Why you might want the Capital One Venture X

This card not only combines bonus rewards on travel with a generous base rewards rate on all other purchases, but also boasts valuable annual credits and a ton of travel perks. And though the annual fee may be intimidating, it should be easy to offset if you take advantage of the card’s features to travel in style.

Rewards rate: Terrific mix of bonus categories and valuable rewards

The Venture X stands out from other top-tier travel cards thanks to its combination of a travel bonus category and a generous flat rewards rate on all other purchases. Where most cards only offer more than 1X rewards in specific categories, the Venture X offers bonus rewards on both travel and general purchases.

Like the original Capital One Venture card, the Venture X delivers a streamlined way to earn travel rewards, offering 2X miles on nearly all purchases. But the Venture X also beats out the Venture card’s rewards rate on Capital One Travel bookings, offering 5X miles on airfare and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. The original Venture only earns 2X miles on airfare and 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One.

The Venture X card’s rewards program is especially impressive considering there’s no limit to how much you can earn, and its rates match or beat those you’d get when booking directly through airlines with competing travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum.

On top of that, Capital One gives you a solid mix of options for redeeming your bonus miles. Along with booking airfare and other travel through the issuer’s travel portal, you can redeem miles toward a statement credit for travel purchases made within the past 90 days. This gives you the flexibility to book directly with an airline or hotel or use a third-party site and still put your points to good use. You also have the option of transferring your miles to partner airlines and select loyalty programs.

Your miles are worth 1 cent each when you redeem through Capital One Travel or for statement credits on recent travel purchases, but some transfer partners could offer even higher redemption values. Based on Bankrate’s latest mile valuations, each mile could be worth around 1.7 cents per mile on average with the right airline or hotel transfer partner.

Outside of travel, gift cards are probably your best redemption option since they could potentially get you a 1-cent-per-mile redemption value. You’ll want to avoid exchanging your miles for cash back and PayPal or Amazon.com purchases, though. These options will shrink your miles’ value to 0.5 cents and 0.8 cents, respectively. Since your rewards don’t expire for the life of your account and aren’t subject to blackout dates, it’s best to sit on your miles until you’re ready to use them.

Cardholder perks: Valuable, practical benefits for travelers

The Venture X credit card can offer $400 in value every year with two easy-to-maximize benefits. You’ll get 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary (worth $100 if you redeem through Capital One for travel) and a $300 Capital One travel credit each year. These perks alone make up for your annual fee.

You can also receive $100 in credits per year for dining purchases, spa visits and other activities during your stay at a Premier Collection hotel property booked through Capital One Travel. You’re also eligible for room upgrades (when available), complimentary breakfast for two, early check-in, and late checkout at these properties.

The Venture X card’s Visa Infinite status also gets you several useful travel and purchase protections. In fact, the Venture X is one of the best cards for travel insurance due to its trip cancellation and interruption insurance* (one of the most sought-after protection perks). You’ll also get auto rental collision damage waiver*, trip delay reimbursement*, and baggage delay reimbursement* (from common carrier tickets), as well as shopping protections like return protection* and cellphone protection*.

These are all valuable, practical perks for frequent travelers, so you shouldn’t have trouble taking advantage. While some competing cards, like the Platinum Card from American Express, offer more perks, these are often ultra-niche benefits that appeal to only a minority of cardholders.