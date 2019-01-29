Citizens Access Review 2023
CDs
Savings
Overview
Citizens Access is an online bank with no branches that offers savings products. It’s a division of Citizens Bank. Citizens Access generally offers competitive yields on its deposit accounts, but only offers a savings account and a handful of CDs. If you’re looking for a money market or checking account, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Highlights
No Monthly Fees
High APY
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
If you’re looking to park your money in a high-yield account with no fees, Citizens Access may be worth considering. But you’ll need to be comfortable solely banking online as the bank doesn’t have any branches. While the savings account can be opened with just one cent, its CDs require a $5,000 deposit, which is sizable compared to what other banks require.
Citizens Access offers a competitive savings APY.
Customer service is available by phone seven days a week or by using the chat function on the bank’s website.
The Citizens Access savings account doesn’t have a monthly service fee.
Citizens Access has no physical branches or ATM access.
The online bank offers a limited selection of products.
Citizens Access banking products
APY as of 1/17/2024
Citizens Access savings overview
You only need a penny to open a new Citizens Access Savings account. The online bank doesn’t have any fees, according to its website.
The bank now offers mobile deposit, but you won’t have ATM access with this account.
Citizens Access offers a competitive APY.
The bank does not charge any monthly service fees.
All balances earn a competitive APY.
Citizens Access doesn’t provide an ATM card for withdrawals.
Citizens Access doesn’t offer accounts for those under 18 years old.
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|N/A
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer service
Long support hours. Citizens Access customer service representatives are available to answer questions about CDs and savings accounts seven days a week: 6 a.m. to midnight weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. (All times are Eastern.) The bank also offers a chat option.
Support wait times. Though there are many ways to connect, customer service isn’t always easy to get in contact with, according to a Bankrate staff member. There isn’t a way to contact support through the app, and when making a call, there’s always a wait time to get in touch with a representative. Even then, sometimes you get transferred to another department, making that wait even longer.
Digital experience
Highly rated mobile app. Citizens Access’s mobile app earns top marks on both the Apple App and Google Play stores. Citizens Access customers can use the mobile app to check account balances, move money and make mobile deposits. That noted, the app is missing many digital features that come with more advanced mobile banking apps, according to a Bankrate staff member who has a Citizens Access account. The app doesn’t have a virtual assistant or budgeting tools and you can’t dispute transactions or open new accounts through the app.
Bankrate staff insights
“You can get a very competitive savings rate with Citizens Access, but shouldn’t expect much more than a place to store and grow your money,” said a Bankrate staff member who uses the account personally. “One of the main reasons I opened the Citizens Access savings account is because of its competitive rate. Customer service, on the other hand, isn’t one of Citizens Access’s strengths — getting in touch with a customer service representative can be an unnecessary hassle.”
About Citizens Access
Citizens Access is an online-only bank that offers a competitive yield on its savings account and charges no monthly fee. Its products, which also include CDs, are available nationwide. Citizens Access, a division of Citizens Bank, made its debut in July 2018.
How does Citizens Access compare to other banks?
Citizens Access vs. CIT Bank
Citizens Access and CIT Bank are both divisions of First Citizens Bank.
While Citizens Access only offers a savings account and CDs, CIT Bank offers two savings accounts, a money market account, and a checking account as well as CDs.
Citizens Access only requires a penny to open a savings account. Meanwhile, you’ll need at least $100 to open a CIT Bank savings account.
At Citizens Access, it takes at least $5,000 to open a CD. But at CIT Bank, you only need $1,000.
CIT Bank’s checking account is the main offering that differentiates it from Citizens Access.
Citizens Access FAQs
