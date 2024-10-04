Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

If you’re a frequent traveler and a fan of Hyatt hotels, a World of Hyatt credit card can offer valuable points and various perks that can make your travels even more rewarding. Here’s how to choose which card best fits your spending habits and desired benefits.

Comparing the best World of Hyatt credit cards

According to our points and miles valuations, World of Hyatt points are worth considerably more than other hotel loyalty programs, valued at around 2.3 cents each. While some of the best World of Hyatt credit cards are its co-branded options, other flexible travel cards allow you to transfer rewards to your World of Hyatt account, often at a better value. Here are our recommendations for the top World of Hyatt credit cards to earn these valuable points.

Card Name Best for Highlights Annual fee Bankrate Score The World of Hyatt Credit Card* World of Hyatt loyalists Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Earn up to 30,000 more bonus points by earning 2X bonus points in the first six months on purchases that normally earn 1X points (up to $15,000 spent)



Up to 9X at Hyatt hotels: 4X points on eligible purchases plus 5X points for being a World of Hyatt member



Category 1-4 free night award on your anniversary and after spending $15,000 in a calendar year



Five elite night credits annually, plus two elite night credits for every $5,000 spent



2X points at restaurants and on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships



Automatic Discoverist status $95 4.4 The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card* Business owners Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months



Up to 9X at Hyatt hotels: 4X points on eligible purchases plus 5X points for being a World of Hyatt member



Spend $50,000 in a calendar year and get 10% of your redeemed points back for the rest of the year (up to 200,000 points)



Five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent



$100 in Hyatt credits each anniversary year



2X points in your top three eligible spending categories each quarter and on fitness clubs and gym memberships



Automatic Discoverist status for you and up to five employees $199 N/A Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Flexibility Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months



5X points on travel, hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel™ and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)



$50 Chase Travel™ hotel credit



25% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™



3X points on dining, streaming and online grocery purchases



2X points on travel purchases



10% anniversary points boost $95 4.8 Chase Sapphire Reserve® Luxury travel Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months



10X points on travel booked through Chase Travel™ and Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)



5X points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel™



$300 annual travel credit



50% more value when redeeming points through Chase Travel™



3X points on dining and travel purchases



Airport lounge access $550 5.0 Bilt Mastercard® No annual fee 3X points on dining



2X points on travel



1X points on rent (up to 100,000 points each calendar year)



Double points on Rent Day (up to 1,000 bonus points)



Use the card five times each statement period to earn points .

None 3.9

Top World of Hyatt credit cards

Best for World of Hyatt loyalists The World of Hyatt Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The welcome offer offers enough points for several free nights. The return on Hyatt spending is substantial due to the high value of World of Hyatt points. Cons The welcome bonus requires significant spending to maximize fully. There are limited redemption options outside of redeeming at Hyatt properties.



Best for business owners The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Higher-spending business owners can reap significant rewards. The ability to gift elite status to several employees is a rare find. Cons The welcome bonus has a high spending requirement. The annual fee may be too high if you don’t spend a lot on the card.



Best for flexibility Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The card offers much more flexibility for the same annual fee as the Hyatt personal card. This card consistently ranks as one of the best travel cards due to the value provided for an affordable fee. Cons The card doesn’t offer Hyatt-specific benefits. You’ll earn more points on Hyatt stays with the Hyatt co-branded cards.



Best for luxury travel Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can combine points from other Ultimate Rewards cards for increased value. The annual travel credit covers a wide range of travel purchases. Cons The annual fee may not be worth it if you don’t value the perks or travel often. The card doesn’t earn as much on everyday purchases as on some less expensive options.



Best for no annual fee Bilt Mastercard® Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The ability to earn bonus points on rent without fees is unique to this card. Spending on Rent Day offers some of the highest returns on dining and travel purchases on a card. Cons There’s no welcome offer to boost initial value. The card requires you to jump through hoops to earn points and caps the number of bonus points you can earn on Rent Day.



How to choose the best World of Hyatt credit cards

There are several important factors to consider when deciding which credit card will best serve your World of Hyatt needs.

Compare annual fees and perks . Assess the value of what each card offers in exchange for the annual fee, and make sure you’re coming out ahead. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, consider general travel cards and cash back cards, but you’ll forego any Hyatt-specific benefits.

. Assess the value of what each card offers in exchange for the annual fee, and make sure you’re coming out ahead. If you don’t want to pay an annual fee, consider general travel cards and cash back cards, but you’ll forego any Hyatt-specific benefits. Examine your spending . Look for a rewards credit card that offers bonus points in the categories where you spend the most. If you stay at Hyatt properties frequently, you’ll probably get solid value from a Hyatt co-branded card.

. Look for a rewards credit card that offers bonus points in the categories where you spend the most. If you stay at Hyatt properties frequently, you’ll probably get solid value from a Hyatt co-branded card. Decide if you want to pursue elite status . If elite status holds value to you, a co-branded Hyatt credit card is likely a good choice. Both cards give you automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status and offer ways to earn extra elite night credits through card membership.

. If elite status holds value to you, a co-branded Hyatt credit card is likely a good choice. Both cards give you automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status and offer ways to earn extra elite night credits through card membership. Determine your use for flexible points versus World of Hyatt points. You’ll want to determine your overall travel needs and whether you’d be better off foregoing flexible rewards to earn more World of Hyatt points from a co-branded card. Also, you can have both types of cards, but keep in mind application rules (like the Chase 5/24 rule) before you apply. Having a Sapphire card along with a World of Hyatt card can help you quickly accumulate World of Hyatt points, while leaving flexibility for other potential travel needs.

Additional perks on World of Hyatt credit cards

World of Hyatt co-branded credit cards offer more than just elevated earning rates on Hyatt hotel stays. They can help you fast-track your way to elite status, along with other perks to enhance your Hyatt experience. Here’s what you’ll get from each card:

The World of Hyatt Credit Card Caret Down Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status Category 1-4 free night certificate each year on your account anniversary Earn an additional Category 1-4 free night certificate when you spend $15,000 in a calendar year Five elite night credits every calendar year Earn two elite night credits for every $5,000 spent on the card Trip cancellation insurance Baggage delay insurance Lost luggage reimbursement Purchase protection Auto rental collision damage waiver No foreign transaction fees

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Caret Down Automatic World of Hyatt Discoverist status for you and up to five employees Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn a $50 statement credit up to two times each anniversary year Spend $50,000 in a calendar year and get 10 percent of your redeemed points back for the rest of the year on up to 200,000 points redeemed Earn five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent on the card Up to 15 percent off standard room rates at participating hotels with Hyatt Leverage membership



Frequently asked questions

What are the elite status levels of World of Hyatt? Caret Down The elite status tiers in the World of Hyatt program include Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist, and Lifetime Globalist.

What perks do I get with World of Hyatt elite status? Caret Down World of Hyatt elite status offers benefits like room upgrades, late checkout, and bonus points on stays. As you move up the tiers from Discoverist to Globalist, you gain access to more perks including free breakfast, lounge access, and complimentary parking on award nights. Globalist members also have a dedicated My Hyatt Concierge and can share their benefits through the Guest of Honor program. Additional Milestone Rewards are given as you progress through the levels.

How do I qualify for elite status with World of Hyatt? Caret Down Earning elite status with World of Hyatt requires staying a certain number of nights, accumulating base points, or hosting meetings or events each year. For Discoverist status, it’s 10 nights, 25,000 points, or 3 events; for Explorist, 30 nights, 50,000 points, or 10 events; and for Globalist, 60 nights, 100,000 points, or 20 events. The World of Hyatt Credit Cards also offer automatic Discoverist status and additional credits to help you achieve higher status faster.

What’s next?

The bottom line

The best card for earning valuable World of Hyatt points depends on your spending habits, desired perks, and overall travel needs. No matter which card you choose, by utilizing the benefits and rewards, you can elevate your Hyatt experience and make the most out of your travels.

