Key takeaways Short-term business loans can be a helpful tool for businesses facing unexpected obstacles or experiencing rapid growth

Interest rates for short-term business loans can vary greatly depending on the lender, loan type and the borrower's financial situation

Short-term business loans may require more frequent payments compared to other longer-term loans

Maybe your business ran into an unexpected obstacle. Or maybe it’s growing so fast that you need to bring on new employees. Business owners can face many situations where a little extra money can go a long way.

That’s where short-term business loans can help. Commonly issued for between $50,000 and $100,000 and paid back in two years or less, these loans can be a game-changing tool for your company.

If you’re considering a short-term business loan, it’s important to know the costs. Let’s look at the factors determining how much a short-term business loan will cost.

Short-term business loan costs

Several factors impact the cost of a short-term business loan. Before signing a loan agreement, be sure you understand the interest rate, fees and terms the lender charges.

Interest rate

Interest is the cost of taking out a loan, expressed as a percentage. What is the interest rate on a short-term business loan? It varies. Even average business loan rates shift depending on your loan type. For example, the rates for a term loan won’t be the same as the interest rates for a business line of credit. Factors that impact interest rates are:

Lender. You can choose to get a short-term loan with a traditional bank or credit union, or you can get your loan from an online lender. Online lenders tend to offer more lenient eligibility criteria, such as business owners with bad credit. But you may see higher interest rates with these lenders, such as 30 percent or higher.

You can choose to get a short-term loan with a traditional bank or credit union, or you can get your loan from an online lender. Online lenders tend to offer more lenient eligibility criteria, such as business owners with bad credit. But you may see higher interest rates with these lenders, such as 30 percent or higher. Loan type. Some types of loans tend to offer lower interest rates than others. For example, a merchant cash advance tends to charge high fees for borrowing, while term loans offer lower rates. Consider which type of loan will serve your needs and offer the best rates.

Some types of loans tend to offer lower interest rates than others. For example, a merchant cash advance tends to charge high fees for borrowing, while term loans offer lower rates. Consider which type of loan will serve your needs and offer the best rates. Financial situation. The lender will also look at your credit score and financial history to determine if you’re high-risk or low-risk for lending. If you have a poor credit score, they may charge high rates or deny you a loan. Subprime borrowers can look into bad credit business loans for the highest chance of getting approved.

The lender will also look at your credit score and financial history to determine if you’re high-risk or low-risk for lending. If you have a poor credit score, they may charge high rates or deny you a loan. Subprime borrowers can look into bad credit business loans for the highest chance of getting approved. Collateral. Most lenders ask for collateral, which is an asset used to secure the loan like equipment or property. If you don’t manage the loan properly and end up defaulting, the lender can seize the asset to repay the loan. Secured loans often offer low interest rates, but you may want an unsecured business loan to protect your assets.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Even if your lender doesn’t require collateral, you will likely have to sign a personal guarantee . This means that if your business can’t repay the loan, you agree to step in personally. It also means the lender could seize your personal assets in the event of a default.

Interest rates vs. factor rates

As you’re comparing short-term small business loan options, you might see the cost of the loan expressed in different ways:

Interest rate . The percentage rate at which your loan will accrue interest.

. The percentage rate at which your loan will accrue interest. Annual percentage rate (APR) . The total cost to borrow the money over the course of the year, including interest and fees, expressed as a percentage

. The total cost to borrow the money over the course of the year, including interest and fees, expressed as a percentage Factor rates. The cost of a loan is expressed as a decimal figure (typically 1.1 to 1.5).To determine the borrowing cost, you multiply the factor rate by the total loan amount. Unlike interest, factor rates don’t accrue over time — they’re fixed for the life of the loan.

Interest and APR are the most common ways to express the cost of a loan. Factor rates are typically found with accessible short-term loans like merchant cash advances and invoice factoring.

Factor rates look smaller than interest rates and APR but can cost more than you think. Convert any factor rates to interest rates to ensure you’re comparing apples to apples when evaluating your short-term business loan options. This will make it easier for you to see which loan is more affordable.

Short-term business loan fees

When reviewing short-term business loan costs, you’ll need to watch out for short-term business loan fees.

These vary by lender, but you should absolutely factor them into your calculations when determining if you can afford the loan. You can ask your lender if there are any fees and how much they cost, but keep an eye out for:

Administrative fees

Application fees

Late fees

Origination fees

Underwriting fees

Processing fees

Packaging fees

All of these are fairly similar, covering the cost for the lender to draw up your loan and issue you the funds.

Lightbulb Bankrate insights Underwriting fees to evaluate your business (and possibly personal) creditworthiness

Annual fees to maintain a business line of credit

Prepayment penalty fees if you pay off the loan early Other fees you might also be subject to include:

Repayment terms

When it comes to getting a short-term loan for business, the repayment window is usually fairly short. Repayment terms of six months to a year are common, but terms may go up to 24 months in some cases. In other words, this debt shouldn’t stick around for long.

If you have a loan with an interest rate, paying it off even faster can help you avoid interest accrual, which adds to the cost of your loan. Check your loan terms first because some lenders charge a penalty fee if you pay off your debt early.

If you have a factor rate, fast repayment won’t necessarily save you money. Remember, the factor rate is set rather than accruing like interest. That said, some lenders offer an early payment discount that might save you a little bit. Read your loan terms to find out if paying your debt off early could save you money.

Alternatives to short-term business loans

Getting short-term financing isn’t the right choice for every business. You may want to explore these alternatives to find the best option for you.

Long-term loans. While short-term loans get paid off quickly, long-term loans help you lower the monthly payment and often come with lower interest rates than short-term loans.

While short-term loans get paid off quickly, long-term loans help you lower the monthly payment and often come with lower interest rates than short-term loans. Lines of credit. You could opt to get revolving credit, which means that you can reuse the loan after paying off your initial withdrawal of funds. You can find both short and long terms with lines of credit.

You could opt to get revolving credit, which means that you can reuse the loan after paying off your initial withdrawal of funds. You can find both short and long terms with lines of credit. SBA loans. You can get loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, with loan terms up to 10 years or 25 years for real estate loans. You may be able to qualify for this loan even if you don’t qualify for traditional financing.

You can get loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, with loan terms up to 10 years or 25 years for real estate loans. You may be able to qualify for this loan even if you don’t qualify for traditional financing. Business grants. Business grants offer a way to provide funding without having to repay. This type of financing is competitive, so you’ll want to showcase a strong business plan and overview of your business to receive the award.

Business grants offer a way to provide funding without having to repay. This type of financing is competitive, so you’ll want to showcase a strong business plan and overview of your business to receive the award. Business credit cards. Business credit cards allow your business to receive funding that you can reuse as needed. These typically don’t require a minimum amount of revenue, making them more accessible to startups and small businesses.

Bottom line

The best short-term business loans can help your business seize growth opportunities or weather challenges. But this financing option has benefits and drawbacks, such as higher rates and shorter repayment periods than other loan types. Make sure this is the right type of loan for you before you apply.

Frequently asked questions