Key takeaways A black credit card is a luxury card and status symbol that’s usually only available by invitation.

The requirements for black credit cards vary by issuer and are typically kept secret, but they tend to require the potential cardholder to have above a certain amount of money in their accounts or to charge a certain amount of money to their credit cards per year.

While black cards provide exclusivity you can’t get with other cards, they don’t necessarily provide more value than other premium rewards credit cards that don’t require invitations.

So-called “black credit cards” may be the ultimate status symbol, but there’s a lot of confusion surrounding what they actually are. The most popular black credit card is from American Express, and across the board, these exclusive cards offer superior perks and luxury rewards that other top credit cards just can’t match.

Before you decide between a black credit card or simply one of the best rewards credit cards on the market, read on to learn what black cards are, how they work and why they’re so hard to get.

What is a black card?

A black credit card is a type of extremely exclusive credit card that provides the cardholder with special luxury perks and benefits, as well as access to exclusive events and other opportunities. They’re almost solely reserved for the ultrawealthy who spend a substantially high amount on their cards, which is why these cards often don’t even have credit limits.

Who can get a black card?

Typically, the cards are available on an invitation-only basis, so the only people who are eligible are those who get asked to apply. Each issuer has their own requirements for who qualifies for an invitation, but those requirements typically include a spending threshold.

How to get a black credit card

While it’s only natural to want an exclusive credit card, card issuers tend to be tight-lipped when it comes to how to receive an exclusive invite to a black credit card. Unfortunately, getting an invite is typically the only way to get a black credit card of your own. With the exception of the Mastercard® Black Card™ from Luxury Card, you can’t simply hop online and apply for a black card just because you want one.

However, there are some steps you can take to get an invitation for black card membership. For example, past media reports have suggested that you can get an invitation to apply for a black credit card from American Express once you spend an average of $500,000 annually on another American Express credit card.

How much do you have to spend to get a black card?

The threshold for entry into this elite echelon of card ownership is incredibly high, as are the annual fees. In some cases, black credit cards require you to spend tens of thousands — or even hundreds of thousands — of dollars on your card each year just to be considered.

Some black credit cards, including options from Chase, may only be available to select banking clients who have a high dollar amount on deposit or invested with the bank. Once again, however, no one knows for sure the internal dollar figure required for a formal invitation to black card status.

Should you accept an invitation to get your own black card?

If you’re on the verge of considering a black credit card, we would actually advise against it. Unless your main goal is having a credit card few other people have, as well as the potential event invite opportunities, you’re probably a lot better off with a premium rewards credit card that’s less exclusive.

For example, travel rewards credit cards tend to offer a ton of value in exchange for the financial commitment. Not only can you earn valuable rewards and a hefty welcome offer, but you also get access to perks like annual travel credits and airport lounge access — both of which can bring hundreds of dollars of value to the table. These types of cards also tend to offer exclusive cardholder benefits, so you’d still get perks you won’t find with other traditional cards.

What are the benefits of a black card?

Black credit cards are luxury credit cards that carry a level of exclusivity not found with other cards. For some, that exclusivity is enough of a benefit to justify getting the card, especially because it can sometimes come with access to events and opportunities not found with other cards.

Beyond that exclusivity, you won’t find many perks that you can’t also find with other premium cards. Those perks typically focus on travel perks like airport lounge access, elite status with airlines and hotels, travel protections and annual travel credits.

Best black credit cards — and two luxury alternatives

Funnily enough, black cards aren’t necessarily black in color. Not only that, but many don’t have the term “black card” in their names, either.

If your spending is high enough and you want access to exclusive perks, keep an eye out for an invitation to these top black cards and all they have to offer — and don’t forget to check out our top picks for black card alternatives.

The Centurion Card® from American Express Bankrate's view Caret Down

J.P. Morgan Reserve Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Mastercard® Black Card™ Bankrate's view Caret Down

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Bankrate's view Caret Down

The Platinum Card® from American Express Bankrate's view Caret Down

The bottom line

Black credit cards are the crème de la crème of the credit card industry. With high entry requirements and high fees, black credit cards have a well-earned reputation for exclusivity. Though card specifics, like invitations, are hard to come by, it’s likely that aside from bragging rights, you’ll be better served by a premium travel rewards credit card or another luxury credit card instead.

If you’re ready to start your search, our CardMatch feature can help you find a luxury card that best fits your needs.

*Information about The Centurion® Card from American Express, J.P. Morgan Reserve® Card and the Chase Palladium Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.