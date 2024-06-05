At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card rewards you for the spending you already do with 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations and EV charging stations, transit, select streaming services and phone plans.

The card also offers some travel benefits — such as an auto rental collision damage waiver and no foreign currency conversion fees — though it comes with fewer opportunities to optimize your travel rewards compared to other top travel credit cards.

Other perks like cellphone protection and Visa Signature benefits make it a handy card to have in your wallet.

Looking for a strong credit card option that earns points in everyday spending categories like restaurants, travel, gas stations, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more? The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card should be on your list. Here, we’ll break down the benefits of the Wells Fargo Autograph, along with the extra features you’ll want to take advantage of as an Autograph credit card holder.

Wells Fargo Autograph rewards program benefits

Cardholders looking to earn rewards can find a lot to love about the Wells Fargo Autograph. Here are some reasons to take advantage of this card’s rewards program:

Rewards on everyday spending

The great thing about this card is that you’ll get a relatively high rewards rate on various common spending categories. Simply swipe your card for purchases, and you’ll earn:

3X Wells Fargo points on restaurants, travel, transit, gas stations, electric vehicle charging stations, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other spending

Welcome bonus offer

In addition to the card’s boosted rewards rates, the card also offers a welcome bonus. With the Wells Fargo Autograph Card, you can earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening.

This is equivalent to a $200 cash redemption value, which is similar to what many cash back cards are currently offering. For example, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in 90 days of account opening, while the Citi Custom Cash® Card gives you 20,000 ThankYou Points (equivalent to $200) after spending $1,500 in the first six months from account opening.

Numerous redemption options

The Autograph Card offers various flexible rewards redemption options, including:

Statement credits

Physical cash in $20 increments at Wells Fargo ATMs (using a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card)

Direct deposits into Wells Fargo checking accounts

Gift cards (via Wells Fargo Rewards)

Travel purchases (including flights, car rentals and hotel stays) via Wells Fargo Rewards

Shopping with rewards through PayPal

Access to My Wells Fargo Deals

You can earn additional points through My Wells Fargo Deals, a merchant-funded offers platform covering spending on things like shopping, dining and experiences.

Additional Wells Fargo Autograph benefits

Being an Autograph cardholder comes with more than just credit card rewards. The card comes with additional benefits, including the following:

Introductory APR offer

If you’ve got a larger purchase on the horizon, the card’s introductory annual percentage rate (APR) offer can help you save money on interest. The Wells Fargo Autograph Card offers a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months of card ownership, meaning you can pay down something like a home appliance or a new piece of furniture for 12 months interest-free.

Just be careful to keep an eye on when your introductory period ends — once the 12-month term is over, you’ll have a 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent variable APR. Any balance left on your card will be subject to your variable interest rate.

No annual fee

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card does not charge an annual fee, so it costs nothing to add it to your wallet.

Cellphone protection

This type of insurance protects your cellphone against damage or theft for up to $600 per claim (up to two claims per year; subject to a $25 deductible) each month you pay your cellphone bill with the card.

Auto rental collision damage waiver

If your rental car is damaged in an accident or stolen, your Autograph card can help. To take advantage of this benefit, you must charge the full rental cost to your eligible card and decline coverage from the rental company. Other terms and restrictions apply; refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details.

Travel and emergency services assistance

If you run into certain issues while traveling, you’ll have access to travel and emergency assistance services through your eligible card.

Visa Signature perks

As a Wells Fargo Autograph cardholder, you’ll also qualify for Visa Signature benefits, including:

Visa Signature® Concierge services (complimentary 24/7 assistance in booking travel, event tickets and dinner reservations)

Access to the Luxury Hotel Collection properties

Extended warranty protection

Roadside dispatch services

No foreign transaction fees

The Autograph Card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. This makes it a great option for vacations or other globe-trotting opportunities where you might have a currency conversion take place when you make a purchase.

Maximizing the Wells Fargo Autograph Card

Since the Autograph offers rewards in categories you’ll likely spend in frequently anyway, it won’t be hard to get a lot of value out of this card. Here are some suggestions to help you take advantage of the card’s benefits:

Reach your welcome bonus spending threshold: Plan to spend enough on this card ($1,000 across the first three months) to earn the 20,000-point welcome bonus, which is a $200 cash redemption value.

Plan to spend enough on this card ($1,000 across the first three months) to earn the 20,000-point welcome bonus, which is a $200 cash redemption value. Use this card to earn bonuses in category spending: That’s 3X points on restaurants, travel, transit, gas stations, EV charging stations, select streaming services and phone plans.

That’s 3X points on restaurants, travel, transit, gas stations, EV charging stations, select streaming services and phone plans. Pay your cellphone bill with this card: That way, you’ll be eligible for the cellphone protection benefit should you need to file an insurance claim.

That way, you’ll be eligible for the cellphone protection benefit should you need to file an insurance claim. Use this card for your rental car charges: This will make you eligible if you need to file an auto rental collision damage waiver (terms apply).

This will make you eligible if you need to file an auto rental collision damage waiver (terms apply). Consider taking this card with you if you plan on traveling abroad: You won’t be charged foreign currency conversion fees on your purchases. Plus, Visa is a widely accepted credit card network.

The bottom line

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card is a great no-annual-fee option for earning rewards on common spending categories. Like similar cash back credit cards, it also offers a sizable welcome bonus that should be fairly easy to achieve through everyday spending. Plus, the card’s 12-month introductory APR offer makes it a great choice for paying off a large upcoming purchase.

The biggest drawback is that there aren’t many options to optimize the rewards you’ll earn for travel — whether through travel partners or a rewards boost by using the issuer’s travel portal.

However, if you don’t have an immediate need for a travel credit card with these features, the Wells Fargo Autograph Card is a respectable option with enough perks and benefits to still make it worthwhile.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on June 3, 2024.