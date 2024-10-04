We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
If you’re a frequent traveler and a fan of Hyatt hotels, a World of Hyatt credit card can offer valuable points and various perks that can make your travels even more rewarding. Here’s how to choose which card best fits your spending habits and desired benefits.
Comparing the best World of Hyatt credit cards
According to our points and miles valuations, World of Hyatt points are worth considerably more than other hotel loyalty programs, valued at around 2.3 cents each. While some of the best World of Hyatt credit cards are its co-branded options, other flexible travel cards allow you to transfer rewards to your World of Hyatt account, often at a better value. Here are our recommendations for the top World of Hyatt credit cards to earn these valuable points.
Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Earn up to 30,000 more bonus points by earning 2X bonus points in the first six months on purchases that normally earn 1X points (up to $15,000 spent)
Up to 9X at Hyatt hotels: 4X points on eligible purchases plus 5X points for being a World of Hyatt member
Category 1-4 free night award on your anniversary and after spending $15,000 in a calendar year
Five elite night credits annually, plus two elite night credits for every $5,000 spent
2X points at restaurants and on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
1X points on rent (up to 100,000 points each calendar year)
Double points on Rent Day (up to 1,000 bonus points)
Use the card five times each statement period to earn points
.
None
3.9
Top World of Hyatt credit cards
Best for World of Hyatt loyalists
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
The World of Hyatt Credit Card gives Hyatt loyalists automatic Discoverist status and earns at least 9X points on Hyatt purchases (4X points from the card plus 5X points as a World of Hyatt member, higher depending on status), which is the highest rate available for a personal card.
For a $95 annual fee, you’ll also get one free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort each year after your cardmember anniversary, plus another after you spend $15,000 in a calendar year. You’ll get five elite night credits each year, and you can earn two more for every $5,000 you spend on the card, meaning you could technically spend up to top-tier Globalist status — a worthy goal for any Hyatt loyalist.
Pros
The welcome offer offers enough points for several free nights.
The return on Hyatt spending is substantial due to the high value of World of Hyatt points.
Cons
The welcome bonus requires significant spending to maximize fully.
There are limited redemption options outside of redeeming at Hyatt properties.
Best for business owners
The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is an excellent choice if you’re a business owner with high spending who often stays at Hyatt properties. You’ll earn the same rate as the personal card, but you can also earn bonus rewards based on your top three eligible spending categories, which cover many business needs.
You’ll also get automatic Discoverist status for you and up to five employees, up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits when you spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property two times each year, five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent and 10 percent of your redeemed points back for the rest of the year (on up to 200,000 points redeemed) after spending at least $50,000.
Pros
Higher-spending business owners can reap significant rewards.
The ability to gift elite status to several employees is a rare find.
Cons
The welcome bonus has a high spending requirement.
The annual fee may be too high if you don’t spend a lot on the card.
Best for flexibility
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns flexible Chase Ultimate Rewards points with World of Hyatt as one of its transfer partners at a 1:1 ratio. The card has several redemption options and partners, including getting 25 percent more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™.
For the same annual fee as the Hyatt card, you’ll get better earning rates in some everyday spending categories, a $50 annual hotel credit with Chase Travel and a 10 percent points boost on your anniversary.
Pros
The card offers much more flexibility for the same annual fee as the Hyatt personal card.
This card consistently ranks as one of the best travel cards due to the value provided for an affordable fee.
Cons
The card doesn’t offer Hyatt-specific benefits.
You’ll earn more points on Hyatt stays with the Hyatt co-branded cards.
Best for luxury travel
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
The high-end Chase Sapphire Reserve can transfer points to Hyatt and other Chase travel partners at the same ratio as the Sapphire Preferred. However, this card also offers significant perks for luxury travelers like a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge membership and a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
Although the card has a high annual fee, you’ll get bonus rewards for travel purchases, excellent travel protections and up to 50 percent more value when redeeming points for travel through Chase Travel, all of which can help offset the cost of the card.
Pros
You can combine points from other Ultimate Rewards cards for increased value.
The annual travel credit covers a wide range of travel purchases.
Cons
The annual fee may not be worth it if you don’t value the perks or travel often.
The card doesn’t earn as much on everyday purchases as on some less expensive options.
Best for no annual fee
Bilt Mastercard®
Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
3.9
The Bilt Mastercard can be an ideal choice if you’re looking for a no-cost option to earn World of Hyatt points. World of Hyatt is one of Bilt’s many transfer partners, and the card offers unique spending opportunities like double points on Rent Day (up to 1,000 bonus points) and earning rewards on rent (up to 100,000 annually). While some strategic planning may be needed to maximize this card, it can earn solid rewards (as long as you use the card five times each statement period).
Pros
The ability to earn bonus points on rent without fees is unique to this card.
Spending on Rent Day offers some of the highest returns on dining and travel purchases on a card.
Cons
There’s no welcome offer to boost initial value.
The card requires you to jump through hoops to earn points and caps the number of bonus points you can earn on Rent Day.
How to choose the best World of Hyatt credit cards
There are several important factors to consider when deciding which credit card will best serve your World of Hyatt needs.
Compare annual fees and perks. Assess the value of what each card offers in exchange for the annual fee, and make sure you’re coming out ahead. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, consider general travel cards and cash back cards, but you’ll forego any Hyatt-specific benefits.
Examine your spending. Look for a rewards credit card that offers bonus points in the categories where you spend the most. If you stay at Hyatt properties frequently, you’ll probably get solid value from a Hyatt co-branded card.
Decide if you want to pursue elite status. If elite status holds value to you, a co-branded Hyatt credit card is likely a good choice. Both cards give you automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status and offer ways to earn extra elite night credits through card membership.
Determine your use for flexible points versus World of Hyatt points. You’ll want to determine your overall travel needs and whether you’d be better off foregoing flexible rewards to earn more World of Hyatt points from a co-branded card. Also, you can have both types of cards, but keep in mind application rules (like the Chase 5/24 rule) before you apply. Having a Sapphire card along with a World of Hyatt card can help you quickly accumulate World of Hyatt points, while leaving flexibility for other potential travel needs.
World of Hyatt co-branded credit cards offer more than just elevated earning rates on Hyatt hotel stays. They can help you fast-track your way to elite status, along with other perks to enhance your Hyatt experience. Here’s what you’ll get from each card:
Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status
Category 1-4 free night certificate each year on your account anniversary
Earn an additional Category 1-4 free night certificate when you spend $15,000 in a calendar year
Five elite night credits every calendar year
Earn two elite night credits for every $5,000 spent on the card
Trip cancellation insurance
Baggage delay insurance
Lost luggage reimbursement
Purchase protection
Auto rental collision damage waiver
No foreign transaction fees
Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status for you and up to five employees
Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn a $50 statement credit up to two times each anniversary year
Spend $50,000 in a calendar year and get 10 percent of your redeemed points back for the rest of the year on up to 200,000 points redeemed
Earn five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent on the card
Up to 15 percent off standard room rates at participating hotels with Hyatt Leverage membership
The elite status tiers in the World of Hyatt program include Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist, and Lifetime Globalist.
World of Hyatt elite status offers benefits like room upgrades, late checkout, and bonus points on stays. As you move up the tiers from Discoverist to Globalist, you gain access to more perks including free breakfast, lounge access, and complimentary parking on award nights. Globalist members also have a dedicated My Hyatt Concierge and can share their benefits through the Guest of Honor program. Additional Milestone Rewards are given as you progress through the levels.
Earning elite status with World of Hyatt requires staying a certain number of nights, accumulating base points, or hosting meetings or events each year. For Discoverist status, it’s 10 nights, 25,000 points, or 3 events; for Explorist, 30 nights, 50,000 points, or 10 events; and for Globalist, 60 nights, 100,000 points, or 20 events. The World of Hyatt Credit Cards also offer automatic Discoverist status and additional credits to help you achieve higher status faster.
What’s next?
Check out these Bankrate tools to match your next card.
The best card for earning valuable World of Hyatt points depends on your spending habits, desired perks, and overall travel needs. No matter which card you choose, by utilizing the benefits and rewards, you can elevate your Hyatt experience and make the most out of your travels.
*The information about The World of Hyatt Credit Card and World of Hyatt Business Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
