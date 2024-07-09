How to improve your credit with student loans

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A student loan can also diversify your credit mix, which can improve your credit

Paying your student loans back on-time can also improve your credit

Late or missed payments on your student loans can negatively impact your credit

Paying back thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in student loans can take years, and it can take a toll on your finances. But while student loan debt can be a burden, it can also help you build credit. Here are a few ways that student loans can give your credit a boost.

How to improve your credit with student loans

Your credit score represents your creditworthiness, affecting everything from interest rates on credit cards to your ability to rent an apartment. If you have student loans, there are a few things you can do to ensure that you’re building and improving your credit.

Pay on time

Because payment history makes up such a large part of your credit score, stay on top of your student loan payments. Making timely payments is one of the best ways to use your student loans to build credit. You’ll begin to see your credit score rise over time.

To help you stay on track, set up autopay with your lender. Doing so will ensure that you pay on time every month and could also get you an interest rate discount.

If you’re having trouble making monthly payments, consider adjusting your repayment plan. With federal student loans, you can sign up for an income-driven repayment plan to lower your monthly payment, or you could apply for deferment or forbearance to temporarily pause payments without affecting your score. Refinancing private student loans into a lower interest rate or monthly payment could also help you manage your loans month to month.

Diversify your credit mix

While you should never take on student loans with the sole intention of improving your credit score, they can diversify your credit mix — the number of different types of credit in your name. For instance, if you have both a student loan and a credit card open at the same time, your credit score may see a bump.

Note that doing this only makes sense if you can comfortably afford to repay the student loans in addition to other debt payments. Otherwise, you’re more likely to miss a payment, pay late fees and potentially harm your credit.

Make many years of timely payments

Your credit score will rise along with the average age of your accounts. Having accounts open for many years could improve your credit score over time.

Federal student loans have a standard repayment term of 10 years, and private student loans often have options ranging from 10 to 20 years. Making payments on your student loans for that time will boost your score, especially if you’re new to credit.

The biggest factors that affect your credit score

Your credit score is determined by how responsibly you use your credit and how long you’ve had it. FICO Scores are broken down into the following categories:

Payment history (35 percent): The timeliness of your past payments.

The timeliness of your past payments. Amounts owed (30 percent): The percentage of your available credit that you owe at any given time.

The percentage of your available credit that you owe at any given time. Length of credit history (15 percent): The average length of your credit accounts and how long it has been since you’ve used your accounts.

The average length of your credit accounts and how long it has been since you’ve used your accounts. Credit mix (10 percent): The number of different types of credit you hold.

The number of different types of credit you hold. New credit (10 percent): How frequently you open new accounts.

Frequently asked questions