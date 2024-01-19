At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products.

Key takeaways Alternatives to short-term loans include long-term loans, lines of credit and SBA loans

Grants, business credit cards, peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding are also viable alternatives to short-term loans

To choose the right lending option for your business, consider term lengths, interest rates, requirements, terms and conditions

If your company needs fast cash to cover emergencies or seasonal expenses, a short-term business loan like a line of credit, invoice financing or merchant cash advance can be a good source of funds. But these loans may carry higher rates and unfavorable terms than alternative options.

Here’s a look at some common alternatives to short-term business loans.

Long-term loans

Long-term business loans can offer repayment timelines anywhere from three to 10 years, which can help make monthly payments more manageable. By contrast, short-term business loans usually have repayment periods of 3 to 24 months.

One major benefit of a long-term loan is that you can usually borrow larger loan amounts. This is true because you can stretch those payments across a longer time period than with short-term loans. They also have lower monthly payments and tend to have lower interest rates, which can make it easier to fit the loan into your company’s budget.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip Some of the best business loans include large banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo. These offer long-term loans for established businesses, and they may be able to quote you lower rates than many short-term lenders.

Lines of credit

A business line of credit gives your company flexible access to a pool of cash. You can draw money from the available credit whenever you need to, and you can borrow multiple times over the life of the line of credit.

Banks, credit unions and some alternative lenders usually offer long-term lines of credit. For example, Wells Fargo has lines of credit with long draw and repayment periods. These loans are typically reserved for established businesses with good credit and strong business financials.

Some lines of credit are accessible to borrowers with bad credit, but these may have higher rates and short repayment periods. These loans may also require weekly payments. Lines of credit can also have high borrowing costs when they use factor rates or fees instead of interest rates.

SBA loans

SBA loans are special loans insured by the U.S. Small Business Administration. You apply for them through banks, credit unions and other lenders. The SBA then guarantees a certain percentage of the loan, which helps make it more affordable than other business loans.

The SBA offers several loan programs. The two most popular types of long-term SBA loans are the 7(a) and 504.

For 7(a) loans, terms depend on how you use the loan and other factors. The maximum term for equipment, inventory and working capital loans is 10 years, while real estate loans go up to 25 years. The SBA also offers lines of credit as part of the 7(a) program. These work the same as lines of credit offered by banks and other lenders, but they are backed by the SBA, just like its term loans. This means potentially lower rates — but a much more competitive application process.

The terms are the same for the Community Advantage loan, which is a pilot program set to expire on September 30, 2024. This loan program for underserved communities can include veteran or startup business owners and businesses located in low-to-moderate-income communities.

The 504 loan program has repayment terms of 10, 20 or 25 years. These loans can be used to buy buildings or land, build new facilities or purchase long-term machinery and equipment.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight According to the SBA’s weekly lending report, as of January 14, 2024: The SBA has approved 16,659 7(a) loans vs. 1,586 504 loans.

The average loan size is $429,035 for the SBA 7(a) loan vs. $1,101,772 for the 504 loan.

Most 7(a) loans (30.4%) are for $50,000 or less.

Most 504 loans (50.2%) are between $500,000 and $2 million.

83.6% of SBA 7(a) loans and 83.8% of 504 loans are approved for urban areas.

Most SBA 7(a) loans (56.4%) and 504 loans (77.6%) go to businesses more than two years old.

Alternative business loans

There are many different types of business loans available from alternative lenders.

If a more traditional business loan is outside your reach but you don’t want to face the high cost of a short-term loan, consider one of these options.

Crowdfunding: An option for raising money from community members and supporters, sometimes in exchange for a reward or equity.

Peer-to-peer lending: A company or group of investors decides whether to loan you money. Typically, it’s more informal and lending requirements are less stringent than a bank loan.

Microloans: Smaller loans, typically offered to underserved communities.

Business grants: Usually awarded through an application process. Since grants don’t have to be repaid, they are competitive and often have strict requirements.

Business credit cards: While business credit card limits are typically lower than traditional loans, they can come with benefits like cash back or travel miles. In some cases, you may have an introductory APR, and no interest is charged if your balance is paid in full every month. They’re also a much better option for helping you build business credit.

Bottom line

Short-term business loans are one of the many ways that companies can borrow money. If you’re looking for more flexibility or need more time to pay back what you borrow, other options like long-term loans or SBA loans might fit the bill.

Whatever type of loan you settle on, make sure to take the time to shop around and compare your options. Getting offers from multiple lenders will help you find the best deal.

