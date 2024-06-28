At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Being a member of the United States military can sometimes make choosing the right credit card more complicated. While on duty, members of the military are protected by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act — commonly called the SCRA — a federal law designed to provide financial and legal protections to active-duty military members, reservists and members of the National Guard.

Among those protections is a 6 percent limit on the interest you can be charged on credit card debt and personal loans taken on prior to your active duty. Many top card issuers also waive annual fees for military members on robust rewards credit cards, allowing you to score valuable miles, points and cash back on travel and everyday spending — like groceries, gas and on-base purchases — without a hefty upfront cost.

The following cards can serve you well while you serve your country, with top benefits that can save you money and keep you worry-free while you’re abroad.

Comparing the best cards for active-duty military members

Top credit cards for active-duty military members

Best for flexible rewards and travel benefits Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Receive an automatic $300 travel credit each anniversary year without worrying about an annual fee as an active servicemember. It carries a comprehensive list of travel protections and benefits that can bring comfort and convenience to your journey. Cons This card can have a fairly high ongoing APR, which could make carrying a balance costly. It isn't the most accessible because you'll need an excellent credit score for the best approval odds.



Best for premium travel perks The Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Experience some of the best lounge access and travel benefits that a rewards card can offer. Monthly and annual credits can provide around $1,700 in recurring yearly value if you use them. Cons You’ll only earn boosted rewards on flights, hotels and rental cars booked through Amex or directly through airlines, limiting its everyday value as a rewards card. Average cardholders may not take full advantage of many of the card’s perks, such as Saks Fifth Avenue credits and private jet offers.



Best for groceries American Express® Gold Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card has some of the best rewards rates on dining and groceries, making it easy to leverage everyday spending into a travel rewards strategy. The card’s impressive welcome offer gives you six months to meet the spending requirement. Cons Competing premium travel rewards cards offer lounge access and travel credits, and they’re also available to servicemembers without annual fees. You’ll need to take advantage of the Amex Travel rewards portal to get the most value out of your points, adding a complicated step to redemptions.



Best for cash back USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Card Rating: 2.4 stars out of 5 2.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn boosted rewards for spending on military bases, a rare benefit for service members that you won’t find on many other rewards cards. Its potentially low APR is great because you can keep more cash back in your pocket. Cons While there's an intro APR offer, there’s no sign-up bonus, reducing its first-year value Spending caps can restrict your earnings on your best rewards rates, especially for big spenders.



Best for a low APR Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros It has one of the lowest APRs available on any credit card, making it a great choice for anyone carrying high-interest credit card debt. Earn a generous rewards rate on everyday purchases to build a points balance you can redeem for cash, travel, gift cards and merchandise. Cons It lacks an intro APR for purchases and balance transfers, making it an unideal choice for cardholders hoping to skip interest temporarily. The redemption value for your points is lackluster compared to the valuable rewards found with other issuers, like American Express.



How to choose a card as a military member

When you’re ready to find the right card for you and your family but are unsure which one to choose, follow these guidelines.

Evaluate your finances and credit score Caret Down



Knowing your Consider your debt, income and monthly expenses before deciding on a new card. These factors will help you gauge which one is right for you based on its boosted rewards categories, perks and ongoing APR.Knowing your credit score will also help you find out what kind of cards are available to you. This score signals to issuers how risky it is for them to let you borrow their money, so the higher the score, the more card options you’ll have.

Analyze your spending habits Caret Down Your credit card should make it easier to manage your budget and save money, not harder. By building out a budget and seeing where you spend your money the most — whether that’s on travel, dining, groceries or some other category — you can narrow down your list to cards that will reward you for the way you already spend.

Aim for pre-qualification for cards you want Caret Down



You can get prequalified or preapproved for cards by visiting an issuer’s website or using a free tool like This step can save you time and protect your credit score from hard inquiries. Getting prequalified or preapproved by an issuer doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get the card you want, but your chances could be higher. Plus, you might score a lucrative card offer that you can compare with your other options.You can get prequalified or preapproved for cards by visiting an issuer’s website or using a free tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch.

Decide what type of card you need Caret Down



Either way, think about the cards you already carry, if any, to help you see gaps you can fill in your rewards strategy. For example, if you already have a



Consider using Once you have a better understanding of your finances and spending habits and have narrowed down your choices with prequalifications, it’s time to figure out which card will be best for your wallet. Consider whether a cash back or rewards card is the right fit — or if something in the middle might mesh better with your spending.Either way, think about the cards you already carry, if any, to help you see gaps you can fill in your rewards strategy. For example, if you already have a cash back card that’s good for gas , you might want to find one that gives you boosted rewards for grocery spending.Consider using Bankrate’s Card Comparison Tool to help you see how your top picks match up side by side.

Frequently asked questions

Do military members get a free Amex card? Caret Down Active duty U.S. military members can have the annual fee waived on certain American Express credit cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, in accordance with the SCRA and Military Lending Act. Service members must apply for the waiver, and American Express will assess each request individually.

Are Chase cards free for military members? Caret Down Chase waives annual fees on all personal credit cards for active duty military members and their spouses, including premium cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, under the Military Lending Act.

Is there a military credit card? Caret Down Military credit cards, like the Military STAR® credit card and options from Navy Federal Credit Union, are available to active service members. They offer perks and benefits that can help you build credit, access lower APRs and avoid foreign transaction fees. They’re designed for service members and their families and are accepted at military exchanges and commissaries.

The bottom line

Military members can benefit from interest rate caps and waived fees on many of the top rewards credit cards, which is more than enough reason to sign up. With cards offering high welcome bonuses or more lucrative perks like airport lounge access and travel credits, military personnel stand to gain a lot from the premium rewards cards that non-military members have to pay large fees to access.

Like other consumers, though, military members should try to avoid racking up debt they can’t afford to pay off. And once active-duty military service ends, those credit card military benefits will eventually come to a halt. Use credit responsibly despite all of the benefits offered to avoid accumulating debt that may be difficult to manage. With proper research and planning, military members can take advantage of the benefits offered by top credit cards and make the most of their financial situation while serving their country.

Issuer-required disclosure statement

*Information about the USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Card and the Navy Federal Platinum Credit Card have been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.