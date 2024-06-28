Best credit cards for military members
Being a member of the United States military can sometimes make choosing the right credit card more complicated. While on duty, members of the military are protected by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act — commonly called the SCRA — a federal law designed to provide financial and legal protections to active-duty military members, reservists and members of the National Guard.
Among those protections is a 6 percent limit on the interest you can be charged on credit card debt and personal loans taken on prior to your active duty. Many top card issuers also waive annual fees for military members on robust rewards credit cards, allowing you to score valuable miles, points and cash back on travel and everyday spending — like groceries, gas and on-base purchases — without a hefty upfront cost.
The following cards can serve you well while you serve your country, with top benefits that can save you money and keep you worry-free while you’re abroad.
Comparing the best cards for active-duty military members
|Card name
|APR (variable)
|Annual fee
|Bankrate score
|22.49% - 29.49% Variable
|
$550 (waived for active duty military members)
|5
|See Pay Over Time APR
|
$695 (waived for active duty military members)
|4.8
|See Pay Over Time APR
|
$250 (waived for active duty military members)
|5
|14.90% to 28.90% Variable
|$0
|2.4
|
Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card
|10.74% - 18.00% (Variable)
|
$49 Annual Fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year)
|3.4
Top credit cards for active-duty military members
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The Platinum Card® from American Express
American Express® Gold Card
USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Card
Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card
How to choose a card as a military member
When you’re ready to find the right card for you and your family but are unsure which one to choose, follow these guidelines.
-
Consider your debt, income and monthly expenses before deciding on a new card. These factors will help you gauge which one is right for you based on its boosted rewards categories, perks and ongoing APR.
Knowing your credit score will also help you find out what kind of cards are available to you. This score signals to issuers how risky it is for them to let you borrow their money, so the higher the score, the more card options you’ll have.
-
Your credit card should make it easier to manage your budget and save money, not harder. By building out a budget and seeing where you spend your money the most — whether that’s on travel, dining, groceries or some other category — you can narrow down your list to cards that will reward you for the way you already spend.
-
This step can save you time and protect your credit score from hard inquiries. Getting prequalified or preapproved by an issuer doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get the card you want, but your chances could be higher. Plus, you might score a lucrative card offer that you can compare with your other options.
You can get prequalified or preapproved for cards by visiting an issuer’s website or using a free tool like Bankrate’s CardMatch.
-
Once you have a better understanding of your finances and spending habits and have narrowed down your choices with prequalifications, it’s time to figure out which card will be best for your wallet. Consider whether a cash back or rewards card is the right fit — or if something in the middle might mesh better with your spending.
Either way, think about the cards you already carry, if any, to help you see gaps you can fill in your rewards strategy. For example, if you already have a cash back card that’s good for gas, you might want to find one that gives you boosted rewards for grocery spending.
Consider using Bankrate’s Card Comparison Tool to help you see how your top picks match up side by side.
Frequently asked questions
-
Active duty U.S. military members can have the annual fee waived on certain American Express credit cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, in accordance with the SCRA and Military Lending Act. Service members must apply for the waiver, and American Express will assess each request individually.
-
Chase waives annual fees on all personal credit cards for active duty military members and their spouses, including premium cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, under the Military Lending Act.
-
Military credit cards, like the Military STAR® credit card and options from Navy Federal Credit Union, are available to active service members. They offer perks and benefits that can help you build credit, access lower APRs and avoid foreign transaction fees. They’re designed for service members and their families and are accepted at military exchanges and commissaries.
The bottom line
Military members can benefit from interest rate caps and waived fees on many of the top rewards credit cards, which is more than enough reason to sign up. With cards offering high welcome bonuses or more lucrative perks like airport lounge access and travel credits, military personnel stand to gain a lot from the premium rewards cards that non-military members have to pay large fees to access.
Like other consumers, though, military members should try to avoid racking up debt they can’t afford to pay off. And once active-duty military service ends, those credit card military benefits will eventually come to a halt. Use credit responsibly despite all of the benefits offered to avoid accumulating debt that may be difficult to manage. With proper research and planning, military members can take advantage of the benefits offered by top credit cards and make the most of their financial situation while serving their country.
