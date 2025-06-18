Active investing vs. passive investing: What’s the difference?

The easy way to make passive investing work for you

Active investing may sound like a better approach than passive investing. After all, we’re prone to see active things as more powerful, dynamic and capable. Active and passive investing each have some positives and negatives, but the vast majority of investors are going to be best served by taking advantage of passive investing through an index fund.

Here’s why passive investing trumps active investing, and one hidden factor that keeps passive investors winning.

What is active investing?

Active investing is what you often see in films and TV shows. It involves an analyst or trader identifying an undervalued stock, purchasing it and riding it to wealth. It’s true – there’s a lot of glamour in finding the undervalued needles in a haystack of stocks. But it involves analysis and insight, knowledge of the market and a lot of work, especially if you’re a short-term trader.

Advantages of active investing

You may earn higher returns. If you’re skilled, you can find higher returns by researching and investing in undervalued stocks than you can by buying just a cross-section of the market using an index fund. But success requires having an expert knowledge of the market, which may take years to develop.

Disadvantages of active investing

Hard to beat professional active traders. While active trading may look simple – it seems easy to identify an undervalued stock on a chart, for example – day traders are among the most consistent losers. It’s not surprising, when they have to face off against the high-powered and high-speed computerized trading algorithms that dominate the market today. Big money trades the markets and has a lot of expertise.

Costs and risks associated with active investing

There are various costs and risks associated with active investing, although the costs may vary. One obvious cost is in time, as active investing can be very time-intensive. You must research companies, industries, earnings reports, news stories and technical indicators.

Additionally, depending on the platform, trading commissions may apply, and you must cover the spread, which is the difference between the bid and ask prices. There may also be tax consequences, especially if you trade frequently, which could result in short-term capital gains.

Active investing can also carry more risk. Individual stocks can be highly volatile, and a lack of proper diversification can cause significant losses, at least in the short term.

What is passive investing?

In contrast, passive investing is all about taking a long-term buy-and-hold approach, typically by buying an index fund. Passive investing using an index fund avoids the analysis of individual stocks and trading in and out of the market. The goal of these passive investors is to get the index’s return, rather than trying to outpace the index.

Advantages of passive investing

Beats most investors over time. Passive investors are trying to “be the market” instead of beat the market. They’d prefer to own the market through an index fund, and by definition they’ll receive the market’s return. For the S&P 500, that average annual return has been about 10 percent over long stretches. By owning an index fund, passive investors actually become what active traders try – and usually fail – to beat.

Disadvantages of passive investing

You’ll get an “average” return. If you’re buying a collection of stocks via an index fund, you’re going to earn the weighted average return of those investments. Meanwhile, you’d do much better if you could identify the best performers and buy only those. But over time, the vast majority of investors – more than 90 percent – can’t beat the market. So the average return is not so average.

Limitations and market risks of passive investing

Passive investing is often viewed as less risky than active investing; however, there are still limitations and risks to consider. One significant limitation is that you can’t get above-average returns. Your investment is always tied to the market, so your investment will always have similar returns.

Another related limitation is that passive investing doesn’t leave room for flexibility. You may feel your investment is over-weighted in specific sectors, but you can’t change the allocation. You can choose a different fund, but it could have similar issues.

An inherent risk of passive investing is that it cannot entirely avoid market risk. If a bear market hits, an S&P 500 fund is likely to decline in value. Active investors aren’t immune to market risk, but they have more flexibility to adapt amid changing market conditions.

Active vs. passive investing: Which strategy should you choose?

The trading strategy that will likely work better for you depends a lot on how much time you want to devote to investing, and frankly, whether you want the best odds of success over time.

When active investing is better for you:

You want to spend time investing and enjoy doing so.

You like doing research and the challenge of outguessing millions of smart investors.

You don’t mind underperforming, especially in any given year, for the pursuit of investing mastery or even just enjoyment.

You want a chance at the best possible returns in a given year, even if it means you significantly underperform.

When passive investing is better for you:

You want good returns over time and are willing to give up the chance for the best returns in any given year.

You want to beat most investors, even the pros, over time.

You like and are comfortable investing in index funds.

You don’t want to spend a lot of time investing.

You want to minimize taxes in any given year.

Consider market conditions when choosing your investment strategy

Market conditions can change frequently, and whether a bull or bear market prevails can significantly influence investment strategies.

During a bull market, stocks generally rise, allowing investors to benefit from a passive investment strategy. This makes it easy to buy an S&P 500 or similar fund and likely experience positive returns.

Bear markets indicate that the market is in decline, so broad-based index funds are likely to decline as well. This increases the appeal of active investing, as professional traders may be able to find undervalued stocks that appreciate despite market conditions. But again, this is quite challenging to accomplish, requiring advanced knowledge and extensive research.

Benefits of using a blended strategy

Of course, it’s possible to use both approaches in a single portfolio, using some of your money to actively invest, while the rest is invested passively. This approach offers several advantages, including strategy diversification, higher returns and greater flexibility.

For example, you could have, say, 90 percent of your portfolio in a buy-and-hold approach with index funds, while the remainder could be invested in a few stocks that you actively trade. You get most of the advantages of the passive approach with some stimulation from the active approach. You’ll end up spending more time actively investing, but you won’t have to spend that much more time.

Even if you enjoy researching and managing your investments, an active strategy may still trail the returns of a passive one. Having a small portion of your portfolio that you actively manage, with the rest invested in passive funds, can be a compromise that satisfies your investing itch without sacrificing long-term returns. — Brian Baker, CFA, Bankrate senior investing and retirement writer

One of the most popular indexes is the Standard & Poor’s 500, a collection of hundreds of America’s top companies. Other well-known indexes include the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite. Hundreds of other indexes exist, and each industry and sub-industry has an index comprised of the stocks in it. An index fund – either as an exchange-traded fund or a mutual fund – can be a quick way to buy the industry.

Exchange-traded funds are a great option for investors looking to take advantage of passive investing. The best have super-low expense ratios, the fees that investors pay for the management of the fund. And this is a hidden key to their outperformance.

ETFs are typically looking to match the performance of a specific stock index, rather than beat it. That means that the fund simply mechanically replicates the holdings of the index, whatever they are. So the fund companies don’t pay for expensive analysts and portfolio managers.

What does that mean for you? Some of the cheapest funds charge you less than $10 a year for every $10,000 you have invested in the ETF. That’s incredibly cheap for the benefits of an index fund, including diversification, which can increase your return while reducing your risk.

In contrast, mutual funds are typically more active investors. The fund company pays managers and analysts big money to try to beat the market. That results in high expense ratios, though the fees have been on a long-term downtrend for at least the last couple decades.

However, not all mutual funds are actively traded, and the cheapest use passive investing. These funds are cost-competitive with ETFs, if not cheaper in quite a few cases. In fact, Fidelity Investments offers four mutual funds that charge you zero management fees.

So passive investing also performs better because it’s simply cheaper for investors.

Bottom line

Passive investing can be a huge winner for investors: Not only does it offer lower costs, but it also performs better than most active investors, especially over time. You may already be making passive investments through an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k). If you’re not, it’s one of the easiest ways to get started and enjoy the benefits of passive investing.