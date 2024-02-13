At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance (CLCA) program was established in 1999 to provide car insurance to low-income individuals who cannot otherwise afford coverage. However, eligibility requirements are strict, and not all drivers will qualify. If you’re a resident of the Golden State looking for an alternative way to meet the state’s insurance requirements, a CLCA policy could be the right fit. Below, Bankrate breaks down what potential applicants need to know, from coverage limits to eligibility requirements to estimated costs.

What is the California Low Cost Auto Insurance program?

Drivers who cannot afford car insurance in the private market might qualify for the California Low Cost Auto Insurance program. While the coverage offered is less substantial than a minimum insurance policy purchased through a typical insurer, a policy through CLCA still satisfies the state’s financial responsibility laws.

Base CLCA policies provide liability-only coverage with the following policy limits:

$10,000 of bodily injury or death liability per person

$20,000 of bodily injury or death liability per accident

$3,000 property damage liability per accident

Unlike a regular auto insurance policy, a CLCA policy is not very customizable. Comprehensive and collision coverage are not available through this program; drivers seeking these types of insurance would need to purchase them from a separate provider. However, CLCA policyholders may add the following coverage to their policies for an added cost:

$1,000 of medical payments coverage per person

$10,000 of uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$20,000 of uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

Who is eligible for low-income car insurance in CA?

The CLCA insurance program is not meant for those who are simply looking for cheap insurance in California. It is strictly for motorists whose income is below the federal poverty level and who need affordable auto insurance. Because this is not a regular insurance policy, eligibility restrictions apply and customers do not have much flexibility in terms of coverage. Also, only a few insurance companies are permitted to sell these policies, and customers cannot choose the provider.

To be eligible for the program, you must:

Have a valid California driver’s license

Own a vehicle worth no more than $25,000

Be at least 16 years old (applicants under 18 must be legally emancipated)

Meet income eligibility requirements

Have a good driving record

The CLCA defines a “good driver” as someone who has held a license for three consecutive years, has no felonies or misdemeanors on their record and has earned no more than one point on their driving record in the past three years.

Income eligibility requirements vary based on the size of your household. Per the CLCA website, these are:

$37,650 or less per year for a one-person household

$51,100 or less per year for a two-person household

$64,550 or less per year for a three-person household

$78,000 or less per year for a four-person household

$91,450 or less per year for a five-person household

The income eligibility for the CLCA is set at 250 percent above the federal poverty level. To prove income, you may provide a W-2 form, 1099 form, payroll stub, pension letter or another qualifying form. A full list of accepted documents can be found on the CLCA website.

There are also restrictions on how many vehicles you may insure through the California Low Cost Auto Insurance program. Only two vehicles and two policies are allowed per person, and the program does not extend to commercial vehicles or motorcycles. Additionally, all cars in the household must be insured under CLCA in order to qualify.

How to apply for CLCA

When applying for the CLCA insurance program, the process is different from buying other insurance policies. You don’t get to compare quotes or even choose the provider. To determine your eligibility, you need to either visit the CLCA website and fill out the questionnaire, or get in touch with a CLCA agent.

The process of enrollment is straightforward. All you have to do is click the “Apply Online” button on the website, choose to select an agent and submit the required information. In case of problems or disputes, applicants are advised to contact the California Department of Insurance helpline at 1-866-602-8861.

How much does the CLCA insurance program cost?

Expectedly, car insurance costs for the CLCA program are calculated differently than they are for private policies. Standard insurance companies determine the annual cost of a policy based on a number of factors, from the type of vehicle to the driver’s ZIP code. However, when enrolling for the CLCA insurance program, there is no comparison shopping like you might see when shopping for the best car insurance policies. Instead, there are set rates.

Because CLCA offers only basic liability coverage, each county within California has a different base price. Your base price could change depending on your age and driving experience. Drivers between the ages of 19 and 24 see a 30 percent surcharge on their base rates, while teen drivers between 16 and 18 pay double the base price. If you’re an adult driver who has held a license for less than three years, your policy will be 40 percent more expensive than your county’s base price.

There are two optional coverage types offered: medical payments and uninsured motorist protection. The prices for each are fixed and are added to the base cost of the policy. The following table illustrates the base cost by county, the cost of optional coverage by county and the different surcharged rates.



California counties and costs Caret Down County Base policy 19 to 24-year-old driver surcharge Inexperienced driver surcharge 16 to 18-year-old driver surcharge Uninsured motorist bodily injury Medical payments Alameda $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Alpine $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Amador $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Butte $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Calaveras $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Colusa $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Contra Costa $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Del Norte $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 El Dorado $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Fresno $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Glenn $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Humboldt $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Imperial $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Inyo $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Kern $281 $365 $393 $562 $32 $19 Kings $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Lake $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Lassen $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Los Angeles $466 $606 $652 $932 $72 $35 Madera $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Marin $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Mariposa $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Mendocino $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Merced $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Modoc $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Mono $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Monterey $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Napa $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Nevada $281 $365 $393 $562 $19 $19 Orange $466 $606 $652 $932 $72 $35 Placer $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Plumas $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Riverside $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Sacramento $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 San Benito $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 San Bernardino $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 San Diego $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 San Francisco $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 San Joaquin $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 San Luis Obispo $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 San Mateo $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Santa Barbara $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Santa Clara $293 $381 $410 $586 $32 $22 Santa Cruz $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $32 Shasta $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Sierra $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Siskiyou $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Solano $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Sonoma $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Stanislaus $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Sutter $293 $381 $410 $586 $39 $22 Tehama $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Trinity $239 $311 $335 $478 $19 $18 Tulare $232 $302 $325 $464 $32 $20 Tuolumne $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Ventura $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19 Yolo $281 $311 $368 $526 $19 $18 Yuba $281 $365 $393 $562 $35 $19

Frequently asked questions