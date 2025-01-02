Guide to the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Key takeaways The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is ideal for busy business owners who frequently stay at Hyatt properties and can take advantage of the perks and rewards offered.

Cardholders can earn up to 9X points on Hyatt stays and boosted points in various categories like dining, gas stations and fitness club memberships.

Business cardmembers get automatic Discoverist elite status, up to $100 in statement credits and access to the Hyatt Leverage program for discounted rates.

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card*, issued by Chase, is Hyatt’s first business credit card . It boasts a number of benefits you’d expect from some of the best hotel credit cards on the market today, all for a $199 annual fee.

The World of Hyatt Business card works for busy business owners, thanks to its adaptive rewards that adjust based on cardholders’ top spending categories — no tracking or activation needed. The card’s rewards structure allows business cardmembers to earn boosted World of Hyatt points in a number of categories and redeem them for free nights, elite status and room and suite upgrades, among other rewards.

If you want a business card that supports your entrepreneurial journey and travel lifestyle, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card could fit the bill — as long as you’re partial to Hyatt properties.

Below, we’ll cover all the card’s features and benefits so you can be sure to maximize the World of Hyatt Business card if you so choose.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card features

Card World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Welcome bonus 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Rewards rate Up to 9X Bonus Points spent at Hyatt: 4X points per $1 on qualifying purchases at Hyatt Hotels, plus 5X Base Points for being a World of Hyatt member

2X Bonus Points per $1 on your top 3 eligible spend categories each quarter

2X Bonus Points on fitness club and gym memberships

1X Bonus Point on all other purchases Annual fee $199 Annual percentage rate (APR) 20.74% – 27.74%

Sign-up bonus

The first feature to note is the 60,000-point welcome bonus you can get after spending $5,000 within three months of opening your account. Considering that World of Hyatt points are currently the most valuable hotel points, at 2.3 cents each according to Bankrate’s valuations, this welcome bonus could be worth about $1,380 when you redeem for hotel bookings.

Earning rewards

This card really stands out in terms of earning rewards, and there are plenty of opportunities to earn rewards for more than just hotel accommodations. With this card, you’ll earn 2X points on your top three eligible spend categories each quarter with no cap on the rewards you can earn. You’ll also earn 1X Bonus Point for purchases in all other rewards categories.

Eligible top spend categories include:

Dining

Gas stations

Shipping

Directly-purchased airline tickets

Local transit and commuting

Car rental agencies

Internet, cable and phone services

Social media and search engine advertising

On top of that, you’ll earn up to 9X points on Hyatt Hotel stays and experiences — 4X Bonus Points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and resorts and 5X Base Points as a World of Hyatt loyalty program member. You’ll also earn 2X points on fitness club and gym memberships and 1X points on all other purchases.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card benefits

Redeeming rewards

The World of Hyatt program offers an incredible number of ways you can redeem your points. Generally, you can redeem points for:

Free nights

Resort experiences

Stays at eligible Miraval Resorts and other all-inclusive resorts

Points + Cash stays

Room upgrades

Dining and spa services

FIND experiences

Meetings and event bookings

Sharing and gifting points

Points transfers to airline and hotel partners

Avis car rentals

The best way to redeem World of Hyatt points is for free nights or upgrades at one of the chain’s properties worldwide. These hotels are split into categories ranging from Category 1 to 8. The number of points needed for a free night or upgrade varies depending on the hotel category, type of room and season (such as peak or off-peak).

Additionally, although you can transfer your World of Hyatt rewards to airline and rental car partners, those redemptions are not as valuable as getting free nights or upgrades at Hyatt properties.

Elite status perks

In addition to the generous rewards structure, you’ll get elite status perks (which can boost your rewards earnings, among other benefits). When you sign up for the card, you’ll get an automatic bump to Discoverist status in the World of Hyatt loyalty program (which typically requires 10 tier-qualifying nights or 25,000 base points). You can also give the gift of Discoverist status to up to five employees. Plus, you can earn five tier-qualifying night credits for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year, which you can use toward boosting your elite status and earning Milestone Rewards faster.

Discoverist status also comes with premium in-room internet and late check-out upon request where available.

Annual bonus points

If you spend $50,000 or more on your card in a calendar year, you’ll receive 10 percent of your redeemed points back (on up to 200,000 points redeemed) as bonus points for the remainder of the calendar year. And since you get employee cards at no cost, their spending counts toward the $50,000 requirement. However, note that points earned in this manner can only be redeemed for free nights, Points + Cash stays, room upgrades, dining and spa services and FIND experiences.

Hyatt Leverage membership

Business card holders get access to Hyatt Leverage, Hyatt’s global business travel program that offers special rates to qualifying small and mid-sized enterprises at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide. With this membership, you could save up to 15 percent off standard room rates.

Up to $100 in Hyatt credits

When you spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property, you can earn a $50 statement credit up to two times each anniversary year, for a total of up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits per year.

Travel and purchase benefits

You’ll also get plenty of travel and purchase benefits with this card, including:

No foreign transaction fees

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Trip cancelation/interruption insurance

Travel and emergency assistance

Extended warranty protection

Purchase protection



The bottom line

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is ideal for anyone who runs a business, travels frequently, prefers staying at Hyatt properties and can take advantage of the card’s many perks. Time-strapped entrepreneurs will find the card easy to use because there’s no activation or tracking required — which is a typical feature of similar bonus category cards — to earn boosted rewards.

Additionally, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card from Chase has more to offer than its consumer counterpart, The World of Hyatt Credit Card *, which offers scaled-down features and a lower annual fee. If you are a business owner, frequent traveler and a Hyatt brand loyalist, you’ll likely enjoy the benefits and rewards that come with the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card.

*All information about the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card and The World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.