How the Bank of America Premium Rewards card compares to other travel cards

If you're not a qualifying Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, the 1.5X rewards rate is below the standard 2-point/percent flat rewards rate currently available on other cards. However, the card has the potential to earn higher than 2 percent back on average with the Preferred Rewards program, making it a great option for Bank of America customers torn between flat-rate rewards and a card that specializes in their top categories, like travel and dining.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Receive 60,000 online bonus points - a $600 value - after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Bank of America Premium Rewards card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a travel rewards card perfect for beginners who want a low annual fee and a generous rewards rate without banking with the issuer. Chase offers new cardholders a 60,000-point welcome bonus valued at $750 (if redeemed for Chase travel) for spending $4,000 in the first three months, which comes in at a higher value than the offer on the Premium Rewards card.

The Sapphire Preferred earns rewards at a rate of 3X points on dining, streaming services and online grocery store purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs). Plus, you’ll get 5X points per dollar on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 2025), 2X points on other travel and 1X points on all other purchases. Furthermore, points earned on airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises with the Sapphire Preferred are worth 25 percent more than those earned with the Premium Rewards card when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.

Although the flat rate on all other purchases is worth essentially a quarter-cent less than the earning rate on the Bank of America Premium Rewards card if you account for Chase’s travel redemption boost, we estimate the Chase Sapphire Preferred card’s average annual rewards potential* is about $434 — a significant degree higher than the Premium Rewards card’s average yearly value of $256.

Keep in mind that if you qualify for the higher-earning tiers in the Preferred Rewards program, your Premium Rewards card will earn you a better average annual rewards value than you’d earn with the Sapphire Preferred on the same budget. For instance, the Platinum Honors tier’s 75 percent enhanced earning rate will balloon your annual average rewards value to about $447. Still, that narrow margin, even with the Preferred Rewards program’s steep requirements, will likely make the Sapphire Preferred a more valuable travel card for most cardholders. That’s especially true when you consider the Sapphire Preferred’s roster of transfer partners, its pairing capabilities with other Chase cards and its hard-to-beat benefits.

Bank of America Premium Rewards Card vs. Bank of America® Travel Rewards Card

The Bank of America Travel Rewards card is the Premium Rewards card’s no-annual-fee sibling that earns a flat rate of 1.5X points on all purchases and comes with an intro APR. It also comes with a sign-up bonus of 25,000 points (a $250 value) for spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. This is a generous sign-up bonus relative to the amount you need to spend — coming in at a 25 percent return.

This is an ideal alternative for new cardholders who don’t use their credit card often and can secure the sign-up bonus without stretching their spending habits. It’s also great for travelers because it comes with a flexible travel credit redemption process, essentially offering statement credits that cover travel-related purchases that aren’t typically covered in that category, such as admission to eligible museums, galleries, aquariums and other tourist attractions.

If you don’t think you’ll meet the $4,000 spending requirement in the first 90 days for the sign-up bonus on the Premium Rewards card or achieve Preferred Rewards status and want to avoid a $95 annual fee, the Travel Rewards card is a great option.

Best cards to pair with the Bank of America Premium Rewards card

You’re best off pairing the Bank of America Premium Rewards card with a no-annual-fee card that rewards your primary spending categories. A great option is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. This card allows you to choose one of the categories each month to earn 3 percent cash back within. Your choice categories include gas, electric vehicle charging, online shopping, cable, streaming, internet and phone services, dining, travel, drugstores and home improvement/furnishing purchases — only two of which are covered by the Premium Rewards card.

You’ll also earn a fixed 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, up to $2,500 per quarter in combined purchases across your 2 percent and 3 percent categories (then 1 percent back). The Customized Cash card’s versatile bonus categories will allow you to earn a higher rate on everyday categories while all other purchases, and those outside your Customized Cash card’s spending cap, earn 1.5X points thanks to the Premium Rewards card.