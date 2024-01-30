February Bilt Rent Day: Share the love with a Valentine’s dining experience, up to 150% more Aeroplan points, double Bilt rewards and more
February is all about love. And to celebrate, Bilt is offering new ways to indulge your significant other — or sprinkle a little love on yourself. Starting Thursday, Feb. 1, you can enjoy a Valentine’s Day dining experience for two when you book a reservation through the Bilt app.
Or use your accrued Bilt points toward a curated selection of glassware, candles, diffusers and other Valentine’s gifts.
Finally, Bilt Members partners with Aeroplan, Air Canada’s loyalty program, to offer a transfer bonus of 75 percent to up to 150 percent, depending on your Bilt Membership status.
These offers are part of Bilt’s Rent Day series, an ongoing program that offers a daylong promotion on the first of each month. On this day, Bilt cardholders can earn double the points on non-rent purchases, plus other perks.
Details about Bilt’s February Rent Day offers
Valentine’s Day Dining Experiences for Two
Starting at 12 noon ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, Bilt members can book an all-inclusive reservation for two at a selection of nine restaurants throughout New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C. Reservations are first come, first served, and you must use Bilt Points and the card linked to your Bilt account.
|City
|Restaurant
|Cost
|San Francisco
|Angler
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|Beverly Hills
|Crustacean
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|Los Angeles
|République
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|Miami
|Pastis
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|Boston
|Bistro Du Midi
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|New York City
|Meduza
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|New York City
|Sartiano’s
|15,000 points or $200 for two
|Washington, D.C.
|Lyle’s
|12,500 points or $150 for two
|Washington, D.C.
|The Saga
|12,500 points or $150 for two
Reservation times and exact locations are available to view on Bilt’s site or through the Bilt application.
A Valentine’s Day Capsule
Bilt members also get access to a selection of curated Valentine’s Day gifts designed to pamper your partner or gift yourself. Pick up sleek vases, games, dishes, jewelry — even furniture — with redemptions that range from 2,500 Bilt points to 20,000 Bilt points. Supplies are limited.
Air Canada Aeroplan transfer bonus
Similar to transfer bonuses offered in the fast, Bilt Mastercard members who meet status requirements can earn a bonus on Bilt points transferred to Aeroplan.
The bonus you receive can range from 75 percent to 150 percent and depends on your Bilt Member status level on the day you make the transfer.
|Bilt status level
|Transfer bonus
|Platinum
|150 percent (1,000 Bilt points = 2,500 Aeroplan points)
|Gold
|125 percent (1,000 Bilt points = 2,250 Aeroplan points)
|Silver
|100 percent (1,000 Bilt points = 2,000 Aeroplan points)
|Blue
|75 percent (1,000 Bilt points = 1,750 Aeroplan points)
This bonus is available on Feb. 1 only, and Blue members must transfer at least 2,000 points to be eligible for the bonus.
Additional Rent Day benefits
Rent Free game show
Professional tennis player Genie Bouchard joins Bilt for its monthly Rent Free game show. Play Bilt’s Rent Free game show within the Bilt app for a chance at winning free rent.
To enter the drawing, participants must correctly guess three of the most common responses to the game’s questions. Bilt selects seven prize winners from entries in the drawing.
Point Quest trivia promotion
Play Bilt’s Point Quest trivia on Feb. 1 within the Bilt app for the chance to win up to 150 Bilt points. If you answer all five questions correctly, you get access to a bonus question for the chance to earn an additional 100 points — for a total of 250 points.
SoulCycle Rent Day Rides
Bilt Members can book a complimentary bike at participating SoulCycle locations for Rent Day. These seats are first come, first served for bookings between January 29 and Feb. 1. One lucky rider will win a month of rent (up to $2,500).
Double credit card rewards
Renters can get more rewards with Bilt’s rewards credit card on the first of the month. Bilt Mastercard® cardholders earn double the points on non-rent purchases made with the card for up to 10,000 bonus points, including:
- 6X points on dining (normally 3X points)
- 4X points on travel (normally 2X points)
- 2X points on other purchases, excluding rent (normally 1X points)
This offer starts at 12 midnight ET on Feb. 1, 2024, and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT. As a reminder, you’ll need to make at least five purchases with your Bilt card to earn rewards.
