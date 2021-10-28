Best short-term business loans in January 2024

Short-term business loans are like any other business loan, just with a shorter repayment period. They’re often referred to as working capital loans. Typically, the lender will want you to repay the loan in three to 18 months, but you may find terms up to 24 months.

Due to their short repayment terms, some loans require weekly or even daily payments rather than monthly payments. Before committing, make sure your business can keep up with the repayment schedule.

Secured vs. unsecured short-term business loan

Repayment terms stay relatively the same between secured and unsecured short-term business loans. But with secured business loans, some lenders offer higher loan amounts, lower interest rates or a better chance of approval for bad credit borrowers. That’s because a secured short-term loan is backed by business assets as collateral, guaranteeing to the lender that your business can repay.

An unsecured short-term loan works well if you don’t want to tie assets directly to the loan. But keep in mind that many loans require a personal guarantee anyway, which guarantees the loan using your personal assets. You and your business will also need a solid credit profile, such as a personal credit score of 670 or higher and growing revenue, to qualify.

How does a short-term loan work?

Short-term small business loans include everything from term loans and lines of credit to invoice factoring and merchant cash advances. You’ll need good-to-excellent credit for the best rates. But there are short-term bad credit business loans tailored for business owners who are still in the credit-building phase. These loans may have loan amounts of $100,000 or less and cost more in interest rates and fees compared to business loans for business owners with good-to-excellent credit scores.

You can get short-term business loans at banks and credit unions, but it can take days and possibly weeks to get approved and funded. Online lenders typically offer fast approval and funding.

You’ll start by visiting the lender’s website, where you can typically submit some information about your company and see if you prequalify for their product. Prequalification often requires only a soft credit pull.

If you’re approved, the lender will provide information about the next steps, but you can usually expect to get access to the funds within several days.

Depending on the lender, you may need to make daily, weekly or monthly repayments. Most expect you to pay your short-term loan back within six months to a couple of years.

Requirements for a short-term business loan

Lenders have different eligibility requirements for short-term financing, but in short, they want to feel confident that you’re going to repay what you borrow. Because of this, they’ll often require a combination of the following:

Length of time in business: Typically, six months or more.

Typically, six months or more. Annual revenue: Some lenders let you apply for a short-term business loan with just $50,000 in annual revenue, but more commonly, you’ll need at least $100,000 in yearly revenue.

Some lenders let you apply for a short-term business loan with just $50,000 in annual revenue, but more commonly, you’ll need at least $100,000 in yearly revenue. Credit score: Most short-term loans require you to have a personal credit score over 600, but some lenders have looser standards.

Most short-term loans require you to have a personal credit score over 600, but some lenders have looser standards. Personal guarantee: Since these types of loans are often targeted at businesses in need of fast access to cash, many lenders require a personal guarantee to secure the loan.

Before applying for a short-term business loan, you’ll need to have some important information and key documents ready to share with your lender, including: