers to build a diversified portfolio with just a few dollars. However, the fees are above average for small account values, though they’ll decline as your portfolio grows, and you won’t find any tax strategy as part of the robo-advisor offering.
Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor4.0 Bankrate Score
Wells Fargo Intuitive Investor is a solid robo offering that gives customers easy access to human financial advisors at no additional cost along with tax-loss harvesting that can help you save on taxes. However, the management fee is above average unless you’re an existing Wells Fargo banking customer.
Ally Invest Managed Portfolios4.0 Bankrate Score
Ally Invest Robo Portfolios are a good option for new investors who pay particular attention to costs. Existing Ally clients may also appreciate having all their finances in one place. Unfortunately, Ally doesn’t offer tax-loss harvesting or provide human advisors to help with those especially difficult questions.
Merrill Guided Investing3.5 Bankrate Score
Merrill Guided Investing offers a credible investing service for Bank of America customers, but its high management fee makes it less attractive among a competitive field of robo-advisors. Merrill offers several positives, including access to human advisors and low-cost investment funds, but premium features such as tax-loss harvesting are missing.
SoFi Automated Investing4.5 Bankrate Score
SoFi Automated Investing gives cost-conscious investors a solid robo-advisor offering that comes with access to human financial advisors at no additional cost. But the lack of tax-loss harvesting and no socially responsible investing options may cause more sophisticated investors to look elsewhere.
Empower4.0 Bankrate Score
Personal Capital customers will get an experience that more closely resembles that of a traditional financial advisor than a robo-advisor, but you’ll need at least $100,000 to get started. You’ll also get a comprehensive tax strategy to help minimize what you owe to Uncle Sam. But this higher level of service does come at an above average cost compared to the rest of the robo-advisor industry.