Best American Express Business credit cards of January 2024

Updated December 29, 2023

If you’re looking for the best credit card for your business, you can explore American Express credit cards, which offer high-value rewards programs, flexible credit limits and some of the industry’s most generous perks. American Express cards cater to businesses with a variety of budgets, such as startups or even freelancers. Below, you’ll find our top picks for Amex business cards and several valuable tips on choosing the right one for your business — whatever size it is.

Best business card for travel
Image of The Business Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$2400

Offer valuation

1X - 5X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business perks with no annual fee
Image of The Blue Business&reg; Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1X - 2X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business startups
Image of The American Express Blue Business Cash&trade; Card

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$250

Offer valuation

1% - 2%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business card for EARNING REWARDS
Image of American Express&reg; Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card
5.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$1400

Offer valuation

1X - 4X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for airline-specific perks
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum Business American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
4.7
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$720

Offer valuation

1.5X - 3X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Comparing the top American Express business credit cards

Card name Best for Rewards Bankrate review score

Best for travel

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com, and 1.5X points per dollar spent (on up to $2,000,000 per calendar year) on both purchases of $5,000 or more and on select category purchases

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for no-annual-fee rewards

2X points on up to $50,000 in purchases per year (unlimited 2X points on travel booked through AmexTravel.com), 1X points after that

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for business startups

2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (up to $50,000 per year, then 1 percent)

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for earning rewards

4X points on up to $150,000 per year in two select categories your business spends the most in each billing cycle and 3X points on travel booked through AmexTravel.com

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Best for airline-specific perks

3X miles on Delta and hotel purchases; 1.5X miles on purchases over $5,000 (up to 50,000 additional miles per year); 1X miles on all other purchases

4.7 / 5
(Read card review)
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
A closer look at our top American Express business credit cards

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for travel

Owners get what they pay for with this premium business card. It offers a haul of valuable annual credits and provides access to some of the best luxury travel lounges around, all while rewarding top business expenses like electronic goods and hardware supplies. This card is built for high-spending, established businesses, whether online, brick-and-mortar or both.
Frequent business travelers who desire the height of luxury and comfort on their trips.

If top-tier travel rewards are your primary focus outside the business-centric perks, consider the Capital One Venture X Business Card as a strong alternative. This card can earn even higher rewards returns when booking through Capital One Travel, and your base rewards rate could also be more rewarding. You’ll get access to a different set of airport lounges. Plus, you’d receive all of these perks for a more reasonable $395 annual fee (See Rates & Fees)

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Best for no-annual-fee rewards

The highest rewards tier offered by this card is not limited by specific spending categories, making it ideal for businesses with a well-rounded approach to spending. While cardholders face a spending cap for their top rewards tier, that cap is generous at up to $50,000 for 2X points per year, then 1X points.
Small-business owners who want straightforward rewards without paying an annual fee.
Finding a competitive travel business card with no annual fee can be tricky but possible. If you want to avoid spending caps, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card offers an unlimited 1.5 percent base rewards rate on all purchases, including travel and business expenses.
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Best for business startups

Caret Down

The card’s Expanded Buying Power feature is a unique extension of purchasing power that new businesses may not often have access to. It gives business owners a longer runway to cover unexpected expenses that may typically push them over their credit limit.

Business startups that want to earn straightforward, flat-rate cash back.
The Blue Business Cash card does not charge an annual fee and boasts strong flat-rate rewards, but it may be held back by its yearly spending cap on 2X categories. If you can take on a reasonable annual fee, the Capital One Spark Cash Plus offers unlimited 2 percent rewards on all purchases with no spending caps.
American Express® Business Gold Card

BEST FOR EARNING REWARDS

American Express offers six valuable, business-oriented reward categories. You will retroactively earn 4X points on the two highest-spending categories each billing cycle until you pass $150,000 in combined bonus category purchases for that calendar year (earns 1X on other purchases).

Small-business owners or corporate leaders with flexible but predictable spending habits.

Though the Business Platinum Card from American Express comes with a steep $695 annual fee, jet-setting business owners might find its premium travel perks and impressive airport lounge network worth every cent.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card

BEST FOR AIRLINE-SPECIFIC PERKS

Cardholders, primarily dedicated Delta flyers, have plenty of other features to take advantage of, including free first-checked bag on Delta flights, priority boarding, in-flight savings and a significant amount of travel and shopping protections. Plus, the $250 annual fee can be quickly offset with a lucrative welcome offer and the annual domestic companion certificate each year after renewing your card. 

Habitual Delta flyers and occasional travelers looking to save on yearly domestic vacation costs can receive plenty of value from the SkyMiles Platinum Business card.
If you’re not loyal to Delta or its partners, the American Express Business Gold Card comes with exceptional rewards earning potential and The Hotel Collection credits that may help make up for the lack of airline features. The Business Gold Card also comes with Amex’s impressive Membership Rewards program, which offers greater flexibility for point redemption.

What to know about American Express business credit cards

American Express is one of the largest credit card issuers and constantly ranks as one of the best in the world when accounting for perks, accessibility and its No. 1 spot in J.D. Power’s 2023 credit card satisfaction study. American Express offers lucrative rewards, expense tracking and premium travel perks such as airport lounge access for established businesses.

Established business owners, new entrepreneurs and startup owners will find unique financing options and money-saving features with an Amex business card. Whether it’s a general rewards Amex card, luxury travel card or co-branded card, you can find a card that meets your business needs. 

Pros and cons of American Express business credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Lenient qualification: For some, it can be easier to qualify for a business credit card than a line of credit or a bank loan. Plus, you’ll receive a host of business-focused benefits.

  • Checkmark

    Credit limits: Amex business credit cards usually provide higher credit limits than consumer credit cards, which can be helpful when funding large purchases.

  • Checkmark

    Funding access: A business credit card can help address cash flow concerns, especially for new businesses looking to expand.

  • Checkmark

    Loyalty perks: American Express has partnerships with some of the world's top hotel and airline brands, allowing cardholders to receive extra rewards and value with their credit card.

Cons

  • High annual fees: Some of Amex’s top-tier cards carry a steep annual fee. While the rewards these cards offer can make it worthwhile, some may be unable to justify the additional cost.

  • Liability: Business owners may be personally liable for any unpaid debt on their business credit cards, and business credit can affect your personal credit.

  • Fewer protections: Business credit cards are subject to different consumer protections than many personal credit cards under the Credit CARD Act of 2009; however, many issuers will voluntarily extend these protections to their business products.

  • Higher interest: American Express cards can be expensive, especially with relatively high average interest rates and fees. These costs can negatively impact your business’s bottom line if you’re not careful.

Tips on choosing the best Amex business card

American Express has some of the best business cards on the market. However, that doesn’t mean that these cards are the best fit for everyone. The right Amex business card for you can depend on the type of business you have as well as your spending habits. Instead of stretching your budget for better rewards or welcome bonuses, the best business card will reward you for what you already spend on your business, making your expenses easier to manage. Here are some tips for choosing:

Evaluate your purchase categories: If your expenses are concentrated in one or two categories like travel or dining, dedicate your search toward the best Amex business credit card that rewards those categories. Another consideration is whether you’d like to earn a flat rate on general purchases or boosted rates on special purchase categories. The right card will vary based on your business, so you should evaluate where your business spends the most and see how that aligns with the categories offered on Amex business cards.

Budget for an annual fee: Generally, business credit cards that charge an annual fee will offer better rewards and perks. You can often offset an annual fee by maximizing your card’s perks and benefits, but if your business will get little use from the benefits provided and rewards rates, it’s harder to justify. However, it may be worth budgeting for an annual fee if your business spending is high. To determine if an annual fee is worth it, add up your proposed spending for the year and multiply each purchase category by your potential card’s rewards rates. If the cash value of your potential points balance outweighs the cost of the annual fee then you can probably make the card worth it.

Avoid carrying high-interest debt: Be sure to compare the APRs on all the credit cards you’re considering if you plan to carry a balance from one month to the next and factor in those interest charges. Finding a card with the lowest APR possible will help mitigate costly expenses on your balance sheet. Plus, if you qualify for an Amex business card, you could have a high credit limit which may tempt you to spend more than you can pay right away. Some Amex business cards also offer introductory APR offers on purchases, such as the Blue Business Plus Credit Card, and others offer Amex’s Pay Over Time feature. Both provide flexible options for small-business owners as they earn rewards on large purchases.

Consider extra perks: It’s essential to look further than cash back percentages and travel rewards to see what else a card offers. Airport lounge access, free additional employee cards, financing options and other features can help your business thrive. For some travelers, it’s more important to have style over substance. Luckily, some Amex business cards deliver both. With options like the Business Gold Card and Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card, cardholders can experience perks like lounge access and travel credits without giving up some of the best travel protections among credit cards.

Still unsure if a travel credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice for American Express business cards

It isn’t enough to simply hold an American Express card. If you want the card to be a worthwhile addition to your business card strategy, you should understand everything they have to offer. Here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you maximize your Amex business card:

Explore Corporate Membership Rewards®

American Express offers access to its renowned Membership Rewards® program on its consumer and business credit cards. It also allows businesses to take advantage of Corporate Membership Rewards. This program lets business owners redeem points for business trips, gift cards, office supplies and more. Some cards in the Corporate Membership Rewards program have an annual fee, but members can redeem points for a credit on their company’s card statement and earn points that don’t expire.

On top of that, members can earn up to 1.25 Corporate Membership Rewards points for every dollar charged to their Amex corporate card for business expenses, such as travel accommodations and utility bills. Plus, they can earn 2 Corporate Membership Rewards points for each dollar spent on foreign currency transactions, computer hardware, software and cloud services and online advertising. Interested business owners and employees can enroll by logging into American Express @Work or contacting their Amex representative.

Use Pay Over Time for large purchases

While we don’t recommend carrying a balance, sometimes it's necessary. With Pay Over Time, you have time to pay off eligible purchases over a set period with interest, instead of paying the entire balance. On the surface, the feature may not have much appeal but when you’re in a tight spot with an unexpected expense, it can be a useful tool.

Make the most of travel credits

Some American Express business cards offer travel credits that can benefit most travelers. Perks include a CLEAR Plus membership credit, hotel credits, airport lounge access and an airline bonus when you pay with points. If your business requires you to travel frequently, you might consider choosing an Amex card with valuable travel perks that can add convenience to your airport experience and help dampen the blow to your travel budget.

Use your Membership Rewards wisely

American Express has one of the highest credit card point values on the market. Bankrate currently values American Express Membership Rewards at 1 cent per point when booking through the issuer and around 2.0 cents per point when transferred to a high-value airline or hotel partner. This means that 50,000 Membership Rewards points could net you an estimated $1,000 in travel value.

Other redemption methods have redemption values worth only 0.5 to 0.7 cents, a downside for business owners who don’t travel often. Although Amex points can be useful for the occasional non-travel redemption, your points are best used for strategic travel transfers.

What you need to apply for an Amex business credit card

Applying for an American Express business credit card is nearly the same as applying for a personal Amex credit card. You’ll navigate a few additional steps if it's your first time applying, but existing Amex cardmembers can sign into their account to expedite the process.

Along with filling out some basic personal information, you’ll also provide details like your company structure, business address, number of employees, federal tax ID and your role at the company. You’ll also disclose your billing address and total annual income, which includes any income you can use to pay your bills and any profits you’ve taken from your business thus far. You can also opt to include your non-taxable annual income, which is optional but may be helpful if you receive any income exempt from federal income tax, like Social Security and disability benefits.

In the news: Get funding where you can

This year hasn’t been the kindest for small businesses with spikes in bankruptcy, often due to a lack of funding. On the flip side, there’s been an increase of minority-owned businesses during the last few years that will be looking for additional funding in the near future.

There are many options available for business owners, but a short-term solution could be a business credit card for situations such as last-minute purchases or if you’re having difficulty finding funding through other means. There also may be credits for products that could be helpful to your business, taking pressure off the budget. With some cards, American Express offers its Amex Pay Over Time feature and credits for Adobe and Dell products.

How we assess the best Amex business credit cards

When evaluating the best business cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of small-business owners, from earning rewards in popular business spending categories to getting payment flexibility or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about Amex business credit cards

Ryan Noonan is a former writer for Bankrate and CreditCards.com and is a graduate of the School of Journalism at Ohio State University. 
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.