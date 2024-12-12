Key takeaways Both the Discover it® Cash Back and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are good choices for consumers who want to transfer their existing debt to a card offering an intro APR on balance transfers.

The Citi Diamond Preferred offers a longer introductory period on balance transfers, but Discover it Cash Back comes with a smaller balance transfer fee and allows users to earn cash back on new purchases.

Since neither card charges an annual fee, the right card for you likely depends on your goals when obtaining the card and how you plan to use it.

When you’re trying to pay down credit card debt, a balance transfer credit card can be a valuable tool. Cards in this niche let you secure a 0 percent intro APR for a limited time on transferred debts, and many of these cards don’t charge an annual fee. But there are plenty of variables among balance transfer cards that are worth paying attention to, including that some intro APR offers last much longer than others.

Two of the best balance transfer cards on the market today are the Discover it® Cash Back and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. Keep reading to learn how they compare.

Main details

Cards Discover it® Cash Back Citi Diamond Preferred Card Welcome bonus Discover will automatically match all rewards earned during the first year None Rewards rate 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent back; activation required); 1% cash back on other purchases N/A Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (followed by a 18.49% - 27.49% Variable APR *Rates as of December 12, 2024. after) 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and for 21 months on balance transfers completed within the first 4 months (followed by a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR after) Annual fee $0 $0 Foreign transaction fees None 3% on foreign transactions

Discover it Cash Back vs. Citi Diamond Preferred highlights

Although both Discover it Cash Back and Citi Diamond Preferred offer low intro APRs for a limited time, you might want to choose one over the other depending on your specific goals.

Which card earns the most?

Since the Discover it Cash Back offers 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 spent in quarterly rotating categories (then 1 percent back, activation required) and the Citi Diamond Preferred doesn’t offer any rewards, you’ll earn more with the Discover it Cash Back every time. If you’re able to max out the Discover it Cash Back’s spending limit each quarter, you’ll earn at least $300 in cash back each year.

However, if your primary goal is to transfer a balance and pay off debt over a long period of time, Citi Diamond Preferred may be the better card for you. Let’s take a look at an example.

Discover it Cash Back vs. Citi Diamond Preferred balance transfer example

Let’s imagine you have $5,000 in credit card debt. If you decide on a balance transfer with the Citi Diamond Preferred, you would pay a 5 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) on that $5,000, which comes to $250. You would then have 21 months to pay off your debt at a 0 percent intro APR (17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR after). This means you would start off with a balance of $5,250 and would need to pay $250 per month to entirely wipe out your debt before your offer period ends .

With the Discover it Cash Back, you’ll pay an introductory balance transfer fee of 3 percent, after which the fee can be up to 5 percent of each transfer amount (see terms). That 3 percent fee on $5,000 in debt comes to $150, so you’ll start off with a balance of $5,150, and you’ll have 15 months to pay off your debt before your offer ends (18.49% - 27.49% Variable APR *Rates as of December 12, 2024. after). Therefore, you’ll have to pay $343.33 each month for 15 months to pay off your debt before your intro APR period ends.

Thus, the Citi Diamond Preferred’s additional six months to pay down debt without interest can make a huge difference in your debt payoff plan. Despite the higher balance transfer fee, the longer 0 percent intro APR period will allow you to pay a smaller amount each month and still become debt-free before the intro period ends.

Ultimately, you need to decide whether those extra six months are worth the extra balance transfer fee.

Why should you get the Discover it Cash Back?

There are several reasons to pick the Discover it Cash Back over comparable balance transfer credit cards. The main factor is that this card offers rewards , which Discover matches the first year. Here are some other factors to consider:

Additional benefits

The Discover it Cash Back offers some additional benefits that may be worth considering. Some of the perks include Social Security number alerts, the ability to easily freeze and unfreeze your credit card, $0 fraud liability, 24/7 customer service and a free FICO score on your credit card statement.

Redemption options

This card lets you redeem rewards for direct deposits, statement credits, gift cards, charitable donations or purchases with select merchants (such as Amazon, Apple Pay and PayPal).

Recommended credit score

The Discover it Cash Back requires a credit score in the good to excellent range, meaning your score must be at least 670 for the best odds of approval.

Why should you get the Citi Diamond Preferred?

If you’re mostly interested in paying off debt, the Citi Diamond Preferred is a better option . This is because you’ll get a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers made in the first four months (17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) thereafter), which is currently one of the longest 0 percent intro APR periods for balance transfers offered. Here are some of the other reasons to pick this card:

Additional benefits

The Citi Diamond Preferred comes with a few other benefits worth noting . One example is Citi Entertainment , which provides special access to concert tickets, presale events, exclusive experiences and more. Plus, you’ll get access to Citi Easy Deals, which provides limited-time discounts on everyday purchases. The card also comes with identity theft protection, $0 fraud liability, 24/7 customer service and the ability to choose your own payment due date.

Redemption options

Since the Citi Diamond Preferred doesn’t offer any rewards, there are no redemption options for this card.

Recommended credit score

The Citi Diamond Preferred requires a credit score in the good to excellent range, meaning your score must be 670 or better.

The bottom line