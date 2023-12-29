Best Bank of America Business credit cards of January 2024

Bank of America business cards provide plenty of flexibility when it comes to handling your business expenses. Competitive rewards rates, generous welcome offers and affordability are key features of these cards. Here’s what you need to know about some of the best business cards from our credit card partner, Bank of America.

BEST FOR CHOICE OF CASH BACK CATEGORY
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
3.8
Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1% - 3%

Rewards Rate

BEST FOR BANK OF AMERICA LOYALISTS
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
3.9
Intro offer

$300

Offer valuation

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Compare Bankrate’s Top Bank of America business credit cards

3% cash back in a category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining (on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)

No annual fee

Intro APR offer on purchases

 

3.8 / 5
Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Depending on how much your rewards rates is boosted, Preferred Rewards for Business members can enjoy some of the highest rewards rates on a business card

Intro APR offer on purchases

No annual fee

 

3.9 / 5
A closer look at our Bank of America business credit cards

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Best for choice of cash back category

The power to choose your highest earning category from the available categories gives cardholders the next level of control over their rewards-earning journey.
The credit go-getter who wants a say on where they earn most.

If you’d like to cast a wider net on what purchases earn the most rewards, consider a flat-rate rewards card like the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard credit card or the Capital One Spark Cash Plus. However, keep in mind that the Spark Cash Plus carries an annual fee.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

Best for Bank of America Loyalists

The rewards you earn with this card are truly unlimited since there’s no spending caps and no expiration of rewards for the life of the account.
Bank of America loyalists who can qualify for the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program for Business. Eligible account holders could qualify for the highest cash back earning rates on the market.
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers a similar rewards program while still skipping the annual fee. The Ink Business Unlimited comes with a more valuable welcome offer and a slightly lower barrier of entry for application approval, as you only need good to excellent credit to apply.
Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card

Best for travel purchases

It has a great travel rewards rate when booking through Bank of America’s travel portal as well as its rewards rate on all other purchases. Plus, the intro APR on purchases can buy time to cover early expenses without added interest.

Business travelers who spend the most on travel-related purchases and dining.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card lets you choose your top earning spending category from the available categories instead of automatically assigning one.
Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card

Best for Alaska Airlines flyers

The welcome bonus, which includes both bonus miles and a companion pass without spending excess money for eligibility.
Alaska Airlines loyalists who don’t spend much outside of this particular airline and who can take advantage of in-flight discounts and other specialized perks.
If you don’t want to be tied down to one particular airline, the Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards card has a similar rewards structure without the designated airline attached, letting you reap your rewards wherever you fly most. You can also earn on other travel-related purchases outside of airfare.
Bank of America® Platinum Plus® Mastercard® Business card

Best for financing business purchases

The card’s intro APR offer on purchases allows for cardholders to save on interest while financing business expenses.
Established business owners who aren’t set on earning rewards.
This card’s biggest drawback is its lack of a rewards program. If you want a low-cost card with a competitive and flat cash back rate for the lowest maintenance, look into something like the Capital on Tap Business Credit Card. If you don’t mind putting a bit more work into an earning strategy for some higher returns, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card has a tiered rewards program with highly competitive rates and still charges no annual fee.

The information about the Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard, Alaska Airlines Visa Business, Bank of America Platinum Plus Mastercard Business card and Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard Secured has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Other Bank of America Business cards to consider

If none of the above Bank of America business credit cards are right for you, check out this alternative that may help you build business credit.

Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard Secured credit card: Best for building business credit

  • What we love: This card is a secured business credit card that offers rewards, an interesting feature for a secured card option.
  • Who it's for: New business owners just getting their bearings on building credit for their businesses. The security deposit for this card is steep at $1,000 minimum, so be sure you’ve got all that you need to commit to this credit-building strategy.
  • Alternatives: Though it’s not a business card, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers some of the best rewards rates for a secured credit card on the market. You’ll earn the most on gas station and dining purchases, which can cover business travel and meals. Your flat-rate earnings on all other purchases can cover a whole host of other business expenses. Just beware of the higher APR and the costliness of carrying a balance.

What to know about Bank of America business cards

Like many other business credit cards, Bank of America business credit cards carry benefits and elevated rewards rates that can pair well with a business owner’s spending habits and needs. They’re great for accessing a line of credit for business purchases, travel, dining or other expenses that you’d charge to a card you use or provide for your employees.

Pros and cons of Bank of America Business credit cards

Pros

    No annual fee: Unlike several business cards, most Bank of America business cards don’t charge annual fees that business owners need to offset.

    Easy-to-earn welcome bonus: If you want a generous bonus without breaking your budget, the Bank of America business cards’ lower-than-average bonus spending requirements may be appealing.

    Solid card protections: All cards include protection for travel emergencies and overdraft protection.

    Attractive APR: Many Bank of America business cards have ongoing APRs lower than the current average APR, if you can qualify for the lowest rate.

Cons

  • High personal credit score recommended: If you don’t have a business credit score, Bank of America business credit cards recommend a very good to excellent personal credit score (740–850 FICO score) to qualify, which can exclude many potential applicants.

  • Limited business perks: While these cards can be low-cost, their lack of perks may make premium business cards worth considering.

  • Weak intro APR offers: Though an intro APR can often be an advantage, the Bank of America Business card’s intro APR offers are relatively short and only apply to purchases, not balance transfers.

  • Limited redemption options: The cards offer solid rewards rates, but it can be difficult to take advantage of those earnings as their redemption options are typically limited to a statement credit, deposits into a Bank of America account or a mailed check.

Tips on choosing the best Bank of America business card

  • Analyze your spending: Track purchases for a few months or look at previous years’ spending when choosing the best Bank of America business credit card to meet your needs. This analysis will provide insights into where you spend most for your business and which categories will earn the most rewards. Bank of America business cards offer competitive flat-rate options that cover several spending categories, but Bank of America also offers cards with tiered and customizable reward options for you to tailor your earnings to your top spending categories.
  • Calculate interest savings: Some Bank of America business cards have strong intro APR offers on purchases, which could save you money on interest. A few cards even offer both rewards and intro APRs. You should consider variables like repayment, the size of the balance you’ll carry and how you’ll pay it off. If you’ll save more by avoiding interest than you would earn from a boosted rewards rate, it’s worth considering cards that give you a temporary break on interest.
  • Consolidate your savings: You need specific account balances to qualify for Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards for Business program, which can boost your rewards rates to some of the highest available on the market. Eligibility for high tiers in the Preferred Rewards for Business program can make a Bank of America business your best option for earning the highest rewards rate on most business purchases.
  • Forecast travel plans: Many Bank of America business credit cards have at least a 3 percent foreign transaction fee. If you travel frequently for your business or your expenses require a lot of foreign transactions, consider picking a business card that doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee.

Still unsure if a Bank of America business credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert advice for Bank of America business cards

Many Bank of America business cards are worth it simply because they can earn generously elevated rewards. Bank of America also offers many valuable business credit card perks. However, the right card for you is only worth it if you can take advantage of most of what it has to offer. Here are some tips for making a Bank of America business card work for you.

How does Preferred Rewards for Business work?

The Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business lets small-business owners maximize their earnings based on how much money they keep in their savings or investment accounts. Bank of America customers with a qualifying business checking account and at least $20,000 in a qualifying Bank of America Business deposit account or Merrill® business investment account can unlock higher rewards rates and additional perks on top of those already available on their Bank of America business card.

The program has three tiers: Gold, Platinum and Platinum Honors. Each tier comes with banking, investment and credit card perks. Some include cash back on eligible payroll service fees, select fee waivers and interest rate discounts on future Business Advantage lines of credit.

Preferred Rewards for Business members also receive bonus rewards when using their eligible cards. Here’s a look at what it takes to reach each tier and the rewards boost cardholders receive:

Preferred rewards for business tier Gold Platinum Platinum honors
Minimum balance* $20,000 to $49,999 $50,000 to $99,999 $100,000 and up
Bonus rewards 25% rewards boost 50% rewards boost 75% rewards boost

*Based on a three-month combined average daily balance in qualifying Bank of America business deposit accounts and/or Merrill® business investment accounts

The rewards boost alone could be worth hundreds of dollars on top of what you’d already earn from using a Bank of America Business rewards card. Here’s a look at the enhanced rewards rates each tier earns:

Eligible Bank of America Business card Rewards rate Gold 25% bonus rewards Platinum 50% bonus rewards Platinum Honors 75% bonus rewards
Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases 1.87% 2.25% 2.62%
Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards

3% in an eligible category of choice*

2% in dining*

1% for other eligible purchases

 3.75%

2.50%

1.25%

 4.5%

3.0%

1.5%

 5.25%

3.50%

1.75%
Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard 3 points for travel

1.5 points for other eligible purchases

 3.75 points

1.87 points

 4.5 points

2.25 points

 5.25 points

2.62 points

*Categories eligible for 3 percent back include Travel, Office supply stores, Gas stations (to now include Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) Stations), Computer services, Telecom and wireless services, Business consulting services. Earn 3 percent and 2 percent cash back on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, followed by 1 percent.

The rewards boost kicks in the month after you qualify for the tier based on a combined three-month average daily balance. If your account balance falls below the minimum tier requirement, you won’t immediately drop out of the tier. You remain at that level until your annual account review, the month after your anniversary date. If the review finds you lack sufficient funds, you’ll have three months from your anniversary date to restore your qualifying balance.

How we assess the best Bank of America business credit cards

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about Bank of America business credit cards

