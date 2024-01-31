At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Due to the risk to lenders, unsecured small business loans can be harder to get

Unsecured small business loans tend to have higher interest rates than secured loans

Exploring alternatives ensures you find the right funding for your business

An unsecured business loan is any loan that doesn’t require collateral. These loans can be faster than secured business loans because you don’t have to wait to appraise an asset.

Some unsecured small business loans are harder to get since a lender takes on more risk with this type of loan. These loans also tend to have higher interest rates to help account for that risk. Before deciding on an unsecured business loan, check out these alternatives to see if one fits your business better.

Secured business loans

A secured business loan requires you to provide personal or business collateral, which is one or more assets you own that help secure the loan. Types of collateral include real estate, vehicles, business equipment, inventory and invoices.

If you are unable to pay off your secured loan, the lender has a legal claim to your assets and can seize them and sell them to recover the funds it loaned to you.

Many lenders also require a personal guarantee — a legal promise making business owners personally responsible for their business debt. If you stop making payments, lenders can take you to court and try to seize your personal assets.

Since secured loans are less risky than unsecured loans, interest rates and loan fees tend to be more favorable. Below are some main secured loan types and alternative business funding options, along with the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Secured term loans

Secured term loans provide a lump sum of cash you repay with interest over time. This flexible type of loan works best for large purchases or investments where you know the costs.

Secured loan interest rates can be lower than other business loan types, and repayment terms can be seven years or longer. The best rates and terms are reserved for business owners with good or excellent credit.

If you have bad credit, online lenders will work with you, but the rates and repayment terms are less favorable. Some lenders require you to make weekly payments and may only give you anywhere from 12 to 24 months to pay back the loan.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight An equipment loan is a type of secured term loan. The equipment being financed serves as collateral for the loan. Since the lender can seize the equipment in the event of default, this arrangement provides security for the lender while potentially offering more favorable terms for the borrower.

SBA loans

SBA loans are administered by lenders but backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. A perk is that the SBA does not require collateral for SBA loans of $25,000 or less. But lenders can set their own terms and may still require collateral to minimize risk to themselves.

Most SBA loans over $25,000 require some form of collateral based on the lender’s non-SBA-guaranteed commercial loan policies. Examples of SBA collateral include real estate, inventory and equipment.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Loans available through the SBA include: 7(a)

504

Microloans

Community Advantage loans

SBA lines of credit Depending on the loan, businesses can access up to $5.5. million for various uses, including working capital, real estate, inventory and equipment.

Secured lines of credit

Business lines of credit are revolving forms of financing, similar to a business credit card. You can spend up to your credit limit and only get charged interest on the amount you use.

Lines of credit provide businesses with accessible capital for everyday business expenses. Going for a secured option also better protects personal assets. Because the loan is secured and poses a lower risk to the lender, business owners with bad credit can qualify with some lenders.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight APR and interest rates are common methods of expressing the cost of a loan. But some lenders use factor rates, which can be confusing and hard to compare with loans that use interest. Our guide will show you everything you need to know about factor rates and how expensive they can be.

Invoice financing

Invoice financing is where you borrow against your accounts receivable or invoices that have not been paid yet. The invoices themselves act as collateral in this loan type.

One of the main benefits of invoice financing is that it gets you fast cash if you can’t wait for a client to pay an invoice. But the fees and interest mean you won’t get the full amount of the invoice. That’s why this is a short-term solution to cash flow problems.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Business credit cards are another alternative and can be secured or unsecured. A business credit card is good for smaller purchases and business expenses and often has more accessible requirements, providing businesses with a convenient and flexible financing option.

Business grants

A business grant is a type of funding awarded to qualified businesses that you don’t have to pay back. There are typically no collateral requirements. Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies may offer grants throughout the year. Many tailor products to help underserved communities. For more information, check out the following guides:

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding lets you raise capital in small amounts by seeking funds from large groups of people. You generate buzz around your business idea or product, and people elect to give money to your business idea. Crowdfunding often takes the form of donations. This is usually performed through digital platforms.

Other types of crowdfunding, like equity funding, allow backers to get company shares in exchange for an investment. You may also consider giving rewards to investors, like the product your business creates or giveaways.

The main drawback is that you’re not guaranteed to get the full amount you need or any funds at all. It can also take a long time to reach your goals.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending

Peer-to-peer lending is a fairly informal type of lending, so it does not typically have collateral. Like crowdfunding, this source of financing lets you skip traditional and online lenders. Instead, you use an online platform to solicit funds from people or businesses.

Peer-to-peer lending can offer fast funds to borrowers and is accessible to borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. But rates and fees can vary, so it may not be the most affordable option depending on your creditworthiness and the platform you use.

Bottom line

Whether you’re looking for secured or unsecured small business loans, you have a variety of ways to fund your business. Make sure to consider each one carefully before you decide. Finding the best small business loan is essential to your success as your business grows.

