The best 5 percent bonus category cards offer exceptional, customizable earning rates in eligible categories, plus some other major perks you can enjoy. You’ll still earn a base rate (usually 1 percent back) for non-eligible purchases, but a few rotating category cards have additional bonus categories.

Some cards even let you earn a generous sign-up bonus when you meet a minimum spending requirement in the first few months. Although rewards and perks are a nice bonus, compare 5 percent cards based on fees, intro APR offers and bonus rewards caps. These features (or lack thereof) as well as your financial goals will determine the best card for you.

Comparing the best 5 percent rewards credit cards

Card Bonus offer Rewards rate Annual fee Bankrate score Discover it® Cash Back Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in activated rotating bonus categories each quarter (then 1% back)

1% back on all other purchases $0 4.4 Chase Freedom Flex® $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within your first three months 5% cash back on activated bonus category purchases each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%)

5% back on Chase TravelSM purchases

5% back on Lyft rides (through March 2025)

3% back on dining and drugstore purchase

1% back on all other purchases $0 4.8 Citi Custom Cash® Card 20,000 ThankYou points after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months 5% cash back (on up to $500 each billing cycle, then 1%) on your top eligible spending category each billing cycle $0 4.4 U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card $200 rewards bonus after you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days 5% cash back on purchases in two eligible categories of your choice (up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1%)

5% back on prepaid airfare, hotel stays and car rentals through the Rewards Travel Center

2% back on one choice everyday category

1% back on all other purchases $0 3.2

The best 5 percent cash back credit cards

Best for rotating categories Discover it® Cash Back Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros The intro APR offer can help you save money when you carry a balance or transfer high-interest debt. Earn a large sum of cash back with Discover’s unique welcome offer, raising the bar for first-year value. Cons Discover doesn’t announce bonus categories until the month before they start, so it can be hard to plan purchases ahead of time. Cash back earnings are capped at $1,500 in quarterly bonus category spending, restricting rewards potential for big spenders.



Best for everyday purchases Chase Freedom Flex® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its exceptional earning rates in everyday categories and rotating categories make it a good stand-alone card. You can take advantage of extra travel benefits like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental collision coverage and travel assistance services — rare for a no-annual-fee card. Cons Chase only reveals its 5 percent bonus categories one quarter at a time, so it’s difficult to plan ahead. While the card offers an intro balance fee of 3 percent (minimum $5), its balance transfer fee jumps to 5 percent after the first 60 days, so it won’t be too beneficial for long-term debt management.



Best for pairing Citi Custom Cash® Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This rewards card is low maintenance as your top eligible category is automatically rewarded with 5 percent back each billing cycle with no need to activate it. It carries an intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers, making it a valuable and flexible addition to your wallet. Cons Your 5 percent category is capped at $500 in spending each billing cycle, which limits your earning potential in categories where heavy spending might be most rewarding. You’ll pay a balance transfer fee that is on the higher end, 5 percent (or $5, whichever is greater), so it might impact how much you save if you take advantage of the intro APR offer on balance transfers.



Best for customizable categories U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You get to pick your 5 percent categories each quarter, as well as 2 percent back on one everyday spending category. It carries an intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, making it an ideal card for debt management. Cons You'll have to make sure to transfer any qualifying balances in the first 60 days to qualify for the introductory offer. It's not the best card for international purchases since it has a foreign transaction fee, which can cut into your rewards earnings.



How to choose a 5 percent rotating bonus category card

You may already have a favorite 5 percent cash back card in mind based on what you know about your spending habits and how they’ll align with the bonus categories of these cards. But there are a few other factors you may want to keep in mind.

For example, it helps to look at a card’s 5 percent rewards calendar (for the issuers that make them available), since doing so gives you the chance to see which categories you can use for bonus rewards in the future. If a specific rewards credit card offers several quarterly categories you frequently spend in, there’s a chance that card could be a good fit.

You should also look at these features:

Credit card sign-up bonuses that can help you earn $200 or more within a few months of account opening with a minimal spend

Bonus rewards caps that can limit the amount of cash back you earn

Rewards redemption options that include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and more

Introductory APR offers that can help you save money on interest when it comes to purchases, balance transfers or both

Credit card fees that can eat away at your rewards

Tips for maximizing your rewards earnings with a rotating bonus category card

No matter which 5 percent cash back credit card you choose, you can boost your rewards haul with the right moves. Here are some strategies to consider if you want to maximize your efforts:

Make sure to activate your 5 percent cash back bonus rewards every quarter . Cash back credit cards with rotating categories typically require you to “opt in” to bonus rewards each quarter. If you forget, you’ll miss out on elevated rewards.

. Cash back credit cards with rotating categories typically require you to “opt in” to bonus rewards each quarter. If you forget, you’ll miss out on elevated rewards. Pair multiple cards with different bonus categories . Consider using more than one card to cover as many bonus categories as possible. You can use a different card to maximize rewards in its respective 5 percent categories throughout the year, and most cards in this niche do not charge annual fees.

. Consider using more than one card to cover as many bonus categories as possible. You can use a different card to maximize rewards in its respective 5 percent categories throughout the year, and most cards in this niche do not charge annual fees. Pair a 5 percent cash back card with a flat-rate cash back card . Most 5 percent back credit cards only give you 1 percent back on regular purchases, so consider pairing it with a flat-rate rewards credit card that rewards you with 1.5 or 2 percent back on regular spending.

. Most 5 percent back credit cards only give you 1 percent back on regular purchases, so consider pairing it with a flat-rate rewards credit card that rewards you with 1.5 or 2 percent back on regular spending. Pay your credit card bill in full each month. Remember to pay your credit card bill in full each month for the best results. If you carry a balance for a long time, the credit card interest you pay will quickly wipe out your rewards.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a credit card that gives you 5 percent cash back? Caret Down Several credit cards offer 5 percent in specific categories. However, that cash back rate may have spending caps and varies by spending category.



How do I earn 5 percent cash back on everything? Caret Down It’ll be hard to earn 5 percent cash back on all purchases, but if you pair multiple credit cards that offer 5 percent back in different categories you can cover a lot of ground. Key cards include the Citi Custom Cash Card, the Chase Freedom Flex and Discover it Cash Back for their quarterly categories, and even the Amazon Prime Visa for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. You’ll have to remember to activate offers each quarter for the rotating cards and track your category spending, but a multi-card rewards strategy is a great way to earn 5 percent cash back on most purchases you make.



What is better: 5X points or 5 percent cash back? Caret Down Choosing between points and cash back hinges on personal preference and habits. Frequent travelers may favor points for potentially higher travel redemption values, while those valuing simplicity and certainty may prefer 5 percent cash back. Consider your spending and redemption habits to decide which is more beneficial for you.



The bottom line

Rewards credit cards that give 5 percent back in rotating bonus categories can be a useful tool for maximizing your cash back earnings, especially if you pick up a card with categories that match your spending or if you can pair it with another card that offers a 1.5 percent or 2 percent flat rewards rate. If you’re able to earn a sign-up bonus and get a few credit card perks along the way, even better.

Even if you are fixated on one card, you should take the time to compare other credit cards, including ones that dole out rewards differently. The best cash back credit card for you is the one that aligns with your spending style and has perks you’ll use, not necessarily the one with the highest rewards rate.

*The information about these cards has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.