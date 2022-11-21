The Mastercard Gold’s portfolio of benefits offer more exclusive value than the card’s rewards program—if you take advantage of the travel perks. Strangely, given its much higher annual fee, the Mastercard Gold carries fewer travel credits and protections than the Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum cards, and its offerings are weaker too.
Travel credits
As a Mastercard Gold member, you’ll receive an up to $100 automatic statement credit for Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fees, plus another $200 in potential annual airline credits. These airline credits will cover flight-related purchases, including airfare, baggage fees and upgrades.
Trip and shopping protections
Paying with your card will also stack on a range of travel protections, including:
Unfortunately, the card offers no extended warranty coverage or basic purchase, price or return protections.
Travel benefits
Mastercard Gold’s most valuable perks are its wealth of member-only travel services. As a cardholder, you’ll enjoy:
Luxury Card Travel program: Offers a bevy of travel resources, including an average value of up to $500 in benefits like upgrades and spa credits per stay at more than 3,000 properties. You’ll also have access to select Luxury Card experiences like exclusive wine and food tastings and the chance to meet cast members after a Broadway play. If you’re in need of VIP treatment, the Airport Meet & Assist program has a professional meet and escort you quickly through the airport.
Priority Pass Select airport lounge access: This perk provides complimentary membership to more than 1,300 Priority Pass select airport lounges around the world.
24/7 Luxury Card Concierge: Luxury Card Concierge agents provide a more comprehensive service than many similar services, with standout examples that include arranging proposals and post-event meet and greets.
Mastercard Priceless experiences: These invitation-only events tout “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences with “insider opportunities” through the Priceless Cities, Priceless Golf and Priceless Surprises event categories.
TCS World Travel access:By spending a minimum of $35,000 to qualify, you can join TCS World Travel luxury jet expeditions or coordinate your own itinerary aboard a private jet. Plus, members receive a $1,000 gift card for any trip they take in 2021.
Travel assistance services: If you get in a pinch and need some help while you travel, this 24/7 benefit can extend a helping hand with MasterTrip Travel Assistance, Medical Assistance and Master Legal Referral Service.
Rates and fees
Since the Mastercard Gold’s point values are on par with (or slightly below in some cases) those of Amex Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards, the biggest cause for concern is the $995 annual fee. You’d need to spend a whopping $4,146 per month—or $49,750 per year—just to break even. And if you’re thinking about adding an authorized user to help earn more rewards, know that each extra user will add another $295 yearly fee.
If you’re not fazed by the cost of membership, the other rates and fees are normal. Like any self-respecting travel card, there are no foreign transaction fees. And there is good news if you need to pay off another card—you may qualify for a 15-billing cycle, 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers made within the first 45 days (21.24%, 25.43% or 28.24% variable APR after that, with a balance transfer fee of 5 percent or $5, whichever is greater). There isn’t a zero-interest offer for purchases, but luckily the ongoing APR is below the current average interest rate.