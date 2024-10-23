Average bad credit business loan interest rates

Key takeaways Maximum interest rates for bad credit business loans can range from 25.00 to 99.00 percent, unless you’re able to get an SBA loan

Maximum interest rates for bad credit business loans run anywhere from 25 percent to 99 percent unless you’re able to get an SBA loan. SBA loans are backed by the U.S. government, allowing lenders to offer lower rates. However, it’s not possible to give an average rate for bad credit business loans because interest rates vary widely based on the lender, the market and your credit profile.

Let’s dig into common bad credit business loan rates and lenders that offer these types of loans.

Compare current interest rates for bad credit business loans

As a bad credit borrower, you probably won’t qualify for a lender’s lowest interest rates. And many types of bad credit business loans use factor rates, which can significantly increase your borrowing costs. So, pay attention to the upper range of interest that a lender offers.

Maximum rates for different types of bad credit business loans are:

Loan type Average maximum rates Term loans Interest rate: 75.00%+; Factor rate: from 1.10 Business lines of credit Interest rate: 60.00%+ Equipment loans 25%+ interest SBA loans Fixed rate: 13.50% to 16.50% Variable rate: 11.50% to 15.00% Invoice factoring/financing 0.5% to 4% factoring rate Merchant cash advances Factor rate: 1.04 to 1.30

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip A factoring rate is a fee specific to invoice factoring. It’s a percentage that gets applied to the invoice amount once the invoice is paid. Many factoring companies charge tiered rates that go up after a specific time, like 10 or 30 days. In some cases, companies charge an additional weekly rate on the amount advanced to you. Be sure to look closely at the fees charged when considering invoice factoring or financing.

Factors that influence bad credit business loan rates

The following factors can influence the interest rate for bad credit business loans:

Cash flow. Having plenty of revenue or cash on hand shows financial stability and could lead to lower interest rates than if you operate with tight profit margins.

Having plenty of revenue or cash on hand shows financial stability and could lead to lower interest rates than if you operate with tight profit margins. Credit score. Your exact score will influence how risky the lender views you. When using a personal credit score, many lenders will work with credit scores of 600 or higher. A score in the 500s will provide limited options. And while low, a business credit score of 49 is better than 20.

Your exact score will influence how risky the lender views you. When using a personal credit score, many lenders will work with credit scores of 600 or higher. A score in the 500s will provide limited options. And while low, a business credit score of 49 is better than 20. Current market. If the credit environment tightens for economic reasons, lenders favor less risky borrowers and deny more bad credit applicants than they would in a robust economy.

If the credit environment tightens for economic reasons, lenders favor less risky borrowers and deny more bad credit applicants than they would in a robust economy. Lender. Some lenders specialize in loans for bad credit borrowers, while others keep lending to this group at a minimum. It all depends on the balance a lender wishes to keep with its loan portfolio.

Some lenders specialize in loans for bad credit borrowers, while others keep lending to this group at a minimum. It all depends on the balance a lender wishes to keep with its loan portfolio. Time in business. Lenders like to see anywhere from six months to two years in business. The more established your business is, the more financially stable the lender will view your business.

Lenders like to see anywhere from six months to two years in business. The more established your business is, the more financially stable the lender will view your business. Payment history. If your business credit has only dipped recently due to unforeseen circumstances, a lender may take your favorable payment history into account.

How to compare bad credit business loans

Since interest rates and fees are already high even for the best bad credit business loans, stay vigilant when comparing the key features of loans. What to look for:

APR. Business loans usually show an annual percentage rate, which reflects the annual cost of the loan, including some fees.

Business loans usually show an annual percentage rate, which reflects the annual cost of the loan, including some fees. Factor rate. Some business loans for bad credit charge a factor rate instead of an APR, multiplying the entire loan amount by a factor like 1.10 or 1.50. Factor rates don’t include fees and often translate into a higher APR than loans that charge interest traditionally.

Some business loans for bad credit charge a factor rate instead of an APR, multiplying the entire loan amount by a factor like 1.10 or 1.50. Factor rates don’t include fees and often translate into a higher APR than loans that charge interest traditionally. Fees. You’ll run into these common business loan fees, plus a few that are specific to loan alternatives that cater to bad credit businesses.

Fee What it’s for Closing fee Charged by some lenders to finalize the loan contract Discount fee or factoring rate An invoice factoring fee that charges a percentage of the unpaid invoices as a one-time, weekly or monthly cost Late payment fee Charged when you miss a loan repayment to restore the loan to good standing Origination fee Fee for initiating the loan and reviewing the loan application Prepayment penalty Fee charged when the business pays the loan in full ahead of the repayment schedule Termination fee Charged for closing an invoice factoring or merchant cash advance account

Loan amount. Lenders tend to offer lower loan amounts to bad-credit borrowers. If you need a higher loan amount, like $250,000 or $500,000, you’ll have to find a lender willing to lend you that amount.

Lenders tend to offer lower loan amounts to bad-credit borrowers. If you need a higher loan amount, like $250,000 or $500,000, you’ll have to find a lender willing to lend you that amount. Repayment terms. You may need to repay the loan on a short timeline, such as six to 24 months.

Lightbulb Icon SBA loans for bad credit Some lenders offer affordable SBA loans for bad credit. Lenders like Creditfy only require a credit score of 600 to apply for an SBA loan. There are also types of SBA loans or lenders that are meant to help borrowers with bad credit or underserved communities: SBA microloans

SBA Community Advantage Small Business Lending Companies

Loan cost examples

To find the most affordable loan, shop around and compare interest rates, total costs and repayment terms. Keep in mind that some bad credit business loans use factor rates. This is a fixed cost that doesn’t change even if you repay the loan early.

Use these examples or our business loan calculator to get an idea of how much you’ll pay.

Loan amount APR or factor rate Repayment term Monthly payment Total interest $100,000 36% APR 5 years $3,613.30 $116,797.75 $100,000 50% APR 2 years $6,671.08 $60,105.86 $100,000 1.50 factor rate 2 years $6,250, not including fees $50,000

Compare lenders with bad credit business loans

Lenders set their own standards for how much risk they’re willing to take when lending to business owners with bad credit. See how the bad credit business loan rates and features change across the market, depending on the type of loan.

Term loans

Bad credit business term loans often come with smaller loan amounts and short repayment terms. Compare lenders and their bad credit business loan rates.

Lender Interest rates Details Fora Financial Not stated Loan amounts from $5,000 to $1.5 million

Terms up to 18 months

No collateral required National Funding From 1.10 factor rate Loan amounts from $5,000 to $500,000

18-month terms OnDeck 56.1% average APR Loan amounts from $5,000 to $250,000 to 24-month termsFunding as quick as same day Paypal Flat fee, undisclosed Loan amount from $5,000 to $150,000

17- to 52-week terms

Weekly payments Taycor Financial 1.10 to 1.40 factor rate Loan amounts from $10,000 to $1 million

4- to 60-month terms

Personal guarantee required Triton Capital 8.99% to 74.99% Loan amounts from $10,000 to $250,000

6 – to 24-month terms

Daily, weekly or monthly payment schedule

Business lines of credit

Business lines of credit tend to come with lower loan amounts than other loans, especially if your business has a risky credit history. See the features on business lines of credit from these bad-credit business loan lenders.

Lender Interest rates Details Bluevine From 7.80% simple interest Loan amounts up to $250,000

6- to 12-month terms

No origination or prepayment fees Credibly 3.00% to 5.00% monthly rate Loan amounts up to $300,000

Funding as quick as same day Fundbox 4.66% to 8.99% weekly fee Loan amounts from $1,000 to $150,000

12- to 24-week terms Lendio 8.00% to 60.00% Loan amounts from $1,000 to $500,000

6- to 18-month maturity date

Accepts startups

Equipment loans

Your business may qualify for equipment loans with higher loan amounts and longer terms since this is a secured type of loan. Some lenders also offer flexible repayment schedules, such as quarterly or seasonally.

What you can expect to find on the market:

Lender Interest rates Details SMB Compass From 5.99% Loan amounts from $25,000 to $5 million

Terms up to 10 years Taycor Financial 6.75% to 40.00% Loan amounts from $500 to $2 million

24- to 84-month terms

No down payment required

Flexible repayment schedule Triton Capital 5.99% to 24.99% Loan amounts from $10,000 to $500,000

12- to 60-month terms

Funds in as little as 1 day

Preapprovals good for 90 days National Funding From 4.99% simple interest No down payment required

Loan amounts up to $150,000

24- to 60-month terms

Invoice factoring or financing

Invoice factoring allows you to sell your outstanding invoices to a factoring company that will collect the invoices in exchange for fees. Invoice financing uses the outstanding invoices as collateral to fund a loan, which you pay back as clients pay the invoice.

Not all lenders offer invoice factoring or financing, so look at the key features for a few lenders with this product.

Lender Fees Details Credibly 1.11 factor rate Advances up to $600,000

Funding in as little as 24 hours Lendio 3.00% fee Terms up to 1 year

Advances up to 90% of unpaid invoices SMB Compass From 12.00% interest rate Loan amounts from $25,000 to $10 million

Funding as quick as 24 hours

Merchant cash advances

Merchant cash advances (MCA) provide an advance of funds that you repay with future debit or credit card sales. This type of loan comes with lenient eligibility criteria but typically a shorter time to repay.

See what rates these bad credit lenders offer with their MCAs.

Lender Factor rates Details Credibly Factor rate from 1.11 Advances up to $600,000

3- to 24-month terms Lendio Factor rate from 1.08 Advances $5,000 to $2 million

Terms up to 3 years Fora Financial Not stated Advances $5,000 to $1.5 million

6-month time in business

Funds within 24 to 72 hours

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight Many lenders will require you to have your deposits in a business checking account before applying for a business loan.

The bottom line

Bad credit business loan rates commonly range from 25 percent and upward, though it depends on your exact credit risk. While your credit score matters, different factors can offset the risk, such as having strong revenue, collateral or a previous history of on-time payments. Be sure to consider different lenders’ interest rates, fees and repayment terms to determine whether you’re getting an ideal offer.

Frequently asked questions