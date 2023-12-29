Tips on choosing the best Amex business card

American Express has some of the best business cards on the market. However, that doesn’t mean that these cards are the best fit for everyone. The right Amex business card for you can depend on the type of business you have as well as your spending habits. Instead of stretching your budget for better rewards or welcome bonuses, the best business card will reward you for what you already spend on your business, making your expenses easier to manage. Here are some tips for choosing:

Evaluate your purchase categories: If your expenses are concentrated in one or two categories like travel or dining, dedicate your search toward the best Amex business credit card that rewards those categories. Another consideration is whether you’d like to earn a flat rate on general purchases or boosted rates on special purchase categories. The right card will vary based on your business, so you should evaluate where your business spends the most and see how that aligns with the categories offered on Amex business cards.

Budget for an annual fee: Generally, business credit cards that charge an annual fee will offer better rewards and perks. You can often offset an annual fee by maximizing your card’s perks and benefits, but if your business will get little use from the benefits provided and rewards rates, it’s harder to justify. However, it may be worth budgeting for an annual fee if your business spending is high. To determine if an annual fee is worth it, add up your proposed spending for the year and multiply each purchase category by your potential card’s rewards rates. If the cash value of your potential points balance outweighs the cost of the annual fee then you can probably make the card worth it.

Avoid carrying high-interest debt: Be sure to compare the APRs on all the credit cards you’re considering if you plan to carry a balance from one month to the next and factor in those interest charges. Finding a card with the lowest APR possible will help mitigate costly expenses on your balance sheet. Plus, if you qualify for an Amex business card, you could have a high credit limit which may tempt you to spend more than you can pay right away. Some Amex business cards also offer introductory APR offers on purchases, such as the Blue Business Plus Credit Card, and others offer Amex’s Pay Over Time feature. Both provide flexible options for small-business owners as they earn rewards on large purchases.

Consider extra perks: It’s essential to look further than cash back percentages and travel rewards to see what else a card offers. Airport lounge access, free additional employee cards, financing options and other features can help your business thrive. For some travelers, it’s more important to have style over substance. Luckily, some Amex business cards deliver both. With options like the Business Gold Card and Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card, cardholders can experience perks like lounge access and travel credits without giving up some of the best travel protections among credit cards.

