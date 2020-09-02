— Barri Segal

Credit cards are an important financial tool when used wisely. Making the most of this tool requires cultivating good credit, choosing the right card for you, understanding the terms and staying on top of your finances every day.

Highlights

More than 20 years of experience writing about credit cards and personal finance topics

Aptitude for understanding complex issues and the ability to translate and simplify them for key audiences in the form of clear and compelling copy

Ability to write in a wide range of genres, voices and styles

Experience

Barri has written in the personal finance vertical—including credit cards—for more than 20 years. She currently identifies and reports on news and top trends in the credit card industry and authors in-depth interview pieces with industry experts.

Barri's interest in all things personal finance stems from her childhood—her mother taught her at a young age how important it is to budget and save. Those lessons resulted in a lifetime of making sound financial decisions and the desire to share them with others so they improve their financial health and gain financial freedom.

Barri has worked at various online sites offering personal finance advice, and her work has appeared in a number of outlets, including GOBankingRates.com.

Education

Barri received a degree in English from Temple University in Philadelphia and has engaged in a wide variety of continuing education courses in writing and literature. She worked as a full-time freelancer for GOBankingRates.com, a personal finance website, and contributed to other websites.