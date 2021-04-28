Fidelity Go review 2024

Pros: Where Fidelity Go stands out

Low cost for beginners

Fidelity changed its pricing system in recent years from a three-tiered structure to a simpler two-tier version.

Here’s how it works:

Accounts with balances below $25,000 will pay no advisory fees.

Accounts with $25,000 and more will pay an advisory fee of 0.35 percent.

The change increases the account value where users will pay no fees at all, while users with account balances between $25,000 and $50,000 will pay higher fees than they did under the previous pricing system.

There’s no question that Fidelity’s offering is a good deal for investors who are starting out with small balances. Getting your first $25,000 managed for free is not common in the industry and makes Fidelity Go a solid choice for beginner investors.

It’s also important to point out that Fidelity’s advisory fee includes the cost of the funds. So unlike at most other robo-advisors (Personal Capital is a notable exception), you won’t pay an additional fee for the funds you invest in, regardless of your pricing tier.

So while Fidelity’s headline rate of 0.35 percent looks higher than those offered by Wealthfront and Betterment, for example, on an “all-in” cost including funds, they’re all highly competitive.

Low-cost mutual funds

Fidelity Go uses mutual funds instead of ETFs, unlike most robo-advisors. That difference is somewhat academic since Fidelity’s mutual funds offer low costs, one of the major appeals of ETFs. All the funds used in the program are Fidelity Flex funds and charge no expense ratio. That is, they don’t charge ongoing fees for holding them, unlike most ETFs and mutual funds.

That’s a little advantage if you’re going with Fidelity, especially if you’re just starting out. At other robo-advisors, your funds might typically cost you about 0.1 percent annually, or about $10 for every $10,000 you have invested. So that’s additional savings that get rolled into your funds.

Integrated with Fidelity

One positive of the Fidelity Go account is that it appears alongside your other Fidelity accounts, so you can quickly access all of it from your Fidelity dashboard. It will pull up your positions, projected value, your model portfolio and other relevant information. You can move quickly from one Fidelity account to another, and transfer money from a cash account to your brokerage accounts, Go account or others.

This integration with Fidelity also means you’ll get access to its educational resources, including its retirement and planning tools, which are extensive.

Robust cash management account

Fidelity offers a high-performing cash management account, though you’ll have to open it separately from the robo-advisor account. (And once your info is in the Fidelity system, account opening is a breeze anyway.) The cash management account charges no account fees and you’ll have FDIC coverage up to $5 million via Fidelity’s partner banks. You’ll also get mobile payments, bill pay, debit card, check-writing and ATM fee reimbursements anywhere in the U.S.

While the account pays an interest rate of more than 2 percent as of December 2023, you can also invest in brokered CDs with Fidelity to increase your yield.

Customer support

Fidelity has an excellent reputation for customer service, and Fidelity Go is an extension of that same ethos. Like its other accounts, Fidelity won’t nickel-and-dime you for every little thing, and it charges no extra fees for the standard account services (no transfer-out fee, for example).

You’ll also have access to Fidelity’s customer service staff 24 hours a day seven days a week by phone. Or you can reach out via live chat weekdays between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email is also an option, as well as a 24/7 virtual assistant.