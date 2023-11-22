Raija Haughn began her career as an associate writer for Bankrate in November of 2021, reporting on personal and home equity loans. She has recently branched into student loans, where she hopes to use her academic experience and enthusiasm for empowering others to build up the space.

During her college career, Raija was a writer and managing editor for the College of Charleston’s student publication, Cistern Yard News. Raija is passionate about helping people access the knowledge and information they need, when they need it. In particular, she is interested in highlighting the financial challenges that marginalized and underrepresented communities face and providing resources and knowledge to help.

Raija wants you to know

Raija is a fairly recent college graduate with student loan debt of her own. Writing about students has given her the opportunity to interview experts in this space and learn along with readers about the best ways to budget for repayment and tackle debt. If Raija could offer one piece of advice to those considering a student loan for college, it would be to fill out the FAFSA as soon as possible and take advantage of any financial aid you may be eligible for.

Raija’s recommended readings