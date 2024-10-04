Skip to Main Content

Best World of Hyatt credit cards

Published on October 04, 2024

If you’re a frequent traveler and a fan of Hyatt hotels, a World of Hyatt credit card can offer valuable points and various perks that can make your travels even more rewarding. Here’s how to choose which card best fits your spending habits and desired benefits.

Comparing the best World of Hyatt credit cards 

According to our points and miles valuations, World of Hyatt points are worth considerably more than other hotel loyalty programs, valued at around 2.3 cents each. While some of the best World of Hyatt credit cards are its co-branded options, other flexible travel cards allow you to transfer rewards to your World of Hyatt account, often at a better value. Here are our recommendations for the top World of Hyatt credit cards to earn these valuable points.

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score
The World of Hyatt Credit Card* World of Hyatt loyalists
  • Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Earn up to 30,000 more bonus points by earning 2X bonus points in the first six months on purchases that normally earn 1X points (up to $15,000 spent)

  • Up to 9X at Hyatt hotels: 4X points on eligible purchases plus 5X points for being a World of Hyatt member

  • Category 1-4 free night award on your anniversary and after spending $15,000 in a calendar year

  • Five elite night credits annually, plus two elite night credits for every $5,000 spent

  • 2X points at restaurants and on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships

  • Automatic Discoverist status
 $95 4.4
The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card* Business owners
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months

  • Up to 9X at Hyatt hotels: 4X points on eligible purchases plus 5X points for being a World of Hyatt member

  • Spend $50,000 in a calendar year and get 10% of your redeemed points back for the rest of the year (up to 200,000 points)

  • Five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent

  • $100 in Hyatt credits each anniversary year

  • 2X points in your top three eligible spending categories each quarter and on fitness clubs and gym memberships

  • Automatic Discoverist status for you and up to five employees
 $199 N/A
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Flexibility
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months 

  • 5X points on travel, hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel™ and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

  • $50 Chase Travel™ hotel credit

  • 25% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™

  • 3X points on dining, streaming and online grocery purchases

  • 2X points on travel purchases

  • 10% anniversary points boost
 $95 4.8
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Luxury travel
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months 

  • 10X points on travel booked through Chase Travel™ and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

  • 5X points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel™ 

  • $300 annual travel credit

  • 50% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™

  • 3X points on dining and travel purchases

  • Airport lounge access
 $550 5.0
Bilt Mastercard® No annual fee
  • 3X points on dining

  • 2X points on travel

  • 1X points on rent (up to 100,000 points each calendar year)

  • Double points on Rent Day (up to 1,000 bonus points)

  • Use the card five times each statement period to earn points
.
 None 3.9

Top World of Hyatt credit cards

How to choose the best World of Hyatt credit cards

There are several important factors to consider when deciding which credit card will best serve your World of Hyatt needs.

  • Compare annual fees and perks. Assess the value of what each card offers in exchange for the annual fee, and make sure you’re coming out ahead. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, consider general travel cards and cash back cards, but you’ll forego any Hyatt-specific benefits.
  • Examine your spending. Look for a rewards credit card that offers bonus points in the categories where you spend the most. If you stay at Hyatt properties frequently, you’ll probably get solid value from a Hyatt co-branded card.
  • Decide if you want to pursue elite status. If elite status holds value to you, a co-branded Hyatt credit card is likely a good choice. Both cards give you automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status and offer ways to earn extra elite night credits through card membership.
  • Determine your use for flexible points versus World of Hyatt points. You’ll want to determine your overall travel needs and whether you’d be better off foregoing flexible rewards to earn more World of Hyatt points from a co-branded card. Also, you can have both types of cards, but keep in mind application rules (like the Chase 5/24 rule) before you apply. Having a Sapphire card along with a World of Hyatt card can help you quickly accumulate World of Hyatt points, while leaving flexibility for other potential travel needs.
Learn more: How I earn Hyatt points on dining purchases with the Bilt Mastercard

Additional perks on World of Hyatt credit cards

World of Hyatt co-branded credit cards offer more than just elevated earning rates on Hyatt hotel stays. They can help you fast-track your way to elite status, along with other perks to enhance your Hyatt experience. Here’s what you’ll get from each card:

Learn more: Check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit for tips and tricks on how to maximize travel with a credit card.

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

The best card for earning valuable World of Hyatt points depends on your spending habits, desired perks, and overall travel needs. No matter which card you choose, by utilizing the benefits and rewards, you can elevate your Hyatt experience and make the most out of your travels.

*The information about The World of Hyatt Credit Card and World of Hyatt Business Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

