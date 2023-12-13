The Capital One VentureOne is ideal for anyone who wants to earn travel rewards, but may not travel enough to warrant a premier card with a hefty annual fee. Its low-spend welcome offer, generous intro APR offers and overall affordability make this travel card worth a look.

Welcome offer: Fairly low spend for a generous windfall of rewards

The VentureOne does have a welcome offer, another plus for a no-annual-fee travel card (See Rates & Fees). You have to spend $500 in the first three months with the card to earn 20,000 bonus miles. This required spend is relatively low for a travel card, as many could require you to spend thousands in the same timeframe to earn a bonus.



The 20,000 miles are worth $200 toward travel booked through the Capital One portal at 1 cent per mile. If you transfer your miles to one of Capital One’s partner programs, your miles could be worth more — 1.7 cents each on average — based on Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations. That means your sign-up bonus could be worth around $340 through the right transfer partner.

Intro APR offer: Generous for a travel credit card

Premium travel credit cards — and many travel cards in general — aren’t known for lengthy intro APR offers. While the intro offer on the VentureOne isn’t the longest available, it’s still competitive, especially for a travel card. Note that balance transfer fee applies to the card. Paired with the lack of an annual fee, the intro offers on the VentureOne boost this card’s status as a cost-conscious travel credit card.





Rates and fees: One of the most affordable travel credit cards

Many of the top travel credit cards on the market tout annual fees up to over $600. If you don’t travel enough to warrant such a high price to hold a credit card, the VentureOne is a much more cost-effective alternative. Capital One also won’t charge you any foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees), but that should be standard on a good travel credit card.